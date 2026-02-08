The Walt Right

Dialgatime321
Interesting stuff. As an autistic male with very low SMV, this was infuriating to read, but I forced myself to anyway because it's useful info.

false narrative I see from millennial men like you, Dan Baltic etc is this implication that zoomettes are at least honest.

As a sTeAlTh aRcHeR (sorry, young wizard who's poorer and mentally ill/less agentic with the commitment to brotherhood of a zoomer boy), no lol.

There's the concept of a "shit-test" I hear used commonly in redpill spaces, but no man younger than gen X, even far right men seem to believe shit-testing is a serious thing beyond minor teasing in 2026, or at least it's never truly taken to its logical conclusion.

Nice guy V bad boy "with rapey vibes" isn't taken seriously to its logical conclusion either. I suppose it's not hip to do so nowadays?

It's certainly low status, but frankly you took a status hit already with this very article with your commentary on The Matrons. Why stop there then?

Before you say "that's thoroughly treaded territory", it's clear zoomettes aren't honest. They ARE honest in some ways that millennial women are not, but IMO most misandry is itself dishonest.

"At least they're honest about thinking incels are scum who deserve to suffer and they love the big cock chad with big money etc"

Well, first of all, in order for any of that to even remotely approximate "honesty", they would need to acknowledge a might makes right moral framework- even simply by agreeing if you pitched it to them in any context other than while you're literally dicking them down- which zoomettes basically never do. Instead, white zoomette "bards" are even more left leaning than white millennial matrons in voting and affect. They still do the progressive, moralistic framing, they're just dumber and haven't thought about it as much as the Matrons.

As such, it comes across to me as LESS honest than the Matrons, who at least seem far more likely to consciously believe the things they say and present as consistently in a manner more serious than Nick Fuentes thinks Stalin and Epstein were based.

Another point. They don't actually think the Chads are More Moral than the incels- more deserving of punishment. If anything, they seem perhaps consciously aware that that's bullshit. That, in other words, *they don't actually believe men they treat like cockroaches deserve to suffer*. If anything, they moreso seem to believe their boyfriend or ex deserves to suffer, yet dates him anyway.

"I hate men" from le zoomette is no less dishonest than "Men and women are equal" from the Matron, because the zoomette clearly does NOT actually hate men any more than men and women are equal, women don't toothily shit-test etc. And zoomettes lie about shit-testing too- the only meaningful difference I see is they're more likely to momentarily break rank to attack other individual women their age. The systemic issue is a Matron tier wall, except perhaps in a small minority of cases when your dick is literally inside of her punishing her.

To put this into context, you're more likely to get a post-menopausal boomeress, despite everything, who cared about you on some level to openly admit she was more sexually attracted to the bad boys than the nice guys AND that most women had a biological tendency towards this or even a latchkey crone (although that would be a bit harder) than a zoomette by a factor of about a hundred. It isn't even remotely close.

To run it further, while more difficult than now when latchkey tomboys or flower girls were in their super slutty hot 20s I STILL bet you'd have a SIGNIFICANTLY easier time dragging this confession out of either of them- the LSD flower teenybopper would follow up with "Yeah but that doesn't make it inhuman...we can control our impulses as people and form meaningful relationships later in life." and the spiritually crack lead poisoned latchkey tomboy would follow up with a smirk, eyebrow raised and "Yeah? So what? You worried you'll be left behind?" then regardless of how you responded a slug in the shoulder, a leaning into the ear and a "Don't worry, you won't be nerd."

Neither the Matron nor the Zoomette would fly so candid or tolerably- instead, the Matron taking the boomeress's bleeding heart hypocrite qualities and doubling them, while being less than half as moral and less than a fifth of the actually embodied empathy of at least a good chunk of liberal flower grandmas- the zoomette taking the latchkey crone's blunt dysgenic social antidarwinism with only half the competence and less than ten percent the moral defensibility, and both with ZERO honesty or willingness to admit ANY what you call "toothy" truths under ANY circumstances.

I could go on as you can tell, and maybe I should. An article could be written detailing the "seventy five percent honesty" of Camile Paglia boomeresses that was adjusted much lower for their daughters and nieces/granddaughters.

But MY POINT is to say "at least Zoomettes are more honest than the Matrons" is cope from Millennial Wizards, enchanted with a new, younger spell at an age when they can asymmetrically leverage their betabuxx buildup in a way they couldn't for Peer Matrons. Because as insufferable as the lie of capital E boomer truth regime Egalitarianism is, misandry is its own form of disgusting and deathly and intolerable lie that creates a hell no less bad overall and grass that isn't greener- at least from my Zoomer Boy POV.

Matrons are ironically the ones you have to song and dance for if you aren't Clavicular or another Zoomer Chad because Zoomettes are pure, absolute ignoring- they ARE the MTF trans and gay epidemic, intentionally ostracizing men their age and bullying them into ultra-feminizing themselves, then somehow successfully playing themselves off as the victim in all of that as old man gen X girldads protecc MAH DAUGHTER through all of it, backed by every outdated institutional narrative- it makes the Hermione treatment, or perhaps the autistic special Pokegirl or emo slut look tolerable in comparison.

Zoomettes going FTM and then detransitioning when 2024 happened wasn't insult to injury- it was pouring more shit over a corpse with a shit tower as tall as them already on it that is nonChad stealth archers and autistic zoomer stealth warlocks attempting to balance their millennial autistic obsession with truth and sentimentality with their undying sentimental zoomer loyalty to their more retarded yet more flexible and more grass touching bros over hoes without reliable executive functioning or "a decade of repetitive work" grit to speak of

Hagmaxxing with Unc's ex in her 30s yields a woman who at least if you are straightforward about your "preferences" and woo her with Intelligence and Not Like the Other (various male categories) will offer something other than the Silence of the Tomb.

Because what Millennial Wizard men fail to understand about Zoomettes but Zoomer Boys who aren't already the small minority "effortlessly cleaning up" is that sometimes, getting teased, bullied directly etc is less bad than The Silence of the Tomb or "my ONLY romantic or sexual option in life beyond pron is LITERALLY going gay or trans for associated validation" (now gay ig since Con/MAGA Inc closed off the trans venue) that affects a far larger percentage of Zoomer Boys than any large generation ever before and humanity has never had the experience of having to deal with as a society without a Bronze Age Collapse Benedict Option allowed due to the modern military being too technologically un-overthrowable in modern times when if things we different we would have staged a real violent coup years ago and everyone knows it which is a huge reason why we must be perpetually publicly and privately cucked and humiliated by brute force in everyone's eyes, in significant part to break our spirits- which has unfortunately been shockingly successful.

The Millennial woman might annoy or nag you to death, but she WILL fuck and cuddle you at least sometimes if you bear it, and zoomer boys are learning the hard way that for most people, the "you can't live without em" part of "Women: you can't live with em, and you can't live without em!" was always the strongest part and that's why almost all the guys who said that were in fact married.

As it turns out, "The Eternal and Inescapable Silence of the Tomb" IS in fact worse than the worst Millennial men ever had to deal with from Moralistic Matrons "don't be mean with gender stereotypes" in the Princess Bubblegum Register, except for the much smaller minority of millennial men who experience it. It just is.

Just my perspective! Thanks for reading if you got this far, Walt!

And btw, >not mentioning Gretchen Wieners in the Mean Girls segment COME ON she was the hottest woman there and you know it...my favorite character and what you call the Bell Joovie.

Grey Squirrel
1d

I'm 45 this year and most guys my age and up to 15 years younger are attracted to 20s/ early 30s. How do I culturally appropriate zoomette culture?

I'm an ugly mainland Chinese too and I want to anorexiamaxx and pedomaxx.

