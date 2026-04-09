One thing about normies that lowkey makes me want to go eat them is their perennial insistence on drawing some arbitrary ontological cuckwall betwixt the shit you do to your baby in bed and all the non-erotic parts of your relationship more generally.

It’s such a wretchedly Gen X and neoliberal way to litigate intimacy, in which nothing has telos—or any such functionality at all, ever—and nothing imbues either party with any type of asymmetric higher-order obligate duty-bond—instead everything stays egalitarian and mutualistic and splenda; the ideology of Costanza and Bradshaw.

Now in fairness this attitude seems far more prevalent in older generations, whereas Zoomettes Thank God will almost universally prefer for even your dyad’s most overtly sexual and everyday-casual registers to bleed seamlessly into each other. But elderly normies kind of just define public morality by definition, which means of course sexhaver discourse as a rule will be dominated by cringe Elder Millennial / Gen X libertine “kinkster” types who tediously insist on incurious flat obscurantism where nothing means anything but itself anymore and everything is “consenting adults” and it all comports by definition with their tedious fake and gay egalitarianism.

Now in the past I’ve pushed back against this impulse tangentially here and there—see In Defense of Hitting Women and the notorious Anal Sex Should Hurt—but recently it’s dawned on me that the world is rather aching for a new and full-throated defense, as it were, of what I’ll christen an Eroto-Semiotic Essentialism—or in layman’s terms, the idea a particular set of erotically canonical sex acts are loaded semiotically with a certain sort of mythopoetic significance and even functionalist teleology.

Hence the pamphlet across which those peepers fan and flutter.

In the sections that follow I’ll endeavor to document lucidly just what it means to make proper use of each one of Chickadee’s holes (think puss / ass / mouf / feets)—ultimate idea being to establish a mythopoetic teleology for secular rightists more broadly rooted in archetypal thought yet wholly compatible with a hard materialist cosmology.

Let’s get into the meat of it—shall we?

Vaginal Sex

To begin with we’ll acknowledge there are two quite distinct separate registers in which a man might enjoy his slut’s puss—to wit, clitoral and vaginal.

The clitoral register’s fun for the most part cause you can be really lazy whilst keeping shit shallow if your goal’s just Costanzamaxxing. Now obviously all girls are different and tremendous variance exists even in time to reach climax clitorally; some broads cum for Dad rather faster than others, with a variance orders of magnitude lower for clitty-clitgasms than vaginal, and if you invest in one of these admittedly neoliberal-looking clitsucky vibes you’ll frequently get away with being hugely solipsistic amidst smexytimes so long as you remember to vacuum her bean a bit afterwards; at least for neurodivergent Zoomer and Late Millennial White girls in a more casual relationship register, there’s no reason this might register as anything but suitable love life.

That said there’s also something sort of juvenile and shabby about clitoral orgasms—the whole register feels very unserious and almost quasi-Sapphic in a sense, such that this is one of the only domains where I tend to feel Freud was just right about shit, since at least in my seeing chicks who only cum clitorally will almost always seem in eros quasi-constipated and generally unintegrated. At the end of the day when you make babygirl cum with your tool or mouth or fingie you’re not really doing so as a man—not in that primal, precognitive, potentially procreative capacity that’s ackshually binding to bihs diachronically. You achieve that by planting a vaj-gazz inside her and proceeding to cum in a creampie—something just about everyone recognizes intuitively as the ontologically highest-order mode of sex.

And clearly no small part of that is the procreative fixation; for Trads (and especially Catholics) it’s kind of just the whole shebang to foreground fertility, whereas even secularists who don’t assign much import to premarital sex and birth control will never completely purge that aspect from their lizard brain.

Though that’s ackshully not what I’m doing here—I’m just contending a vaj-gasm penned by a peen is phenomenologically distinct from (and at leasts to my mind, pretty plainly ontologically superior to) all other variants of female orgasm.

I say make it normative, just so vaj-gazz spawns a new species of limerent pair bonding than what you’d ever get in cunts made cum clitorally amidst covid fucks, for instance. Feels like you’re penetrating her soul itself—half-subsuming her own agency into yours as you start colonizing baby’s epistemics in a manner that eventually establishes a quasi-propertarian dyad that precious few will ever get to access—and if they do it sure as shit won’t be by beanflicking.

Moreover it seems the vaj gazz really does just sort of “pasteurize” a woman’s latent animus a lot of the time, and in so doing can bequeath her quite a stronger sense of diachronic agency—which also does a lot to help dispel that fog in baby’s snapchat fugue, which incidentally is one reason communist neurotic art hoes end up mellowing hard in midlife after marrying / getting dicked by Niggersayer.

It really does do something different to your own brain, though, too—cause when the bitch whimpers stuffed with your cock, that pink-silk pussie-pie your creampie now surrounds you—said creamy also being reason chickie’s end-in-herself now, in like a Kantian sense, while engendering also far more palpable feelings of protectiveness and long term investment compared to just fuckin her throat and feetsies and asshole.

and, yeah—this is all 100% broscience backed up entirely by anecdotal evidence.

but, no—I don’t, in fact, intend to spend the evening peeling listlessly through Gen X chick cherrypicked oxytocin studies or what have you, because I’m confident most of you boys will have had the exact selfsame set of experiences as me, and as a consequence confirm them all so splendid true electric.

Or consider even fratty folk parlance a la “tame her with my dick”—clearly that shit’s referring to a real phenomenon in the human experience, whereas precisely no one says “tame her with my mouth” or “tame her with my fingers.”

Vaginal orgasms really do seem to alchemize something paleolithic in a girl’s brain, while relationships in which you exclusively make her cum clitorally will at best have the flavor of a gay relationship and at worst feel vaguely akin to middle school dating.

Which isn’t an insult, by the way—obviously you’ll still love each other and shit, and most of the time bae won’t even consciously register your sex life as any worse than the alternative since women tend to flatten literally everything no matter what. In fact I’d actually hazard the clitoral register is in most cases optimal unless you specifically see a girl as Wife Material and are very much in it for the long haul yourself, whereas if it’s a one night stand or more casual FWB thing and you don’t necessarily want her forming a super deeply limerent dyad with you (or are just in the early stages of a new relationship where you’re still mostly unsure) you might ackshully consider avoiding peenborne vajgasms wholesale—both as a matter of gentlemanly decorum and not shitting in the community pool and as a entirely selfish thing to make your own life less complicated going forward.

Anyway the more general upshot is that the vaginal register is all about responsibility—as lover, protector, owner, babydaddy—whereas the clitoral register is about frivolity.

PBVGs have real gravitas and existential weight, and are why lesbians don’t trust hot feminine bisexual women (who get too good at codeswitching to not be evil) not to treat them like timewasting distracto-dykes, whereas clitoral orgasms are on some level just the shitty lube button consolation prize nature gave women in compensation for their lack of meaningful sexual agency, and exist primarily to make bad sex decent and decent sex pretty great actually even if meaningless.

But it’s specifically PBVGs that make a woman Yours in a meaningful enduring way—and there’s some very real sense in which all other sex is sort of just LARPing.

Yet LARPing need not mean semiotically vacuous or bereft of telos! Consider that a woman’s secondary orifices oft permit a more conscious and higher order erotic dialectic that especially amidst congress with dames high in trait neuroticism often proves far more potent and relationally consequential over the short term than PBVGs.

Clearly these registers are also somewhat higher variance, being far more adjacent to sadomasochism and fetishism and more general sexual performativity, which means normie women won’t really have the same kind of spontaneous organic enthusiasm for them as e.g. highly neurotic spergy or BPD chicks. But in practice you’ll also find basically all girls are submissive for the right guy, and while some neurotypes are clearly far more tendersexual than others even the most normalfag of women will usually prove responsive to other erotic dialectics under the right conditions.

Before we proceed, though, I’ll address a common objection from Trads and Radfems both that was articulated last summer in the comments section of Anal Sex Should Hurt by the venerable Cary Cotterman.

This proposition is deeply bonkers—for one thing because it’s obviously more a chicken / egg situation with both sexes always and eternally evolving in parallel, but more crucially because vaginae in practice are used for many multitudes of things besides dicktaking yet every bit as germane to reproductive success, with childbirth and menstruation being just the most obvious examples of alternate use cases which in a vacuum stand to leave lads cucked by babies / chunks of uterine lining / painful horrible pussy probs a la Vaginismus that can interfere with normal coitus.

My intuition at least is that one of the paramount reasons other types of sex exist is very specifically to prevent fuckboy cavemen from abandoning grugettes whilst preggers / bleeding / afflicted with some groty yeast infection thing, as even highly conscientious and cognitive conservative gals understand implicitly that their throat and mb also shitter is eternally available as understudy should the leading lady ever not quite be feeling herself—presumably also a manner in which couples would have practiced birth control and avoided STDs since time immemorial.

Consider also that we leverage our mouths, for instance, for literally everything: talking, eating, drinking, puking, often self defense (especially girls), and I myself just used my own to unscrew a hitherto stuck Dr. Pepper cap! So unless you think sperm have souls or some shit there’s no reason to think eating cock is one iota worse than those things.

Also lots of primates will suck each other’s cocks and shit, or even facefuck frogs:

Meanwhile that one dolphin Peter who those LSD hippie scientists tried to communicate with back in the sixties was reputedly quite the footjob enjoyer:

Now as for anal sex that’s admittedly rarer in the animal kingdom, but dolphins and bonobos in particular are known to pound each other’s poopers on occasion, which given their intelligence suggests to me there must be something higher order to it.

So let’s start there.

Anal Sex

I mean, clearly it’s just a dominance ritual. Duh.

Because if there were ZERO sadomasochistic or power valence to it what on earth could possibly draw you to the hole filled with poo when her pussie pie’s literally right there? Just thinking poop is hot? Obviously just on its own merits the texture of anal is quite a lot courser / less winsome overall, and it goes without saying that logistically speaking it’s significantly more of a pain in the ass.

So no nigga, you literally do just want to hurt her and have power over her so stop being gay it’s fine

Thing is though that sodomy is actually a useful social technology, for two reasons:

First and foremost it makes power relations and status hierarchies a lot more legible in a brutish undeniable way that in certain situations will completely obviate deeply ingrained tensions and resentments by definitively establishing one party as in control—something lots of brattier girls, for instance, deeply crave from a man because it’s the only force that can reliably constrain her own wayward nature. Only most of the time she can’t really procure this outside the bedroom under our hugely gay and faggoty egalitarian social compact, the upshot of which is that if your chickadee has an aggro nature and is high in trait neuroticism then sodomizing her will usually prove the single fastest / cleanest / most mutually agreeable way to resolve any given quarrel.

Secondarily it offers both parties tremendous catharsis—a boon that will never be fully properly understood by normgroid tendersexuals on account of being so much lower in trait neuroticism and Tradtards for being lower in trait openness, which of course they’ll both literally always moralize as though any of this shit is a matter of choice as opposed to a purely deterministic genetic neurotype.

But the simple fact of the matter is that broads high in neuroticism will pretty much always have a deep and abiding masochism and self-destructive impulse that they’ll need to satiate either through overt self-harm a la cutting or gender transition, some sort of eating disorder, or via coitus with an asshole guy—the last of which is far and away the least deleterious to her long-term life outcomes provided she’s judicious about her choice of asshole, but typically also the most damaging choice when she’s not.

Alas, it’s easier said than done even carving out conceptual space for that distinction, because normgroids as a rule are retarded hobbity peasants faggos who’ll never quite grok that sadism isn’t ipso facto antisocial and such tendencies still persist in the human population distribution for a damned good reason—namely that you kind of just need some contingent willing to genocide the Neanderthals or burn out the Saracens or lay off whole departments or slice a nigga open to save him, all of which become quite a lot easier if you have a bit of Bundy in you. Moreover literally everyone is a little sadistic; we just register that impulse at very different levels, and display even more variance in the extent to which we acknowledge it, our willingness to act on it, and our level of discernment when doing so—all subtleties lost on unintegrated Neanderchow types.

Anyway you fags can go read In Defense of Hitting Women if you want my full thoughts to that effect—upshot here is life’s far too short to explain yourself to fundamentally incompatible neurotypes, and if you’ve got a bit of a livewire in your cranium you should really just go find some neurotic butch to fuck in her asshole whilst doing your best to thoroughgoingly excise tendersexual biddies from your life.

But circling back to the central topic—heterosexual anal often provokes a certain disgust and hostility from Radfems for instance because it hasn’t any mechanism to produce a female orgasm given the tendency of girls to cuck on the Prostate Question.

Which, again, is sort of the entire point—anal sex is far more inexorably a gesture of domination when the sodomized is a girl versus a twink, such that there’s basically zero meaningful telos to the act when divorced from that element.

To the extent the chickie’s pleasure even enters into the equation it’s virtually always either through the aforementioned catharsis or as a second order consequence of feeling dominated or stretched out / used / claimed in a unique and especially transgressive and toothy way—which btw is pretty clearly the chief appeal to us menfolk once you put aside the whole dominance and sadism aspect; a very real aspect of anal sex is that howl into the void against the very concept of telos / natural forms; it’s a sort of transgression qua transgression, the operative point of which is to proverbially drive on into incoming traffic just to prove you can.

There’s something deeply Faustian about anal—an immensely powerful and to my mind wholly unique sort of intimacy you can only really get from cracking bae’s pistachio; almost like having read the Necronomicon together or watching that tape in The Ring.

And for all sex negative feminists will frame the act purely in terms of degradation, I’d actually suggest there’s a very real sense in which prying open your booboo imposes a fairly high floor on your baseline of respect for her, as it would be horrid unchivalrous to ever again sneer at her as a stupid spoiled foid who’s never dealt with real hardship if she literally let you put your cock in her ass; after that she’ll always be your little trooper.

Which isn’t the same type of pair bonding or protectiveness you’ll get from regular and ongoing PBVG sex, of course—but it genuinely is something, and on some level you’ll eternally take her a bit more seriously than other women simply by default.

But anyway as a final point we should probably extend some consideration to the more standard telos of this orifice so as to interrogate whether it holds any semiotic import for the passage’s erotic register. And to that end my impulse is to say it’s all contained by the transgressive element, but if you think about it the digestive system is sort of all about entropy and the decay of nutrition into waste, which suggests when you seed shawty’s intestines you’re in part playing buttplug by blocking the expulsion of waste and also intermingling your own procreative lifeforce with what amounts to pure entropy—sort of mucking about in decay itself; ensconcing oneself in degraded nostalgia devoid of all nutrition or generative potential.

Which makes it altogether spectacular as an oppositional howl for angry young men—

the sort of thing we’re all of us entitled to indulge in at 27, say.

But by the time you’re established in life and into your fourth decade I’d say it’s a bit concerning if you’re still super duper asshole-focused, as that speaks to a certain nostalgic backward-looking immaturity, whereas in midlife the tendency should be more to move away from oppositional behavior and piracy in favor of settled lordship.

For most guys that will tend to involve a heavy shift toward the procreative vaginal register and PBVGs—but there remain lots of fascinating alternatives.

Por ejemplo…

Facefucking

I say facefucking versus blowjobs more broadly for two reasies.

The first is there are quite a few semiotic differences between fellatio and irrumatio that seem to me at least both substantive and worth interrogating—just in a frame that centers the latter on account of it being quite a lot richer symbolically.

The second is I myself have only had a handful of conventional “blowjobs” in my life given that in practice it kind of just always ends up turning into irrumatio for me.

That said it seems instructive at this juncture to take a step back and align on the most universal fundaments of cockeating:

Obviously the face is far and away the most personal part of the body, being bound inextricably to your identity and “soul,” which means it’s often far harder to frame oral sex as frictionless / depersonalized / transactional compared for instance to PIV sex (which in fairness loads of other people do view as the more significant one given the procreative telos—not sure the actual proportional split breaks down but you’d for sure find plenty of girls in both camps, presumably with the ones saying face is more personal probably being less embodied etc.).

What do mouths do? Clearly eat —and at this point all men understand that when a maid sucks your cock you can often gleam how babygirl feels about you for realsies then based specifically on how she treats your cum . Eating it, of course, indicates respect or limerence or deep dyadic intimacy; spitting it out suggests indifference or apathy; not even taking it in her mouth means something very close to hate. Also talk —and I’ve actually been harboring a theory for a long while that the more verbal a girl is the more she’ll enjoy giving head—hence why Ashkenazi girls for instance are widely reputed for their beej faculties; the underlying energy likely originates in a broadly similar place. This theory is counter-intuitive at first glance since you’d imagine e.g. the yappy yenta type would be annoyed she can’t nag you while your cock’s down her throat, but in practice the two acts appear to scratch basically the same itch for her. Even bite —indeed, as Kryptogal (Kate, if you like) taught us all a few years ago a dame will often need to carefully maneuver her mouth during fellatio so as to avoid injuring her peenhaver: …which means to some extent there’s always that shrouded Lorena Bobbitty dickmunch ghost poking around in negative space haunting the both of you and further nesting your matroyshka’d up power exchange. Last and least, breathe —a need that serves as superstructure in fellatio and chief vector for domination amidst irrumatio.



That’s what they have in common—how does facefucking differ?

Well it just feels a lot better than a blowjob for one, which is basically always way too shallow unless you turn it into a facefuck hence that always happening for me. But yeah once you’re in her throat that’s like another pussy that has her personality on top.

You have complete control over her face—perhaps with wrists cuffed behind back or to her ankles or a hot water heater, maybe with a ring gag in mouth so she knows you could just unironically kill her on your dick right now if you wanted, definitely with a hand wrapped around her ponytail; fantastic lever!—altogether transforming the maid’s pretty visage into a splendid little vehicle for your own narcissistic apotheosis and baroque campaign of retribution against symbolic thought itself.

That lever is the key to it all, understand—what lets me properly rape her esophagus without getting bushwacked by the canonical failure modes of soyjobs.

Classic one is girls are always trying to look hot during the blowjob—stop that! It literally isn’t the fucking point at all! Same situation as when they try to make every last nudie pic look like a fucking glamour shot other girls would find hot when I literally just want a bunch of hyper-specific poses that show her soles asshole tits face and I don’t gaf if she’s making a weird tard face and if anything prefer. Speaking of: the blowjob does not get the least bit more enjoyable because you aren’t squinting in a weird way or it was “your angle” or w/e—or if your face is 15% prettier by reddit standards

What I want’s purple, panting, and caked in snot and smeared mascara. .

Anyway I can’t think of any other Blowjob complaints actually.

Semiotically though it’s clearly a verbal dominance thing…

jam my wagstaff up that larynx; clog her little throat good... then talk.

Or rather, monologue.

Mean shit. Actually mean. Clementine will remember that.

Usually this was all a first date. Morticia though—caulked her gullet several times a day at first back when she was staying over each night the weeks her ex had the kids. Single mommy, buried in credit card debt… bit too smiley sometimes when I was trying to feel like I was raping her but that’s just working-class WASP femininity.

Thing about facefucking is it requires zero effort from you and give you that O so easy once you get a bitch you really own you can kind of just it constantly forever and have to force yourself to fuck her other ways or it’s like you eating cookies all the time.

But anyway lots of girls who want you to kill them and shit are more into facefucking than literally anything else since it’s obviously the most death-adjacent and scawy. Then you have some girls who treat it a bit like a pacifier and dissociate but not in a russian prostitute way understand so much as shut my brain off (lots of autistic girls who like sucking cock experience it this way it seems).

Also I don’t care what you faggots say it’s hot as shit when you get her lunch in your pubes—reason being ralping is so semiotially entwined with disgust that conjoining it to the sort of maximalist incarnation of womanly submission and acceptance (when she just keeps goin especially) lands as almost the highest form of trespass—that frothy, bubbling, alchemical valence giving it a sort of “ninth and final hole” feel.

Footjobs

Last but very definitely not least I’ll wrap up this white paper with an investigation of girlypops’ unfathomably splendid Sole Hole.

No doubt the normgroids among you will object to this maneuver, but at this juncture Feet Niggas have penetrated mainstream culture so prolifically that luminaries a la Dave Chappelle casually talk about fucking feet in front of millions of people, and as the perspicacious Theresa Talien (come back gurl…) noted on my pod last December, foot fetish guys outnumber homosexuals something like 5 to 1.

Also the way I see it, you’re the one who’s the weirdo if you DON’T fuck feet.

Or at least appreciate them. Women’s feet are objectively attractive, and if you can’t see that you literally are just unsophisticated and I don’t know what to say to you. Moreover fucking girls’ feet is actually deeply trad if you open a book, having once been easily the safest avenue of sexual congress for dodging new world STDs. It also lets you leverage semiotic arbitrage to get a foot in the door (as it were) with chicks who don’t see it as the least bit sexual at first and so will gladly come up to your apartment “for a foot massage” that you can easily turn into sex since most girlypops react to a dude they like sucking their toes precisely like they would their ear.

Anywho I explained it in my landmark treatise Enjoying Women’s Feet is Eugenic—but to summarize my argument: if a dame autonomously keeps her feet clean, cute, and well-maintained it’s actually a pretty gr8 indication of her femininity more generally since feet are seen as “lowest” body part so if a girl isn’t dating a footman there isn’t much return on keeping them nice besides her own internal desire to feel princessy. Meanwhile cosmetic foot surgery is nowhere near as socially acceptable / accessible as fake tidders / BBLs for instance, which means in turn that genetic foot quality (with high arches being the most crucial factor clearly but long toes and overall slender shape also being salient) is all but impossible for womyn to signal-hack, making foot physiognomy the single most reliable indicator of a woman’s overall genetic health.

So what’s the semiotic content of footfucking more particularly?

Well, one aspect of it’s simply that in interfacing so directly with her normal link to the ground you’re in a real sense taking up the role of ground yourself—something the more submissive species of footfag would no doubt relish as a humiliation thing, but I myself see more as highlighting the recipient’s hard and worldly corporeality whilst framing babygirl as ethereal, fae, and floating—and in some sense not unelectric?

An interesting note pursuant to this—I’ve consistently seen significant dispositional overlap between the sort of lass who takes easily to having her feet eroticized and the sort of girl who’s naturally drawn to e.g. DDLG / sugaring / age gaps and probably also loves staying very skinny and in general just prefers to see herself as vaguely ethereal (often because she’s genuinely quite disembodied thanks to being autistic or Jewish or something). Whereas girls who really love seeing themselves as curvy and maternal and enjoy walking around in nature barefoot whilst feeling connected to mother earth will not infrequently find Feet Niggas kind of wretched, at least at first.

The above conflict is sort of just an inherent aesthetic tension imo—at its core probably a Demeter vs. Aphrodite thing intersecting with all sorts of dichotomies capturing basic tensions in femininity—e.g. are girls more more civilizationally significant as Mother or Muse; ought we to elevate the interests of Andromache or Helen? I suspect semiotically there’s something about liking women’s feet—much like enjoying very skinny women or unusually neurotic chicks, that at a glance reads as wicked or vaguely dehumanizing to Willendorfian Dworkin types (which I ackshually empathize with given I often register precisely the same sort of disgust response when I see bitches wanting to fuck e.g. Pete Davidson).

But anywho circling back to other component of footjob semiotics:

Soles can connote vulnerability and exposure , lending a power valence to footjobs that doesn’t involve overt sadomasochism and is consequently far less scary to the sort of normie tendersexual chicks eternally terrified of anal / facefucking

For some women foot fetishism more broadly is culturally coded as submissive , and generally with these gals that will work against you at first but oftentimes it can be jiu-jitsu’d simply by being super aggressive about it—which crucially you have a lot more space to do with her specifically because it codes as submissive . This same dynamic is also a splendid way to get women who eroticize being worshipped or think of themselves as doms to vibe with a more submissive posture… honestly semiotic arbitrage is lowkey a superpower so I get why u fags think I’m Jewish..

Assuming she’s the one actively moving her feet and ur not just fuckin em (how I usually go about it tbf, esp with inexperienced fillies) a footjob very genuinely does require a fair bit of manual dexterity and muscular enduran ce from the girl—it’s all about precision and rhythmic consistency over a short range of motion, and in practice overlaps quie precisely with e.g. a ballerina’s ability to stand en pointe, such that when they’re performed actively there’s often something inescapably balletic about the elegance and poise required to execute a winsome footjob.

Meanwhile lots of girls REALLY enjoy showing off that they’re flexible enough to give a footjob and a blowjob at the same time , and the attendant girlfolding gives bae a chance to perform athletically in a feminine way that demonstrates the extent of your own dominance precisely in proportion to her own success—and in terms of incentive alignments you can’t do much better than that,

When you finish on shawty’s soles and then instruct her to clean herself off with her tongue it is simultaneously a potent act of dominance and tremendously useful vector for grooming babygirl into autoerotically adopting the passive end of your fetish merely as an extension of her preexisting attraction to you.

Analytic Synthesis

The chief failure mode of America’s libtard therapeutic gaymstrem institutions is semiotic flattening— an insistence that even two phenomenologically polar sex acts, if both “consensual,” are as a consequence equivalent in meaning.

This idea is deeply wretched and retarded—not least of which because “consent” itself is an analytically arbitrary and vacuous concept that doesn’t track meaningfully with anything that actually exists so much as a retroactive state of relational / affective alignment; when you fuck a bih there’s a lot of times the 9/10 rapey guy will land as bodice ripping while the 3/10 feels horrible and rapey.

Yeah sure if a niggo jumps out of the bushes and rips your clam open that’s different but also literally nobody is talking about that because it doesn’t happen. For a hookup grey area the man’s actions are not going to have any predictable impact on whether it feels rapey; simple as. And that means foregrounding “consent” vs “nonconsent” as the only thick ontology of sex is fucking Down Syndrome.

So sorry, shitface—but different sex acts are different.

And once you acknowledge that it likewise becomes fairly obvious that sexuality sorts itself into distinct registers of meaning—each with its own internal logic, its own risk profile, and its own way of binding (or failing to bind) the dyad.

Vaginal sex can be seen as integrative —it shrinks distance, aligns incentives, and generates continuity—and is also quite difficult to compartmentalize given it diachronically implicates identity, time, and future orientation. Clitoris-directed stimulation can be seen as mostly synchronic integration —obviously it facilitates pair bonding and allows her climax, but ultimately it’s shallow not just semiotically but very anatomically and for sure feels like an ontologically lower-order and lesbian / teenager-coded form of intimacy that isn’t meaningfully engaging with her interior opacity so much as smashing the Make This Cavewoman Easier To Rape button, which is why it fails to induce the same diachronic binding and Freud was right to call juvenile. Vaginal coitus that points toward internal orgasm is diachronic integration —arguably the only real form of sex that isn’t LARPing on some level and is wholly consonant with long term dyadic pair bonding, producing in women a durable sense of erotic and romantic loyalty you don’t get vacuuming her bean that functionally speaking makes her your property and feels Earned because you got there your Big Fat Cock rather than the Cavewoman Button and this btw is why we can steal our kawaii bisexual gfs back from lezbis. 😈😈😈

Footjobs are expressive —allow for intensity, experimentation, or symbolic play, but are minimally diachronic (hence their utility for avoiding Gonorrhea in the middle ages). They can be highly charged or even deeply intimate in the moment, but remain structurally detachable from long-term narrative; girls can easily later say a footjob didn’t mean anything in a way they couldn’t sex. On the other hand footplay more broadly can thanks to womanly synchronicity be recontextualized easily in a girl’s mind based context between silly / weird / disgusting / hot, which u can lowkey use to trick fillies into sex by offering em a foot massage in the silly register then turning it hot once the bitch is behind closed doors. 🧠🧠🧠🧠

Then we have anal sex 💩which is fundamentally transgressive —not because it is forbidden or even especially taboo this day and age, but rather because its underlying meaning is clearly derived from boundary-crossing itself . The telos is thus deeply chthonic and oppositional —not oriented toward integration but rather inversion, domination, or the deliberate violation of expected form. Emotionally and relationally it has two uses cases: A) punishing chickie’s pink defenseless butthole with your Big Fat Cock to assert dominance over her and because it will end induce mutual catharsis and end a cyclical hamster wheel fight; B) basically sloshing around in ouroboric ruminative nostalgia, as the way a woman’s anus grips your cock is kind of That-coded for some reason and you’ll call me schizo for that but also: ask yourself why it’s associated with the Greeks.

Finally we have oral sex (facefucking in this disquisition) which I’d characterize as essentially dialectical given that women often will experience eating cock in a very similar register to how they experience talking—and it also appears to activate a similar slice of the brain more generally because when you simply consider how most high verbal tilt people always love oral sex—with Jews in particular being notorious for adoring it in both directions. There’s absolutely some kind of precognitive routing thing going on there they’ll discover in 50 years and no one will remember I said this but whateves; key thing to internalize here is that when you have two very hyperverbal people e.g. Wally B and his Little Jewess and he’s fucking her throat hard they both will process that exchange as something a lot closer to a conversation than like two Asians would, and will be a means of dyadic bonding that reads as intellectual or artsy or something.

Now, each of these holes has its place, obviously—AROUND MY DICK!

That said, confusing them for one another is asinine. .

Field Notes

At this point it’s worth noting I think that the transgressive register is particularly misunderstood a lot of times because it is nearly always moralized by outsiders and misinterpreted by insiders. From the outside, it is framed as degradation, pathology, or harm. From the inside, it is often experienced as intensity, catharsis, or clarity.What both sides miss is that transgression functions as a technology of legibility . In a social order that suppresses overt hierarchy and asymmetry , transgressive acts can make power visible, collapse ambiguity, and resolve latent tension. They do this precisely because they step outside the polite fiction of equality. This is why certain dynamics feel, to participants, “cleaner” or more definitive than endless negotiation. Not because they are morally superior, but because they are less ambiguous . But this comes at a cost in that transgressive acts are high-variance . They intensify quickly, destabilize easily, and are difficult to integrate into a broader life narrative. Which is why they are often most attractive to high-openness neurotypes with a high-neuroticism profiles, as well as those seeking intensity over stability.

If one abstracts away from mechanics, the face—particularly the mouth—introduces a different layer of semiotic density. The face is tied to identity, voice, expression, and social presence. Any interaction that directly engages the face therefore carries a higher degree of personalization . Hence why such dynamics are harder to render either purely transactional or fully anonymous—they often tend to blur the boundary between the erotic and the interpersonal , and therefore produce stronger signals about desire valuation and relational asymmetry. They are less about reproduction and more about who is being centered and how .

A persistent confusion in both traditional and liberal frameworks is the assumption that non-generative sexual acts are either deviations or purely recreational, when in reality, they serve multiple functions: Observe that they provide redundancy (maintaining intimacy when other forms are unavailable), experimentation (testing boundaries and preferences), signaling (demonstrating willingness, desire, or alignment), as well as differentiation (marking one relationship as distinct from others) Historically, they likely played a role in sustaining pair-bonds across periods where generative sex was constrained and allowing for intimacy that did not immediately risk reproduction. In modern conditions, where reproduction is decoupled from sex, these functions become even more pronounced.

What gets labeled “fetish” is a lot of times better understood as more of a localized amplification of a broader asymmetry . Take something seemingly peripheral—like attention to 👣FEET👣, for instance or to highly specific features. What is being expressed is not just attraction, but a framing of the other person as elevated, aestheticized, or occupying a different symbolic register . Different women respond differently to this depending on how it aligns with their self-concept — some interpret it as objectification or reduction, while others experience it as elevation or aesthetic focus. In other words the difference is not in the act itself , but rather in the interpretive frame and the broader relational context, and this is why the same behavior can repel one person and intensify attraction in another.

The point of mapping these registers is to recover teleology—the idea that different forms of behavior have different ends, consequences, and structural roles. Some forms of interaction stabilize, integrate, and bind. Others intensify, differentiate, or destabilize. Problems arise when people pursue one telos while expecting another or fail to recognize what interaction they are actually engaging in

Aftercare

The Libtards tell us:

“All that matters is that it was agreed to!”

The Tradcucks mewl:

“Only one form is legitimate!”

Both neglect that this has never been a monolithic semiotic regime—human sexuality is and always has been a system of symbolically loaded behaviors that structure power, distribute agency, and generate meaning across time. If you flatten that system, you don’t make it safer—just less accountable, more deniable, and harder to understand.

And once people stop understanding what they’re doing, they also lose track of why and before you know begin to systemically misprice fucking everything: risk, attachment, dominance, consequence, and I’m here all week but I imagine you get the drift.

Point is this precisely is the flattening where modern sexual confusion comes from.