The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Sebastian Jensen's avatar
Sebastian Jensen
Apr 14, 2025

Autismo

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Rajeev Ram's avatar
Rajeev Ram
Apr 14, 2025

Worth noting that I am highly attracted to Western Slavic men, and that Scyther evolves into Scizor via Steel Coat, which kind of corresponds with you calling me Dwarf Cleric.

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