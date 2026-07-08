The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Aristides's avatar
Aristides
1dEdited

My 3 year old started reading chapter books, not to mention can add, multiply, and divide in his head any numbers below 12. There’s something honestly terrifying about being the smartest member of your family that you know of and then realizing your kid is even smarter than you are. It makes sense though considering his Amerindian blood is down to one 8th and he got one 8th of Ashkenazi Jew from his mom’s side.

Anyways, thanks for your story confirming my instincts that I should not let him skip a grade. He’s much better off being bored at school than having the social problems you had.

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Drunk Wisconsin's avatar
Drunk Wisconsin
1d

I also skipped a grade and made up for it by being unemployed for a year, living with my dad and smoking weed until whatever biological process responsible for making brains mature finally caught up.

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