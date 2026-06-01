The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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glof's avatar
glof
8h

Bro you run a sub 10 minute mile? Lmao fatso

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Francis LaPierre's avatar
Francis LaPierre
3h

Did you reveal your next destination?

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