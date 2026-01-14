The Walt Right

The Walt Right

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 15

The intersubjectivist frame actualy hits different than standard nihilism. That bit about needing mechanisms for dispute resolution even if morality is fake resonates hard. I watched a friend group completley implode last year because nobody was willing to enforce any standards, everyone just kept doing whatever until trust was gone. Your point about how Zoomer oral culture incentivizes audacity over accountability is lowkey terrifying when you think about where that leads longterm.

Reply
Share
Neujarock's avatar
Neujarock
Jan 14

Lol the cadence of this is great

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Walt Bismarck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture