The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Rajeev Ram's avatar
Rajeev Ram
Oct 24, 2025Edited

Quite an excellent research paper combined with meta-political treatise combined with literary stream-of-consciousness. Possibly one of your best.

A couple of reflections on reading it:

1. You've made me realize more clearly why online (and increasingly some offline) tradCaths resent Pajeets so much. It's because they feel entitled, through Christianity, to a stronger implicit tie of spiritual brotherhood to Anglo-Protestants. But Pajeets are far better than Catholics at actually navigating and leveraging decentralized Protestant epistemologies toward material and community thriving in the West, giving them a far greater claim to this spiritual brotherhood in a practical sense. The fact that it is, ultimately, an elaborate affectation is simply extra salt in the wound; especially for those secular Westerners trying desperately to regain a sense of sacredness within their own deracinated traditions.

2. I think I'm finally on board with your obsession with white (or Aryan, as specified here) women. Not your sexual neurosis around them, but your recognition that they do hold a unique and exalted place in world history as obscurantist taste-makers – and therefore, of course, status makers and political adjutants – a perch from which they refuse to be displaced, except increasingly by literal demographic warfare. I'm just impressed with how they are seemingly able to use every demographic group in some way to maintain their place on the throne of sensuous appetite, while still being incredibly repressed.

3. Your ability to be unselfconsciously phallic in the way you examine and present race science is desperately needed; to give the pluralistic and syncretic nature of classical liberalism the thumos it needs to defend itself on its own terms. If the yin of 'ideological neutrality' as an ideology is covert propositional verbalism, then the yang is Walt Bismarck who takes its profane underbelly and, as the chadly-incely-spergy fool, makes Shakespearean art out of it. That the general public still fails to recognize your immense value along this domain is a tragedy (and maybe even a suicide wish).

4. Your digression on Teutons is interesting. Perhaps, as the suffocating anti-mythos of WWII fades away, there is an opportunity for a resurgence of English-German brotherhood that heals old wounds. The Teuton can teach the Norman/Saxon to be less legalistic and more technological in his ontology, and the Norman/Saxon can teach the Teuton to be more stoic and measured in his ontology, instead of schizophrenic and bipolar.

5. You really kicked Asians in the ass in this one.

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Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)'s avatar
Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)
Oct 25, 2025

Well, I'd love to move to my ideal place, which is Switzerland, but they won't have me. So sorry, they're not taking us back. To move permanently to Switzerland you have to pay them over a million dollars, then live there without working or taking anyone's jobs for at least ten years (but still keep paying taxes while not working), and then pass a bunch of tests to prove your worthiness and that you can comport yourself as a proper Swiss person. Trust me I've looked into it lol. They're not taking any comers, they'll just take your bank deposits.

Though I suppose I *did* choose to move to a mountainous state known for its snow, to which I had zero connection. And which has, according to Statistical Atlas (which you just prompted me to look up out of curiosity), the highest percentage out of any other state in the country of people with the following ancestry: English, Danish, Swiss, and Welsch (even more than Maine, Minnesota, or VT, kinda surprised me), and is in the top five for Dutch and Swedish, and also is the highest for just Europeans generally, in the whole country, according to that site. But only #33 for Italians #49 out of 50 for Irish (also surprising about no Irish). So I suppose I went for the Switzerland of America in some sense.

Thing is, when you live in a place where basically everyone is WASP/Teuton/beige/whatever you categorize it, none of these things cross anyone's minds bc why would they? There's no status to be had from being the exact same thing as everyone else, it just doesn't register at all. I don't even think I code in my surroundings as WASPY or Northern/Aryan...there are too many people whose great-great-grandpa got directly off a boat from Denmark and then pushed a handcart across the country til they got here. So no one here thinks about any of this bc it's the water they swim in and they're used to looking at blue eyes all day (which I don't have, though I'd estimate about 70-80% of people here do). There's no reason to make distinction that aren't there in the first place, they focus on different ones. Like on game days, when the entire state just cares if you're blue (BYU) or red (U of U). Though the BYU stadium crowd is quite the sight... 67k white people screaming together in harmony while totally sober is not something you'll see anywhere else in the country lol. https://youtube.com/shorts/Gwzacwrsllc?si=4RFLpcX4wmbQ3NWC

If these topics are currently occupying your mind, you really should watch Boardwalk Empire. The entire show is just about the alliances and feuds between the Italian, Irish, Jewish, Polish, and Black gangsters, while WASPs play zero role on that show except as the politicians that they bribe. I know you won't watch it, which is too bad bc it's extremely up your alley.

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