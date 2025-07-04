The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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JS.Hardy's avatar
JS.Hardy
Jul 4, 2025

Last night, while a bit drunk my wife and I were talking about how she tapped out and went to bed during the rape scene in Caligula while I kept watching. She said in a matter-of-fact tone "you are a man, rape is in your blood"

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David Gretzschel's avatar
David Gretzschel
Jul 18, 2025

Thank you for sharing so vividly the illuminating lessons learnt from an intense life of romantically engaging with womankind.

Such a life, I would have never lead, due to differences in upbringing, temperament and ambitions. Perhaps courage, though admitting to that would be low status, so it'd never fit my own self-narrative :)

Your wisdom and perspective will serve me well in my own romantic and family-building pursuits and I am grateful for not needing to pay the price, of your many scars, and of breaking hearts and having yours broken so many times.

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