The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)'s avatar
Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)
11h

Jesus, why. You just finally write something up to your own calibre and abilities, with actual good ideas and stuff, and then you just HAVE to go and do this. Like you cannot fucking stand just being an upstanding person and have to much yourself in shit and puke. Gross.

And btw you better fucking go to bed tonight and get some sleep. You've put out like 7 pieces in a few days and that means you're not sleeping and if you make me do a pod with you when you're all half-hallucinating half-asleeo and running on your mental hamster wheel, I'm gonna be pissed. 😡

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Ricardo Guerra's avatar
Ricardo Guerra
11h

Extremely high IQ and cultured post

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