You ever notice that whenever somebody makes a big deal about you being “racist” or whatever they’re pretty much always significantly whiter than you?

…or that blondes in particular LOVE to play up how much they Fucking Love Jews yet will frequently like to rag on Italians—even though most American Jews will tell you Italians are far and away the group they feel closest to culturally and behaviorally?

…or that they’ll adopt a highly moralistic schoolmarm register when reproaching a trashier subset of white culture for its violence / impulsiveness / recklessness, but for some reason that same impulse never quite translates to even mild criticism of blacks?

…or that they tend to put a huge premium on maintaining a symmetrical position in both friendships and romance—or at least the appearance of such—and will moralize against any departure from this, viewing such dynamics as lower order or degraded?

…or that compared to all other racial groups when assessing someone at a glance Aryans tend to overindex on what the person Believes while severely underindexing on all matters of identity or material interest, and will likewise redirect all overt talk of Status to frames of Morality and Taste while getting vaguely annoyed with you whenever you point out the ethnic or physiognomic valence of something?

…or how they’re a lot more likely than us swarthoids to instinctively feel that blending mutually legible transactionality with intimacy automatically corrupts the latter and renders the former untenable? And meanwhile tend to view the world more in terms of abstract ideals about “morality” that implicitly demand crusading against backward ignorant savages as opposed to in terms of a reciprocal or positional sense of “honor” that allows for pluralism a la When in Rome?

…or how with any blonde chick you’re fucking the delta between her behavior in private and how she acts with other girls around is significantly greater than with brunettes? Or how the same woman will often have this bizarre gap in her ontology between the Scary Dude who fucks her rough in private vs. the normie John Mulaney type guys permissible as Husband Material, and also tend to find any impulse in men to blur / blend those two registers kind of weird and annoying, even as bihs more susceptible to rickets than her invariably get annoyed when you DON’T do this?

I could keep going but you get the drift.

Functionally speaking Aryans are kind of just a wholly different race from normal people, and this is becoming a serious problem as America grows increasingly chaotic and pluralistic in a way that can’t accommodate the Aryan’s puritanical obscurantism in light of his almost tautologically unassailable position atop America’s sociocultural totem pole, which makes him a hyper-salient tastemaker for more melanated races in a way that severely gums up the works of transactional dispute resolution

This exact difficulty is what I’ve taken to calling the Aryan Question (henceforth AQ), because at least to my mind it’s every bit as consequential as the Jewish Question was during the second half of the twentieth century and the Brahmin Question is today.

In the piece that follows I’ll try to convince you of four things:

Aryans ought to be seen as their own racial group functionally and substantively distinct from other White People in history / behavior / values, who by their deepest most essential nature tend toward a particular constellation of character traits. Said traits pretty indubitably made Anglo-Aryans the planetary Master Race circa 1500-2000, but today run beneficial only at an individual level, and in lots of cases appear genuinely maladaptive when scaled to a diverse and pluralistic society writ large—particularly the Anglo-Aryan’s perennial impulse towards obscurantism, which I’d wager is mostly unconscious but still makes it next to impossible to adjudicate thorny issues adjacent to race / sex / status the instant an Aryan enters the room to impose his tedious if earnestly-felt framework of universalism / individualism in which he’s always the Chill Unbothered Angel who “doesn’t see race” and “doesn’t even think of things in terms of status,” ostensibly flattening inequities to dampen his own threat signal while cultivating soft and illegible hierarchies sub rosa based on “Taste” or “Values” or “Morality” that keep him on top. Aryans instinctively feed into America’s weird and dysfunctional relationship with black people and create with them a symbiotic dialectic that imposes an intractable double bind on duskier whites while forcing other races on a monochrome racial binary which functionally demands assimilation into Whiteness or Blackness since American society generally can’t metabolize other cultures as anything other than an unstable resting point on the White-Black continuum. This system functions as an antifragile closed loop because WASP sensibilities give rise to an emergent and unconscious Straussianism that game theoretically mogs its competition by operating under a vast perfumed shroud of plausible deniability extending all the way to the Anglo-Aryan himself, as unlike the mealy-mouthed and prevaricating Indian for instance he’ll genuinely believe his own bullshit and seldom see any reason to interrogate his own self-serving obtuseness about his station in life beyond e.g. contextualizing it as “politeness” or “civility.”

Make sense?

Probably not—but just stay with me for now and I’ll take you through the scenic route.

So, starting ontological:

It goes without saying we’re still sharing oxygen with pigheaded environmental determinists who unscientifically backsolve from tabula rasa, and that in spite of unlike biomes clearly selecting for distinct physical capabilities (e.g. West Africans being the best sprinters and East Africans the best endurance runners) such chodes continue to cherrypick through studies like George Washington’s grounded, desperate for even the slightest ripple of evidence against the veritable tsunami of data coming in from the opposite direction to indicate distinct biomes likewise select for entirely different cognitive profiles, which in practice are upstream of one’s ability to solve differential equations or hold rhythm or parse subtext / esoteric meaning or resist the urge to blow your entire 401k on hookers during an Adderall binge and so on.

Then every bit as irksome as the race deniers are the sophists / goalpost couriers who’ll either A) concede that such variance potentially exists while simultaneously clinging to an absurdly high evidentiary standard that lets them dissemble on the matter like a greasy Khwarazmian eunuch while coming off as credibly “heterodox” to Boomers raised under Nixon Tapes Straussianism; or even worse, B) unironically claim race “isn’t real” because it’s distributed clinally versus as a discrete thing with there existing like a Nigga Gene or somethng—the goal I guess being to epistemically gaslight midwit reddit types who somehow didn’t realize when they were 11 that by that token literally all categories are “social constructs” in the trivial sense that it only ever makes sense to define categories functionally as opposed to analytically,

Because obviously Platonic forms don’t ackshully exist anywhere in the hard material universe—outside man’s subjectivity it’s all just a chaotic and undifferentiated orgy of subatomic goo smashing into itself ad nauseum, wherein literally everything besides quarks or strings or whatever the Jews say is smallest these days is TECHNICALY a Social Construct since it’s ordered conceptually in accordance with an intersubjective consensus borne of our plainly fallible sense experience and rational faculties.

The upshot of which is that “race” actually is a social construct—in precisely the same way “chairs” and “cum” and “your mom” are social constructs, since literally nothing outside of philosophy or math is discrete except to the extent we define it as such at least implicitly; categories and forms exist to the extent they reflect useful differences.

And we can debate the Talmud all day re: what constitutes a pond versus a lake, but any resolution that escapes adolescent solipsism or an effective ad baculum will pretty invariably come down to some species of intersubjective consensus where the borders are drawn however makes sense for our contextual goals, be they high-minded and intellectual e.g. establishing a shared conceptual truth universe or far more practical e.g. assessing whether to eject Cameron from the Männerbund for dating a beaner.

Which circling back to the topic at hand is where I find myself once again inclined to pick a bone with my White Nationalist kameraden of yesteryear, because I continue to feel their most typical definition of Whiteness—circumscribed by Dardanelles; Urals; Pillars of Hercules—is sort of just limp and gay, sidestepping a lot of hugely salient differences and temperamental conflicts between various European subgroups.

Which for sure isn’t to ontologically undermine the idea of Whiteness itself—the aforementioned geographic features clearly facilitated a certain genetic clustering, and clearly there’s a shared heritage centered around Athens and Rome and mb also Jerusalem depending who you ask and that’s actually kind of the first problem frankly because Christianity has historically served as both a vector for certain Beigoid types to assimilate neatly into whiteness AND a force pushing temperamental pagans and fedoras out of the wider tribe and into becoming India Guys or Buddhists or whatever.

But ignoring all that nonsense for now—I’d actually like y’all to consider the following table showing the average IQ of different regions of Italy:

The IQ gap between Sicily and Friuli-Venezia is 14 points—basically the exact same gap that exists between Blacks and Whites in America.

Let that sink in just a moment.

Now admittedly this data might be stale or reflect malnutrition / cousin-fucking from the Mezzogiorno lowkey having remained a third world country pretty deep into the twentieth century, but if I remember correctly from some Ryan Faulk vid circa 2011 about what happened with the IQ of second gen Arab migrants to Europe I’d imagine the Sicilian IQ would eventually stabilize to something around 95 or so long-term—though even that would be a pretty sizeable gap if we’re honest.

Thing is Northern Italy has always been one of the jewels of Europe; being mostly of Lombard extraction North Italians are basically just Germans deep down—hence why West Coast Italians like Nancy Pelosi fold so very neatly into WASP power structures. Whereas most South Italians are kind of just Latinos tbh—particularly the ones from Sicily, which for centuries was literally just this enormous swarthoid salad bowl of Greeks and Arabs and Normans and Jews and lowkey it was actually one of the cooler kingdoms during the High Middle Ages but that being said Sicilians pretty clearly aren’t white in any strict sense of the word. Overall they act and look and smell and taste almost exactly like a Beigoid race, which means if you’re going to call Sicilians white anyway simply to be Nice or w/e it honestly feels quite gay to me to arbitrarily deny the same status to e.g. Khachiyan and Hanania (both of whom I as Ellis Island mystery meat feel a lot more contiguous with culturally and in my basic sensibilities btw than I do with just about any Blondeoid bih).

Only then we’ve given a mouse a cookie and before you know it Indians are white—which seems to suggest there’s no analytic definition of Whiteness that won’t either precipitate a Caucasoid Cascade or exclude Tony Soprano. Which means again that we need to reduce this question to the purely pragmatic and more particularly political.

Thing is there actually WERE once many millions of WASPs who didn’t especially want my own Harper’s Weekly rosacea ancestors coming into the country, and if we have a shifting definition of Whiteness wherein you call Hanania bruder based primarily on whether or not you need him at the present moment that functionally creates an implicit hierarchy wherein wogs and swarthoids are there far more conditionally than the Albion’s Seed People are despite being quite a lot more sympathetic to WN in practice which is kind of just retarded tbh.

Now, every WN-adjacent Heritage American reading this is probably rolling their eyes right now thinking Walt stop LARPing literally none of us think the Irish or Italians aren’t white except as like a funny neg calm down.

To which I say sure thing bro but A) in a racialist context basically everyone short of Dolph Lundgren will still feel kind of weird being the biggest nigger in the room and want a few spicy beige buffers, even if that’s the brunette Anglo letting in Micks; and also B) even if you analytically preclude the possibility of ever excluding e.g. Irish and Russians and Neapolitans they’ll still suffer from everyone woggier than them leaving the room and the climate getting a hell of a lot more German all of a sudden and thus inclined to e.g. call poor Walt Bismarck a shifty kike who talks too fast without even giving him any Jewesses to enjoy as consolation!

And frankly, boys, I’ll take the GAE over that any day of the week.

Which means, of course, this is kind of just an intractable structural issue of eternally mismatched incentives; the Wog will open his heart to the Beigoid who’ll open his heart to the Brownoid and before you know it you’re playing the Digeridoo.

Because when Jared Taylor for instance says he may have opposed Irish immigration in the 1860s but for Pete Sake they’re clearly huwhite today and every bit his fellow Americans that still registers to me as a statement of political calculation made with Heritage Americans as his real ingroup and everything beyond that as a conditional ally in the me and my brother against my cousin sense.

Which isn’t to shit on conditional allies at all, btw—I’m all about that approach.

It’s just that if there’s a special Albion’s Seed country club inside the ethnostate it kind of undermines the entire appeal of an ethnostate in the first place, which at its core is a kind of LARPy and almost religious vision of pan-European ethnogenesis that will very obviously be most appealing on its own merits to the swarthiest sorts of wypipo, whereas fairer sorts will likely want to maintain some kind of hierarchy within that at least esoterically.

And once the Straussian veil gets compromised even one whit it kind of makes sense for the Mick to shrug his shoulders and fill the country with Jewesses and Castizas.

Anyway I’m not saying we abandon Whiteness or zoom out to the human bean level.

Rather I want to zoom in and adopt a more granular taxonomy.

To that end one option might be the classic Nordics / Alpines / Mediterraneans model favored by Madison Grant and nineteeth century race science:

Obviously this map is getting at the key parts of the distinction, but it’s also kind of gay imo because for one thing “Alpine” kind of just looks like a nondescript boring NPC race the other two are colonizing (seriously, would anyone identify as an Alpine in practice?) and also it’s really weird putting Bretons and Slavs in the same bucket. Also Irish as Nordic is missing something big.

That’s why I like the significantly more autistic demarcation of the Hajnal Line:

tl;dr - inside the line you had to treat your age appropriate twenty-somethin wifey like a delicate flower instead of for instance marrying your twelve year old cousin which outside the line was generally seen as coo.

There’s other shit but pretty much all of the important second order differences between civilized wypipo and wogs are downstream of this one thing given cousin marriage doesn’t just depress IQ but also promotes e.g. clannishness and honor culture which as we’ve all been informed ad nauseum by Ezra Klein types tends to destabilize society and make everyone a little trashy and niggerish in all these ambient ways.

Anyway as a general heuristic just observe that the further inside the line you get the more people will act like Kryptogal (Kate, if you like) and check their mail regularly and remember to do their taxes, and relationships will be more symmetrical and people are less likely to painfully gape their girlfriend’s asshole and meanwhile are a lot less flamboyant and theatrical, and there’s more of a guilt culture as opposed to a shame culture—all the basic temperamental fundaments of Protestantism, which is at its core an ethno-religion for Cis-Hajnals in precisely the same way Catholicism is one for western Trans-Hajnals and Orthodoxy one for eastern Trans-Hajnals.

But anyway the Cis-Hajnal vs. Trans-Hajnal distinction is to my mind the cleanest and easiest way to think about this breakdown.

That said we also have Emmanuel Todd’s family systems…

…and THIS is where we’re truly getting at something spicy, lads—although it’s also quite a lot too granular for our own specific purposes here.

That said Todd’s system plus the Hajnal Line offers an entirely compelling causal account of why significant cultural and temperamental differences might emerge in an environment where the initial genetic variation was altogether pretty immaterial.

Anyway for the sake of clarity—

Going forward when I say “Aryan” I’ll primarily be using it specifically in the sense you expect e.g. blue hair and blonde eyes.

…only not as a discrete category, per se, and it doesn’t have to be super literal either.

What I mean by that is

in any one individual how “Temperamentally Aryan” you are generally has a fairly linear continuous relationship with physical fairness most of the time

the proportion of blondes in a population also impacts behavior ambiently such that Brunettes in Sweden and Minnesota will act quite a lot more Aryan than Brunettes in Italy or Florida, for instance.

And so the phenomenon should be seen as equal parts individual and societal.

So let’s get into the deets, then.

What, precisely, is meant by the Aryan Temperament?

In general more of an ontological gap in one’s personal notion of performative vs. authentic behavior, which often leads Aryans to parse the Transhajnal Affect as inherently manipulative / sleazy / whiny / aggressive

An impetus towards universal abstract moral ideals over reciprocal honor culture e.g. Aryans oftentimes won’t side with their loved one against their Higher Ideals.

Significantly less comfortable with any kind of explicit hierarchy unless it’s contained by or derives from their Higher Ideals.

Loathing any overt talk of status—everything is moral rectitude or “Taste”

Usually less comfortable mixing overt transactionality with earnest connection

Keeping to the Western European Marriage Pattern e.g. no big age gaps and also wait until you’re an adult with smaller family sizes and more of a concept of privacy / keeping shit to yourself—basically zero Meddling Auntie Culture

Generally having more symmetrical romantic / sexual relationships where the ideal is meeting each other on as equal a field as possible

Aryan women audit men for “morality” far more harshly than other women when looking for a hubby / serious bf and are a lot more likely to want a more restrained normie-coded sex life with him / want to “do things the right way” i.e. making him wait a bajillion years to smash. This has the weird effect of them often being far and away more submissive to the tweaked-out crazy fuckboy they’re using for cock than they’ll ever be to their committed loving boyfriend.

In Aryan men the masculine ideal runs stoic / icy and there isn’t much room for expressiveness or vulnerability without automatically coding oneself as weak. Transhajnal swagger reads as childish or niggery to them.

More of a culture of “taking the L” or simply walking away instead of aggressively pursuing affairs of honor like you see in resource abundant ecologies

Relationship fights are more likely to involve withholding as the basic posture and men are expected to assert dominance over women by being able to freeze them out longer instead of by agentically bullying her in some hot and sexy way.

Cold winters attitude towards resource management and intense contempt for physical laziness—especially from women as directed at men; even today the blonder a woman the less she’ll tend to appreciate gifts / provisioning (often wondering why you spent all that money instead of investing it for your future together etc.) and the more she’ll get wet by shit like you mowing the lawn

Some folx have theorized that blonde women are extra high maintenance pain in the ass on average because Teutonic foids would commit ritual suicide whenever their men lost a battle instead of getting kidnapped by the Romans as sex slaves and shit, and also they would unironically kill their own men whenever they tried to retreat. And yeah this might make them more feminist in a particular kind of intractable you can’t tell ME what to do Mr. Greasy Italian sort of way.’

Extreme reverence for institutions qua institutions as the basic organs enforcing moral writ—which includes a certain contempt or bemusement toward people who act outside proscribed institutions and try to undermine or arbitrage systems for their own personal gain by exploiting loopholes etc.

Greater psychological need for all aspects of their life to be coherent with each other / legible to broader society / consistent with their Higher Ideals. Aryans feel intense guilt when they diverge from any of this and so are concomitantly more likely to have a “second life” / occasional need to purge everything contradictory.

Aryans often see “hustles” and “grifts” as the same thing. Not going through the Proper Channels often feels viscerally cringe and sleazy to them.

More of a k-selected slow life history mindset with more friction in starting and ending intense friendships and relationships

A lot more health conscious in general

Biggest one is that the aforementioned moralization impulse isn’t something they’ll recognize as Just The Way They Are in a pluralist universe—the Wogway of doing things kind of just seems flatly and self-evidently Wrong and Gross to them.

At this point it seems fitting to address the amphetamine-addled elephant in the room by noting there’s not just one type of Aryan; one intuits at a glance that the Aryans of Germany proper are a wholly different breed from their cousins across the North Sea.

Meanwhile with the Netherlands and Scandinavia it’s a bit mixed between the two types, which is where Emmanuel Todd’s map will once more come in handy:

Henceforth I’ll be referring to Aryans from the yellow regions as “WASPs” or “Anglos,” with the green ones being “Teutons”

So what are the primary differences?

Obviously there are all the classic stereotypes about Germans having a bad sense of humor or directions fetish or whatever but that stuff’s all second order cartoons.

The ackshual difference here is Anglos are hyper-individualistic and thus universalist, whereas Teutons are oriented primarily around Volk—oftentimes quite fanatically so, conceiving of it both as the primary locus of their morality and sole meaningful adjudicator thereof. This is mostly because for Germs their Volk is on some level merely a psychological extension of their traditional tribal band—the basic unit of social organization in Ancient Germania, which unlike Britain was never ruled by Rome.

For a long time it was literally just the Tribe for them.

And sometimes clans like the Cimbri and ackshual Teutons would invade Rome, and these efforts generally fared about as well as Operation Barbarossa—meant here in both a good and bad way btw cause that particular attempt came a lot closer to ending shit than Hannibal ever did but for some reason we never talk about it? But idk—any way you slice it that affair in the Teutoberg Forest gave the Krauts a certain prestige they’d quite credibly hang their hat on even in the era of my namesake Otto Von.

speaking of one time at Epcot I asked this qt3.14 German girl there for the exchange program what she thought of Bismarck, and sadly it made her quite uncomfortable which I guess maybe she was mad about Kulturkampf or something? idk

Anyway after Rome collapses Charlemagne shows up a few centuries later to set their gay little faggot tree on fire and convert them all to Christianity at swordpoint, after which it’s no longer the Tribal Band they’re fighting for but Christendom writ large.

And it turns out that with a lance and destrier these barbarians are fucking terrifying.

They crack through Europe like a lightning bolt, revitalizing Christianity amidst an epoch of precarity by imbuing it with a fanatic current of martial vigor and discipline that contributes mightily to the growth of chivalric culture into the institution that largely defined the High Middle Ages, all the while providing essential manpower in the fight against Baltic pagans and the bloodthirsty rapey sandniggers of Al-Andalus.

Then of course during the Early Modern era Germany famously precipitated the Reformation by being so indefatigably autistic about its Ideas and Higher Values that an entire fourth of its population ended up butchered by Swedes and Spaniards in defense of that sacrosanct Freedom of Conscience.

and you know my German bestie Gretel who killed herself two years ago was a great fan of the Theologian Reinhold Niebuhr, and at one point even stopped talking to me a few days in disgust bc I offhandedly dismissed her declaration that Barack Obama takes Niebuhr’s writings incredibly seriously—my logic being that Obama is Black, and as such probably feels like Jeremiah Wright behind closed doors, instinctively dismissing the thoughts of basically all wypipo including the venerable Dr. Niebuhr.

Now most of the time Gretel rather appreciated my racism (being German and therefore barred from not hating herself), but that one pissed her off quite a bit.

She also got mad at me once because I casually dismissed Protestantism as inherently kind of gay / unserious intellectually compared to Catholicism, which tbf is for the most part true in America. But on the other hand I’ve never really believed in God and she very much did—though even most blonde girls in America would tend to Yes And something like that; real Fräuleins hold you to a vastly higher standard intellectually.

Anyway in the weeks leading up to her death she told me there Must Be A God simply to ensure that Bad people—a lot of whom had wronged her—get their Just Desserts.

and tbf I only ever heard her side of the story(s)… and Gretel herself would have told you she’s Gloria Trillo come to life… though I suppose that’s also what enabled her to tolerate my own lack of stoicism; no other kraut bih could handle my mood swings.

And I suppose her entire society couldn’t handle hers.

People were always punishing her for overreacting to shit.

That said I genuinely do think she’d have been quite a lot happier in America had she simply given it a shot and come had sex with me as we’d planned.

But like all Teutons she had an ego, and like all pretty Aryan girls her psychic hygiene depended on absolute totalistic Hitler control over how her suitors learn about her personal Lore—which is how I managed to fuck it up with her by finding out from her Reddit history she was an escort in her youth and asking her about it like Chris Chan.

She didn’t even care I learned she’d been a hooker though really so much as that I’d learned she’d Lied to me about only having six partners at 28 when she was ackshully 30 and presumably had several bajillion.

Which idk it’s like girl lies to some nigga she’s flirting with on Reddit news at eleven… but that Aryan guilt thing is intense. And there was probs supposed to be a whole arc where I saw her as qt innocent at first or w/e because that reflected her ackshual mental state she’d kept cordoned off in a bubble since being raped at 18 and deciding that without her Innocence the only logical path is to go become a hooker (which I unironically understand quite well actually) and then she’d tell me later or idk.

Point is there was a strong purity impulse there for sure—one basically all Aryan women seem to have in my experience, but at least in the three art hoes I’ve gone for it wasn’t at all about wanting to be innocent eternally in some sterile madonna way or even in that kawaii DDLG sense but rather to consciously play with light and shadow.

It’s like a performance art thing—kind of an emotional sadomasochism.

and like obv all women have SOME part of them that wants to be the Innocent Baby that gets Ruined or whatever but Aryan women feel this a lot more keenly I imagine because they’re coded as angelic by default and normie hotdog guys experience their sluttiness as a lot more psychologically immiserating to their madonn whore thing such that they’re often punished a lot more severely for bad womanly behavior. So depending on the girl she’ll either be Straussian with the orc whose dick she pukes on in the hotel and renarrativize it later as birds do or just be super duper performatively wholesome innocent childlike princess chungus (kind of Alyssa’s tack usually tbh).

But anyway back to Teutons.

So it goes without saying they punched considerably above their weight intellectually and militarily from Old Fritz through Uncle Adolf.

Cause the thing about Krauts, you see, is they always give it their all—know how to work together seamlessly without ever becoming faceless ants. They always impress you when they really go to the mat… even (and perhaps especially) when they lose.

I mean why else would tons of Jews lowkey want to fuck Nazis? Also they’ve basically forgiven Germany it seems but they still fucking hate Russia for a bunch of ancient ass Fiddler on the Roof shit and I quite literally don’t understand it at all. Honestly it probably is like at least 50% because they want to fuck Nazis and not Cossacks.

That said realistically it kind of just ended for Germany in that bunker.

Deutschland put all its faith as a Volk in their Fuhrer, and the dude didn’t deliver.

Thus many millions of the same women who centuries prior had opened their wrists instead of becoming Roman concubines kind of just shrugged their shoulders and let the Bolsheviks shred their frauholes until at last Uncle Sam’s pet niggers could arrive to hopefully rape them a bit more gently.

But anyway as I understand it Gretel’s little brother—my age IIRC—was involved in some fashy thing that was probs still rly gay by Alt Right standards. The two of them were close and he didn’t trust me at all cause I wanted Gretel to move in with me—he said I was trying to make her a “mail order bride,” which I mean yeah I guess Hans kind of but if it were in literally any way you’d disapprove of wouldn’t I be going for like a retarded teenage Ukrainian with dead parents who doesn’t speak English? idk

He hated Americans. Said we were fat because we never turn off the air conditioning which fucks up our endocrine system but that reads as Krautcope to me.

A little before she killed herself he beat her up.

Think her rents sided with him.

anyway the Teutons were at various points the only credible alternative to Rome and Britain and America since Russia is you know and they were always the perfect villain really because they’re close enough to not feel kind of like savage Orientals but also had their own path historically that refused to get subsumed into the Western path, even if that meant mass suicide and rape and getting their faggot tree burnt down.

But the ones with Faustus in them tend not to leave themselves much of an exit route.

And after the war we kind of just carved out the soul of their Volk like pumpkin guts.

Created a society of autistic Last Men and hookers that will only ever “stand up to America” by acting literally as gay as humanly possible in every solitary situation—which I suppose tbf they are genuinely the best at.

The French are known for snootiness ofc, but that’s just cultural chauvinism popping up; almost like a caricature. Whereas when Germans get that urge to nail their Theses to your door they feel that shit in their molars—an alloy of competence and contempt that will never find its proper shape in a world where Fritz can’t be racist anymore.

That said I’ve also found that watching a faggoty little Krautscreed unfold is a bit like watching your cat click at a bird outside the window until seemingly out of nowhere it transforms very briefly into something you can’t quite name.

Like he’s remembering what it’s like to know you’re better than everyone else.

Anyway those are the Teutons.

So—what’s the tea on our WASP friends?

Well as stated before, they generally tend to think of themselves as Moral Universalists and Methodological Individualists… which also means they tend to find it sort of insulting to scope people out in terms of their fixed identity / hard material interests and instead tend to think of people mostly in terms of their professed Beliefs.

Note for instance the centrality of “testifying” in Anglo Low Church Protestantism—it’s lowkey the fundament of the WASP’s entire value system.

Because to the Anglo mind language itself is thought—which means of course that saying you believe something is precisely what reifies your belief.

One reason for this phenomenon is that WASPs—and particularly the current among them who ended up as New England Puritans—tend to place a far higher premium on Free Will / Self-Determination than basically any other ethnos (though nomenclature tends to vary by context e.g. “agency” among rightoids and “mindfulness” for libtards). The basic idea though is you always have control over your own life circumstances, and even when you don’t you at least have control over your behavior / speech / thought, such that by merely saying you believe something you can will that into reality.

As a corollary to this it’s considered INCREDIBLY RUDE per WASP dialectical norms to ever not take your interlocutor 100% at face value and suggest they’re self-deluding or misrepresenting their actual thoughts, etc.—this is “bad faith” per philosophers.

There almost seems to be an implicit moral obligation to ambiently cultivate greater general agency by never doing something that might compromise another Anglo’s ability to control his thoughts? Hence why “gaslighting” is now the sin de jure.

Anyway it’s likewise considered kind of trashy / vulgar to reduce your interlocutor’s ideological positioning to a function of material status or identity—which in any other tribe is just the normative standard, but WASPs try to frame shift out of with talk of “Methodological Individualism” or “Higher Order Values” or “Colorblind.”

Because by refusing to grant “WASP” any conceptual space as an operative category the Anglo-Aryan socializes the resentment towards his ethnos onto “White People” broadly while privatizing the things people enjoy about it (or at least attempt to emulate) in non-ethnic universalizing terms of “taste” or “values”—which will always have an ethnic valence clearly but they’ll still claim colorblindness and there will always be enough Tokens in the Club to make you seem like a weird insecure mudperson should you ever launch a substantive committed attack on WASP power structures.

Which btw was precisely the sociocultural killer app that enabled Britain and America to dominate the world with such ease compared to other cultures.

Because the thing you need to understand about the WASP is he basically never feels a need to divide et impera in that manipulative agentic Roman sense we usually associate with that term, since by couching his cultural sneer in a stoic self-effacing universalism (most of the time embraced very earnestly) he draws people into his frame of their own volition, as nobody wants to feel like some brutish niggery incel who doesn’t understand the Proper Way to Behave—a simple yet ingenious tactic which for all their tolerance of miscegenation etc. was evidently beyond the capacity of other colonial empires, who instead tended towards a chuddish cultural and linguistic chauvinism that put a ton of stock in e.g. speaking French or embodying Iberian machismo ideals in a manner that will always read as chauvinism.

Whereas if you call William Wilberforce a cynical opportunist or something everyone will immediately clock you as a low status poopoid worthy of epistemic obliteration, which ambiently dampens institutional friction in all sorts of places on the margins—especially given that Brits didn’t race mix in large numbers to offer their subjects an easy onramp, thereby ensuring they’d always act like cringe cuminy H1Bs fighting for any shred of clout, which of course tends to foster insecurity and even further dampen rebellious sentiment… it really creates a perfect storm for bullying the brownies into eating your cum and making it seem like it was all their suggestion under a shroud of tautologically locked-in plausible deniability (see also the Five Civilized Tribes).

Cause the real genius of Anglo colonialism, see, was to lean away from overt chauvinism and secure power in a soft register by making it mostly all ideological—first in the Puritan and Cavalier exoduses to America, then in beating back Caesarism in the name of stable governance and the continental balance of power, then in opening Chinese markets to opium dealers because idk Free Trade I guess, then famously in globally abolishing slavery while also trying to eradicate shit like Indian widow burning during Britain’s Victorian hegemony, and then finally in America’s fight against Nazism, Communism, Islamism, Putinism and so forth.

And note Straussianism as a current of Neoconservative thought emerges from this precise tradition, because to get a society as individualistic as Anglos to cohere in a massive pluralistic empire you actually kind of DO just need a unifying moral cause against a palpable external threat or else we DO tend to purity spiral inward against people with e.g a different neurotype or sectional bias. Because Anglo society is just uniquely ideological and the Anglo mind far more overtly propositional at least in that autistic and context-independent way than you see in almost any other culture besides the aforementioned Teutons, just taking rules in general incredibly seriously.

But unlike the Teuton the Anglo is hardly some dour martial race—he for sure expects competence of himself, but he isn’t really drawn to obsessive self-mastery in a narrow domain of expertise a la Krauts so much as in asserting his Will to Power over the physical world in novel and interesting ways. Thus he is drawn by disposition to commerce and the sea; is more thoroughly xenophilic than anyone else on the planet; and at least at the elite level appreciates subtext and esotericism and speaking in multiple registers at once—hence his traditional alliance with the Jew.

Or perhaps “symbiosis” is the proper word—it’s lowkey a pretty hilar dynamic when you dig into it tbh cause wignats for instance tend to hate Jews for doing all the same shysty merchant bullshit WASPs tend to pull off a hell of lot better in practice thanks to always demanding intermediaries for their exploitation so as to keep their hands clean (also being free of that pogrom paranoia ghetto neurosis that so often makes Schlomo reactive with an irrational preference for liquidity). Which btw is why Shylock stuff will never get tied to the Anglo brand —WASPs never really rub their proverbial hands together going heh heh heh when they fuck you over; just give you that warm earnest Mitt Romney smile and pat on the back.

Hell—in practice Jews almost function for WASP power like a sin eating red herring wrestling heel to distract tardos—a tack that was probs deliberate in past centuries and these days is probs just residual and unconscious given that Rich WASPs never take Jews all that seriously and Jews tend to act either deferential or insecure around them since they’re kind of Eternal New Money by their most essential nature.

But anyway Jews are kind of overrated as businessmen imo and if anything sort of underperform their median IQ these days if we’re honest. Where the Chosen People excel for real is in their capacity for recursive / meta cultural analysis—e.g. coming up with something like Straussianism in the first place, which only a Jew could pull off.

now a lot of you dumdums will assume by that I mean cause Jews are sneaky chungus conspirators by nature but ackshully no because it’s really only e.g. white trash and niggies that Jews are able to “manipulate” in that way on any regular basis because paperwork makes them shit their pants or w/e (even then it’s usually more Tays Sachs morlock ultraorthodox types doing that these days instead of like normalfag Jews). Point is Jews are genuinely horrendous at being Straussian just in their own behavior.

Now the Italians for sure can pull it off (perhaps why WASPs hate them so much?), but exactly like the Irish the Jews are almost always kind of self-indulgent emotionally and way too prone to spiraling and precipitating pogroms with theatrically narcy shylock flourishes to make for halfway adequate Straussians in practice (though keep in mind this is also what makes Jews and Irish and also blacks btw far funnier than everyone else, which for the average person is most of the time worth more than pursed lips).

Anyway point is it took a Jew to invent Straussianism because cultural adjacency to Talmudic debate means they tend to go a million times more recursive and meta in their thought patterns than anyone else—which is what makes it relatively easy for them to nimbly jump between registers and describe wetness through their gills.

Today we all take that for granted ofc—but recall Seinfeld was cutting edge in the nineties, and also that as grating as Strausshit can be with WASPs it simultaneously depends on Jews as a crucial analytic release valve to deconstruct various absurdities and propositionalize vibes and more generally carve up the ontological onion in various ways, same way it depended on the Irish historically as both a sadomasochistic whipping boy / shitty orc race it’s kind of hot and transgressive to fuck / vector for sentiment and id until the micks kind of just became a victim of their own success both at home and abroad and blackpeepo had to jump in to take their place in an exaggerated sort of way rather akin to at once switching from Addy to Coke.

My point is Jews and Irish are mirrors of each other.

Both are Client Races of the Anglo who derive most of their own success from serving as the WASP’s spiritual laxatives so he can focus his own energies on mastering the physical universe. Both are far and away too weird and specialized to ever make it on their own, and without the diaspora propping them up by milking / grooming Anglos neither Israel nor Ireland would have proper legs as polity.

But also never forget the Anglo ultimately needs the Jews and Irish every bit as pressingly—if only to make sure everyone doesn’t turn into Regan Arntz-Grey.

Alright, so to sum it all up thus far—

Aryans by their essential nature are predisposed to traits that made Anglo Aryans in particular the Master Race in 1500-2000, especially after castrating the Teutons with the power of esotericism and contradiction and productive ethnic symbiosis.

That said the digital age has made a lot of the selfsame traits kind of maladaptive tbh and for sure really annoying—primarily the obscurantism, which as stated above is probs unconscious but still makes it next to impossible to have certain conversations when you’re the most melanated dude in the room, whereas in practice that ambient status coding element in the background makes tons of wogs repress their Trve Self.

…which of course just makes it even more déclassé to discuss things like e.g. whether or not blonde women are higher status, which in turn creates a pervasive chilling effect wherein status-conscious wogs will ape Aryan universalism (invariably in a cargo culty way at first cause they don’t have all the decadent cultural infrastructure needed to earnestly believe in anything so retarded as methodological individualism), and a lot of the time it will never be legible to the Aryan that most people find his way of doing things horribly onerous and gay and don’t ever live like that in private.

Yet such frustrations are never permitted a target, which in practice means the WASP position is rock-solid—and only bolstered further by the tendency of contemporary Aryans to be the absolute wokest niggas around so that instead of eating slave morality narratives from greasy sentimental wops / micks / beaners they can turn slave morality around on them and hammer them for not following the latest Plymouth Rock Rules (experienced by Aryans less as onerous imposition than ladder-pulling mechanism plausibly deniable even to themselves) or genuflecting before the Shaniqua de jure (since the further you’re away from her phenotypically / behaviorally / socially the less this registers as “humiliation” per se so much as miniature African Mission Trip).

Thing is though you can’t really hit them in the register of master morality either, because deny it though they might Aryans tend to know down to their marrow that everyone else wants to be them— or at the very least fuck them—just by dint of them being the universally legible ideal, even if they’re revolted propositionalizing it bc liberal / gay.

Yet no wog ever wants to admit he’s jealous, of course; instead he’ll come up with some compelling Tall Tale as to why the Wogway is better ackshully —itself a Straussian impulse since for all its cope that move is also game theoretically optimal

Meanwhile the Aryan will realize they’ll secure markedly improved outcomes in life by consciously dampening their own threat signal with soft self-effacing soyboy vibes that help dignify other people’s various and sundry mudcopes—the reason being that what reads as spunky in subalterns and swagger in an Ellis Islander tends to make Aryans come off like Nazi Lannister Fox News anchors and they’ll often internalize this at a tender age, creating a feedback loop wherein blondes usually ARE a bit gayer than brunettes on average, with the occasional exceptions to this as a rule either being ultra-disagreeable or having a significantly more prominent dark side than most.

Hence why it’s only fat annoying Meghan McCain blonde women or trashy po ones who’d ever say something like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, for instance—assuming she’s thin and at least middle class she 100% speaks in head pats / anecdotes about growing boobies too late or being super duper jealous of her Puerto Rican fren’s buttcheeks and such, because even the slightest modicum of confidence gives Ann Coulter.

Whereas when discussing racial preferences more broadly?

Now you’re trying to pin down Dick Nixon.

Just lacquered in Woman Logic a la ackshully guys of other races don’t even like girls who look like me they only like white girls when they’re big and fat!!! despite A) literally who the fuck cares what black people think; B) if your hubs and Jay-Z had to wife swap who’d be happier?; C) this shit isn’t even true because literal rappers and NBA players who ackshully have options for white puss routinely date girls who look exactly like you instead of like Adele or whatever whereas the black guys who DO fuck fat white bitches are most of the time more like midlevel blue collar workers and also

And even with Baby Got Back people always forget about the Little in the Middle part...

Moreover if I were a rich black guy who could pull dece wypipo puss I’d prob be kind of annoyed at a rich blonde womyn assuming fat chicks were my pref—just sayin…

But anywho compare the above blonde’s behavior to how hot rich girls of other races act when you talk about the intersection of race and desirability:

White brunettes also do the anodyne ChatGPT human bean flattening, but it’s never half as nervous as you’ll get from Goldilocks. Instead they’ll tend to just give you a reddit stare and ask why you’re even thinking about this in the first place.

Jewish girls have a powerful tendency to fetishize blonde men and women both and in general are obsessed with seeming as WASPy / “Normal” as possible (tho observe this doesn’t extend to the bedroom where they’ll often act almost Latina, but in public they’re just unusually bratty WASPs) and once you’ve fucked her will usually be quite candid about this. But Jewesses are also canny enough to know their perceived Whiteness is at once more precarious than a standard brunette’s but also quite robust so long as she never breaks the Gretchen Weiner kayfabe , which means Jewesses you haven’t fucked act the same as normal white brunettes.

idk about Asians because they have ugly feet

Brown girls tend to get MAAAAAAD when you imply Aryans are more desirable by default and will give you a spicy earful of counterexamples e.g. well ackshully jewish guys prefer us these days to blondes... which I don’t doubt at all tbh but also it’s kind of interesting that in the 70s it was Jewish guys like booba Aryan girls and then in the 90s Jewish guys liked Asians and now it’s Jewish guys like Indians and you know how I talk about the Jewish Question not being a big deal anymore?

Rich and skinny black women who prefer dating white men kind of just shrug their shoulders and say they know most men in their target demo tend to prefer white girls but will also insist they aren’t insecure about it because enough guys like them and idk it usually reads as honest frankly.

anyway I think the pattern kind of speaks for itself.

Because even Aryan women tend to get real with you after you fuck em or at least reach a comparably intimate level of friendship, at which point even the very highest status blondies usually can’t be credibly Straussian anymore and will pivot registers hoping either to parlay superiority into victimhood or humblebrag about blondeness or both.

For instance Natalie once recounted to me how Scary it is being a blonde woman in Dixie given that niggies see conquering you as the ultimate prize and even making you Uncomfortable is a pretty dece and low effort way of getting back at whitey.

Whereas Selene would complain about all these overly sentimental greaseballs who I guess kept falling her around in Italy talking about her being blonde and I apparently reminded her of them because it hurt my feelings when she pumped and dumped me.

then finally my dearly departed Gretel shared with me a bunch of stories from her escorting days that I should probs keep private tbh but yeah blondeness is kind of just a universally legible sign of feminine desirability, hence the ubiquity of bottle blondes.

Which pretty clearly isn’t to say it’s a universal preference—hell, it isn’t even mine!

Usually I tend to find northern european women can’t really pull off “cute” past like 26 and seem kind of like a pedophile when they try, and they tend towards a certain frigidity as well I dislike, plus Scandinavians in particular have that red face thing.

That said it’s also true most of us develop an entirely authentic taste for the best we can get so it doesn’t feel like we’re just coping, which oftentimes will involve interracial arbitrage since for instance me being a hyperverbal sperg means there will be a hell of a lot more Jewesses who can handle me than any other type of chick, which in turn means I’ll usually be able to land a hotter Jewess than Shiksa.

And yet this wasn’t my preference initially at all; if you asked me at 13 or something I might have called Jewish girls too hairy / loud and for sure would preferred the idea of a pale princessy blonde virgin. But it just so happens Jewesses are uniquely suited for my temperament which means I’ve grown to find their quirks entirely winsome on their own merits, and in a vacuum would genuinely prefer to fuck a Jewess or tbh any other sort of Beigoid bih e.g. a Castiza or Armenian over an Aryan right now.

Thing is though it’s never *quite* in a vacuum.

Because for instance when I’d walk around with Natalie or Alyssa I actually did get treated a bit differently—not in a huge way, but I for sure noticed Uber drivers etc. would treat me like I was kind of cool or something in a way they simply didn’t with Rebecca for instance, who objectively was hotter than either of them having been a Disney Princess back in the day yet also so palpably Jewy the princess was Jasmine.

Because lots of fellers can walk around with a beautiful woman on their arm, but a cute and classy blonde bih is the one and only case where if you and another guy were to pose with your girl for a pic nobody will EVER feel in their primordial precognitive reptile brain that you just straightforwardly Lost. It’s the “trophy wife” physiognomy for a reason, and in practice blonde chicks literally don’t even have to be That Hot to produce this effect in people—just decent looking and like not fat.

Whereas even a relatively pretty brown girlypop a la Usha Vance will at least to most people born prior to 1995 make JD Vance at first glance register as kind of maybe a bit incel-adjacent? People will briefly wonder what’s wrong with him on a half-conscious guilty level they’d never ever own up to, which is why the ‘weird’ label stuck to him obv… it’s kind of just natural to assume he must be strange with girls or something.

Now of course everyone gets horrid uncomfortable when I start talking like this as it sort of assaults the fundamental dignity of not just us wogs and beigoids and also brownpeepo but also manlets / crazies / baldies / fatties / sickies / addicts / sluts and anyone else dealing with a SMV handicap who ends up dating someone darker but otherwise higher SMV than them. But it’s not really why it’s *subversive* per se, which is more because it compromises the ability of Aryans to conceal their own dominance in this politely perfumed shroud of plausible deniability and shaniqua headpats.

When the Aryan downplays their own desirability as the default standard by reifying copes of e.g. the lower middle class black guy who waxes poetic about the superiority of tubby white girls so as to gild the bullet he’s eating to racially hypergamize—or indeed, the goy who learned to fetishize Jewesses because for a pink nipple race they tend to be unusually tolerant of the theatricality and recursive metacognition that gets him pumped and dumped by stoicism-enjoying blonde women like some nigger they met in a dive bar—it flattens clear hierarchical sorting mechanisms into something ostensibly preference-based that we all know deep down is chock-full of Aspartame.

Which to be fair to the Aryan it’s true that 80% of people will always need that shit in SOME form or another because you probs aren’t gonna convince some nigga who’s 5’3 and makes like $50k a year to keep getting out of bed in the morning once he realizes there’s a particular connection between those things about him and also his particular fondness for BBWs or chicks with dicks or whatever—some component of Straussian flattening pretty clearly just IS noblesse oblige.

And some of it also is not.

For instance look at East Asian guys—when Elliot Rodger shot up his school it was sort of incel-coded to be Chinese or w/e and you’d see all over 4chan and shit that it was a big huge uphill battle for Asian dudes to get any puss at all. Only then literally like a year after he threw everything away K-Pop suddenly got huge and these days a guy with his facial aesthetics and money would find it completely trivial to score a hot blonde, because East Asian men are no longer seen as low status (almost certainly at least in part because Indian guys have become new Asian guy in the whitegirl mind).

And this btw is why Millennial Asian guys all seem to have that sad and tired neurotic energy about them—they were lowkey gaslit by Bee Urself Aryans for decades until very suddenly the miasma simply moved to the currybois. Meanwhile if you look at Zoomer Asians they’re honestly pretty normal, because racial semiotics change lightning-fast for middle tiers in particular, as older cohorts of Ellis Islanders will happily confirm.

What never changes though are the very top and bottom rungs, which will always and eternally be Aryan and Black.

Note however that top and bottom here don’t mean “good” and “bad”—and this is also one case where for once I DON’T mean something in a hard essentialist way.

White is normative, pure, civilization.

Black is transgression, chaos, libidinal id.

…and in America the Aryan and Negro exist in what’s basically a dialectical closed loop, with all other cultural tendencies grokked only as a point in that totalizing dichotomy between funeral potatoes WASPishness and Congo Bushmeat Niggerism, which means “assimilation” in practice involves either becoming more Aryan (often paired with LARPy superficial tokens of residual ethnic pride e.g. saying “Moozadell”) or your race’s variant of a Wigger—hell, a few weeks back I even called out Eurydice for setting precisely this rhetorical trap as a major point of In Defense of Trashy Bitches.

Anyway while blacks are “low” in the dialectical sense it’s pretty clear black people aren’t “low status” in America anymore than dinosaurs are low status in Jurassic Park (note also I mapped them to Dragon Type in my Pokémon taxonomy). As a black you’re afforded tons of carveouts both explicit and implicit no other minority gets or would even think to ask for, and are meanwhile culturally permitted to be sort of violent / rapey / impulsive so wypipo can channel our right hemispheric cognition through your music and reaction gifs. Simply in terms of practical benefit Blackness is probably the third highest tier race in America right now after White and Jewish (the yids having slipped a fair bit behind us following October 7), and in any case it’s clearly a lot higher status right now to be black versus for instance Indian.

That said our racial dialectic kind of just depends on treating black people as a sort of eternally degraded sacred victim class so the better sort of wogs / brownoids run away from niggery behavior and towards WASPishness while allowing their own elements hostile to WASP values by dint of sensuality / theatricality / transactionality to get degraded into something cartoonish and childlike through extended bantu influence—hence why outside of e.g. Miami Cubans and Tejanos you don’t really see “Hispanic” persisting as a stable vigorous category; functionally speaking beanos tend to by the third or fourth generation either ascend into whiteness or collapse into blackness.

Which by the way is yet another reason Indians face a far steeper grade in America than the Chinese or Koreans for instance in terms of attaining status parity with wypipo such that it isn’t incel coded for them to fall in love with you. It’s easy to turn Gangnam Style or Orange Chicken into a Moozadell thing, but Indian culture doesn’t really lend itself to being chopped up like that; it’s way too opaque and interconnected and holistic, with far too many moving parts to keep to the identity in any substantive manner still broadly legible to the average white person.

And while Indians absolutely obsess over mimicking Aryans superficially what they've actually mastered in practice is simply the dialect of institutional maneuvering—which isn’t nothing, clearly, but by itself tends only to make you broadly resented.

Because the more fundamental issue is that Indians don’t buy into any of the power structures For Real like the WASP does; they can absolutely identify which specific behaviors code high vs. low status on an object level, but effective WASP dialectics are in some sense inexorably downstream of subscribing to WASP values and being able to speak in that imperious moralistic register authentically and earnestly.

Indians are nowhere close to that.

Which is why their humblebrags land like anvils every time—there’s too much emotional mimicry and cognitive load required for them to operate in a register that seems trustworthy and authentic and most importantly at ease in that way that obviates resentment and radiates soft power like WASPs do without even having to think about it because none of this is remotely an affectation for them.

Whereas for quite a lot of Indians the whole fucking thing is an affectation—hence literally everything they do giving stinky groty poopy pajeety cargo cult.

Yet if I’m honest I also don’t see this changing literally ever, because one thing you’ll notice looking at Indian American families is that even several generations down the line they virtually never want to actually live like Aryans in any deep substantive way.

And the thing is none of us do.

Pajeet was kind of just the first one who let that mean something.

and so to summarize the Aryan Question in broad strokes:

Aryans are behaviorally different from normal people in a lot of crucial ways

There generally isn’t a way to discuss these differences with Aryans candidly on account of their imperious moral universalism and methodological individualism

Their automatic and effortless position atop the sociocultural food chain means they can credibly project disinterested status aloofness such that Wogs will seem like shitmunching incel mudgoblins if they don’t ape Anglo-Aryan behavioral norms

Aryan Straussianism is never experienced by them as pulling up the status ladder in a self-interested way but rather as a matter of manners / morality / taste, which means they legit believe in their “higher order principles” and often tend to feel annoyed when all these weird and swarthy lizardpeople turn life into a gauche hookery game show— and this same earnestness is one of their chief fonts of power .

Aryans almost always will obfuscate their own supremacy in status hierarchies with self-effacing remarks and niggynog incel headpats to not give Lannister, which creates an environment wherein mid-high wogs can plausibly project parity with Aryans even if that never ever hashes out in terms of revealed preference at the end of the day, as either way it’s game theoretically optimal for both sides to play pretend. Also even if Aryans look down on you esoterically they’ll still treat you fair in business usually and oftentimes even puke on your fat wog cock because they ackshully are good people deep down even if kind of gay / insufferable too.

At times however you’ll get a case like Asians in Elliot Rodger’s day and maybe Indian dudes today where the obscurantism is lowkey sort of evil gaslighting hence why Millennial Asian guys seem traumatized and even kind of spoopy?

Oftentimes when they’re afraid they’ve been coming across as just a bit too Lannister the Aryan hides behind Blackpeepo as a moral force field while also shitting on cooler / more powerful Wogs like Italians and Russians who are plausibly threatening to WASP supremacy in a way that Shanaenae obv never will be in a million bajillion years, which plays a role in legitimizing black dysfunction and creates a dichotomous assimilation dynamic most people do kind of resent tbh.

In practice it’s obviously all just a High and Low against the Middle dynamic

Anyway it should go without saying that I don’t “hate Aryans” or whatever.

I mean ya the hot rich Elvira Hancock ones ACTUALLY ARE just a colossal fucking pain in the ass, and a relationship with such a bird is objectively a hell of a lot less pleasant day-to-day than it is with pretty much any other Type Of Girl—but also that’s kind of just the price you pay at times to scrape the heavens, amirite boys?

also it’s only affluent blonde art hoes who give you the uncut Medusa Experience tbh.

Other than that?

idk it’s like yea they’re obviously kind of gay at times but that’s why we have all these coalitional push and pull forces in the first place. Their universalist and individualist impulse makes Aryans intransigent, but not totalistically so, and it’s not like they’ve grown any less susceptible through the years to a bit of sentimental mythopoetics from a bogtrotter who knows how to flatter them, thank God.

Anyway I’m going to end this piece with two Modest Proposals:

If the High and Low are going to assail the Middle then the Middle needs its own coherent sense of positional identity—a Wog/Beigoid/Transhajnal solidarity that aggressively exerts its own polar force wholly separate from WASP and Negro values, venerating a goldilocks amount of transactionality, sleaze, and aggression while overtly valuing e.g. theatricality / pluralism / gender performance / age gaps / hustling and so on. We need to demonstrate to WASPs that an entirely credible alternative exists to their own way of life in places like Miami and spread that same self-assuredness to our other places of power so we can crack apart that semiotic tie between high status and Flat Germanic Snowvalues and forevermore obviate the chilling effect been forcing Wog Affect into hiding. In my most recent podcast episode with Kryptogal (Kate, if you like) she opined that people would be a lot happier if they were less consumed with status—to which I naturally responded that status competition is the primary engine for civilizational advancement, causing Kate to retort “aren’t we advanced enough?!” or something to that effect. Which tbh gave me an interesting idea—what if Aryans were to repatriate en masse back to Europe? Clearly America is going in a direction y’all mostly don’t approve of these days, whereas modern Europe has far flatter and less volatile status hierarchies than America, which has remained singularly vital among first world countries on account of its increasing barbarism, whereas Europe is clearly optimizing more around The Good Life these days

Because tbh I’m a bit concerned you Galadriel types might be too civilized and White to really handle what the woggier half of Zoomer boys are like.

PROTIP: It gets a lot worse than Italians.