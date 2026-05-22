Among the most vexing of life’s dilemmas for men of facts and logic like Uncle Walt and his handsome readers is that basically all good pussy comes attached to creatures who unironically think the position of celestial bodies impacts human temperament.

One moment we’ll be having a lovely conversation with a chick—someone who’d by all outward appearances seemed perfectly intelligent, or even brilliant; who somehow had been able to obtain a graduate degree not even in some odious grievance studies shit but a cute and feminine discipline like art history or microbiology; who makes enough of her own money to have thought she could say no to anal—only for out of nowhere the bitch to go bug-eyed and start narrating how her ex obviously did that shit on account of being a pisces man with an aries penis.

Which of course is when the incel in our head clears his throat.

None of this is empirically robust!

The mechanics undergirding the putative causal chain aren’t even explained!

These categories are all so underdefined, and the predictions all unfalsifiable!

All true—and wholly irrelevant, as for girlies such things run more feature than bug.

See, the mistake men always make with astrology is approaching it with the same sort of phallic epistemics we ourselves use when making sense of shit, which on account of men being causally embedded agents who aren’t worth much if we can’t reliably map the territory optimize for predictive closure and model fidelity. That’s a splendid thing in many realms of life, and probably all that’s suitable for science and engineering—it’s also a hilariously maladaptive principle for coordinating human action at scale due to things like “peace” and “stability” being downstream mostly of a chickie-adjudicated status economy wherein the operative currency isn’t dollars and cents so much as flattery, copium, and all our assorted face-saving white lies, of which the most important by far is naturally that no such economy even exists :)

Maintaining such essential societal infrastructure is a tremendous cognitive burden for women, and is the main reason none of them can competently play chess or ask for a raise or watch a scary movie without getting scared or go five seconds without talking about “healing” or how Exhausted they are. And so while it’s obviously very gay when they force us to cover our cubicle in paper snowflakes during busy season, it behooves us also to remember that such frivolities serve functionally as the plunger with which the fairer sex ambiently and half-consciously unclogs all those psychic toilets we men love to fill with our shit but elsewise tend not to even notice until our wife leaves us and we randomly die six months later.

We should likewise acknowledge that in the same way we require Boy Heuristics like modus ponens and the scientific method to capably navigate the world chickies need their own set of Girl Heuristics in the vein of not trusting dudes with J-Names (fair!) or checking their car for white slavers after every Target run or consulting the stars on occasion for insight into their professional and romantic prospects.

Note that Girl Heuristics seldom optimize for predictive power except very specifically in the realm of mate choice, where even then it’s almost never wholly conscious. Instead they’ll optimize for keeping life livable after Grug gets brained by Grug 2, or after that baron who took you as mistress while your feller’s on campaign doing his best not to take a chevauchee’s lance through the peeper decides it would be hot to see his cum in you tonight, or after Bill Clinton asks for help with something in his hotel room.

The prime telos of Girl Heuristics is to cohere a narrative that safeguards reputational integrity—both her own and subsequently that of her man and children, which it’s all too easy to forget about as an eligible bachelor smarting over the latest bit of Foidshit to ruin your day—as well as a stable and coherent moral self-concept.

They also attempt to improve the physical / mental health and “wellness” whatever tf that is of their loved ones and broader community, which while precipitating loads of hugely pestiferous You Can’t Say That and Stop Drinking Five White Monsters A Day moments and enabling the excesses of trans ideology and Covid was concomitantly responsible for driving many millions of less retarded women away from the Left in recent years specifically due to such excesses clashing with a deeply felt and plainly eugenic moral imperative—which, again, is easy to forget about when the teenage girl you were having sex with says something that hurts your feelings, but also super gay.

So having established all that, why do girls like astrology?

They like it because it functions as a symbolic grammar for organizing precognitive social judgment, erotic pattern recognition, self-narration, and archetypal intuition without subjecting those things to the humiliation of propositional analysis.

The genius of astrology in a nutshell is that it gives women a way to say enormously complex things about people while pretending to talk about stars.

Observe that a woman experiences her first impression of someone less as a cleanly individuated set of traits parsed through an analytically orderly model of personality than as affective totality—a holistic slurry of warmth, danger, lightness, weight, need, appetite, vanity, theatricality, evasiveness, softness, good timing, bad timing, polarity, psychic texture, and whether the room feels more or less livable. This happens below the level of language, who arrives well after the body issues a verdict to bequeath a gown that will actually sell at the ball instead of giving uppity social-climbing slut.

And yet when language does arrive you couldn’t ask for a better vector than astrology, because in practice it’s a gown of many colors.

Note that a “Scorpio” is not merely someone born in a date range; he’s a Type of Guy—in this case one who’s secretive, sexually charged, vindictive, and intense; all knives and underground water. And the “Gemini” is another Type of Guy: mercurial, funny, duplicitous, bright, and eternally unfaithful to the spirit of laws even when ostensibly loyal to the letter. The “Taurus,” meanwhile, is stubborn and sensual; he’s slow, loyal, heavy, hard to move, and pleasant to lean against—whereas our embattled friend the “Pisces?” Evasive, porous, hopelessly romantic yet addicted to sadness, and probably unemployed. That said it goes without saying none of these are probabilistic claims in the masculine sense; simply portable memetic containers for recurring social impressions.

When men do this sort of thing we fast forward through the seance and focus on what we find useful, which is less about form than function—and so we say bugman, midwit, autist, theatre kid, finance bro, BPD art hoe, wife guy, fed, Chad, girlboss, horse girl, and so on. Such taxonomies propagate whenever they compress a recognizable cluster, and astrology works in much the same way except with a bunch of extra shit on top of it to create an enigmatic gezellig pinterestfugue equally conducive to allure and safety, or at least serve as mythopoetic pimple patches atop any compressive judgments that might seem ugly and Mean to the outside world, or more realistically just damage a chick’s own internal self-concept as an innocent sweet compassionate baby.

So in other words, the incoherence of astrology is precisely why women find it useful.

Analytically coherent systems force the user to resolve contradictions, which is a great thing when writing code or modeling inorganic structures generally, but is deeply and irredeemably retarded when you’re dealing with basically anything biological which by definition is full of feedback loops and irreducibly complex processes—and note this is why autists tend to become really fucking annoying not only to women but also to normie men and even higher order genres of sperg whenever they start trying to force the totality of human experience through a reductive axiomatic meat grinder.

Astrology permits contradictions to remain alive. A girl can be a Leo sun, Virgo moon, Pisces rising, Venus in Cancer, Mars in Sagittarius, and whatever else she needs to be in order to account for why she’s vain, anxious, elusive, sentimental, horny, avoidant, maternal, dramatic, and presently texting close-ups of her butthole to some nigga she purports to hate. An analytically rigorous Big Five report would just call her high in neuroticism and extraversion, but the girlversion is a lot more precise and thus more useful for living inside an experience and describing it to other women.

Observe that neurotypical women tend to prefer systems that preserve narrative motion, whereas systematizing neurotypes (thus spergy guys the most and secondarily normie men and spergy women) prefer systems that freeze an object long enough to measure it and document its essence. Thus the spergy girl will greatly enjoy MBTI, Big Five scores, enneagram charts full of arrows, attachment-style discourse, autism TikTok, and diagnostic labels with real operational criteria. Compared to the spergy dude her approach to all of it will still run more mythopoetic than ontological, but the two of them can still connect through it as a shared grammar, because ultimately the spergy girl wants a typology that can describe the world consistently irrespective of context, whereas the neurotypical girl longs to inhabit a cosmos that tracks her cycle.

Note this maps also onto a deeper sexed difference—that masculine dignity is tied to consistency, agency, authorship, and the preservation of identity across time, such that the male ideal of selfhood is a line: I was this, I became that, I overcame, I built, and I conquered. I remained myself under pressure. It’s why we drift toward models that name stable internal architecture: ENTP, high openness and low agreeableness, autist, narcissist, dominant, low inhibition... think labels like load-bearing beams.

Women, meanwhile, tend to experience selfhood more relationally and atmospherically, feeling their nature less as individuated traits and more through e.g. context, mood, audience, desire, threat, and imitation, hence their infamous tendency to become kind of whatever you draw out of them and turn into a different lady entirely for the brute, the fuckboy, the simp, the artist, the bugman, the fat chick, the rival, the mother, the therapist, the group chat, the wedding, breakup, vacation, luteal phase, mirror… note astrology gives this plasticity a diachronically stable external grammar, which women find hugely stabilizing when trying to make sense of their own psychic liquidity.

And that’s probably the key takeaway here: astrology offers women a fixed identity system that does not require them to feel internally fixed.

Because a birth chart, after all, is external—written many years before choices, before shame, before men, before jobs, before trauma, before Exhaustion, before any obligate performance of adulthood in front of the hypermodern panopticon. It lets a girl have a solid locus of identity she can return to at any time while simultaneously affording her endless interpretive fluidity, which lets her change form while remaining continuous; she can say “I’m such a Libra” at 19, 27, 36, and 50, and it can mean completely different things each time while preserving the same mythic signature and perceived contiguous essence.

And that’s a gamechanger for beings whose identities are architecturally a lot more mimetic, socially responsive, and affectively porous than ours—particularly in a world whose media / information regime grows more liquid and synchronic every day, where instead of feeling like a DID patient a woman can orient around the chart, imitate the chart, resist the chart, flirt through the chart, excuse herself through the chart, and narratively integrate change without experiencing each individual new self-state as a contradiction. Thus the chart gradually becomes a totem to her felt continuity of self.

Of course, we menfolk find that absurd since for us identity is proven largely through action: a man is what he repeatedly does, what he builds, what he can endure, what he can refuse, and what survives contact with reality, and for a lot of us it reads as cringe inherently to describe yourself with adjectives rather than verbs. But girlypops tend to experience identity more as recurring patterns of things that happen to them—e.g. I keep doing this, keep becoming this, keep wanting this, keep attracting this—and astrology dignifies such recurrence without automatically making it pathology in a way that becomes unavoidable once you really accept an internal locus of control.

Hence astrology being especially attractive to women in erotic and romantic life, which structurally humiliates clean agency and in birds especially demands a certain opacity of register to maintain an image of romantic innocence or at least a modicum of class and adult discernment in how she executes hypergamy. But peepo in general and especially women and especially especially young neurotypical ones will always and everywhere desire what they disavow, return to what hurt them, sabotage those who’d save them, idealize strangers while scorning caretakers, eroticize neglect, and mistake boredom for safety and danger for fate, and to adroitly navigate such waters both psychologically and reputationally women require an erotic dialect that lets them not just soften how their desire is perceived but also inhabit that softening such that even internally hypergamous impulses are buried in relational fluff—think the girl dating the 6’5 financebro because he’s Kind.

Still the sperg will eternally retain some boyish fantasy that perhaps he can one day reroute those self-destructive tendencies into a mature and civilizationally generative womanhood if he only builds the right wiki, where some new and more precise model of selfhood breaks down incentives in language that resonates. God knows that many valiant attempts have been made through the years e.g. love languages and attachment styles, which in fairness do seem to land pretty spectacularly with spergy chicks and pantsuit squares and older married women—only to then fail at making the slightest dent in astrology’s hegemonic purchase with pinnacle-status art hoes, who are kind of always the ones driving culture at the end of the day simply on account of having far and away the most splendid pussy-pies.

And it’s not a surprise it fails with them, because chicks like this experience so much raw and untrammeled optionality that they don’t particularly need Attachment Styles to proffer copium over getting fuckzoned ad nauseum or the ideas of Love Languages to account for wishing hubs wouldn’t immediately fall asleep after cumming; it’s kind of all just pure interpretive fluidity maximalism and anything else feels incel-coded, and no interpretive gown will ever prove half as multicolored as astrology.

Thus astrology lets a young woman say, “Of course I keep attracting Scorpios,” as opposed to “I eroticize withholding men because with them I can aestheticize my own anxiety as their imagined depth.” It lets her say, “I can’t date Gemini men,” instead of “Hyperverbal volatility makes me wet but later resent the absence of containment.” Likewise she now can say, “My Venus is in Cancer,” rather than “I would really like to be adored in a way that makes my neediness feel maternal and sacred.”

And this, by the way, is precisely why we men should pay attention to it.

See, astrology is a map of the kinds of stories women tell themselves to not go insane, which means becoming fluent in that dialect not only affords access to what a chick ackshully thinks about shit many times faster and more reliably than you’d ever get via continued attempts to peel open her labia under a microscope like Hannibal Lecter—it lets you pick up on all the lies she tells herself, which is lowkey the most powerful cheat code you can have whilst endeavoring to groom her for your own purposes.

Know also that when a girl asks for your sign, she is usually doing something far more substantive than merely checking compatibility like it’s Pokémon types or w/e. Rather she is inviting you into a mythic filing system; wants to know what archetype you’ll occupy for her, what warnings stick to you versus bounce off, what fantasies you’ll permit, what past wounds you resemble, and whether any sexual chemistry between you is easily narrated in a way that feels vaguely prophesied instead of merely horny.

The man who sneers at this walks away from an open goal.

He does not have to literally “believe in” astrology—just understand that when a bih says she always falls for Aquarius men she’s really telling him about the specific kind of remove she eroticizes, while if she hates Cancer men that’s really some shit about her complicated relationship with male need, and if she’s a Virgo moon then it’s most likely her trying to convey that there’s a real mind beneath the pantsuit and she isn’t just some vapid foid, whereas if she calls herself a Sag rising then tbh she probably is just a vapid foid on some level but at least will swallow if you take her somewhere nice.

Point is you’re basically never looking at the chart itself so much as the wish that can be reasonably inferred from the negative space surrounding it.

Once you know enough you can start to perform with it, which on the girlside is of course where all the fun is—on some level it’s a theater of recognition that lets people confess indirectly, accuse playfully, type each other without reading as Dr. Mengele, narrate attraction as fated, and imbue personality clusters with metaphysical import.

Now admittedly I myself have never had to learn it quite to this degree as my own verbal IQ is lofty enough to make even Big 5 smexy, but tons of more hippie dippie type normalfag dudes have always gotten boatloads of high neuroticism puss learning how to flirt in this register, so that’s something to consider at the very least.

It’s also useful more generally just in understanding feminine status games, where at a high level of play direct accusation is basically always an own-goal and so tends not even to happen most of the time—one reason being that while “you are jealous and controlling” creates friction, “that’s such Scorpio behavior~” lends a certain plausible deniability. “He’s a Pisces man” can express contempt, attraction, pity, warning, and invitation at once, which is very plausible for them to feel simultaneously if basically never ackshully to own up to. Point is tons of new communicative lanes open up when the channels are mediated in higher order more archetypal language.

And that naturally is where the Type of Guy functionality pops up.

Women are exquisitely attentive to male archetypes—often to the point of lowkey worshipping whichever one corresponds best to their own unconscious animus—because male archetype predicts both erotic charge and downside risk. Astrology is therefore irresistible to them in part because it gives them a highly memorable folk taxonomy of both male hazard and male smexiness: the Capricorn man is ambitious and cold; the Gemini funny but untrustworthy; the Scorpio intense and probably also dangerous; the Pisces a romantic and useless; the Leo vain yet generous; the Virgo is competent and spiritually constipated; the Aquarius a detached weirdo; the Aries hot until he randomly decides to kill your entire family driving off an overpass. But note again that none of these heuristics has to be true in a literal sense—just recognizable enough to usefully compress experience.

Whereas male-coded typology tends to sort by utility in the language of specialization and rank, womanly typology tends instead to sort by felt atmosphere in the language of destiny—hence men tending to classify each other by qualities like profession, status, ideology, competence, and threat level, whereas when women classify men it’s usually by emotional texture, risk profile, erotic narrative, and how being near him makes her feel about herself. Astrology is deeply optimized for the latter, having survived over the years because it remains by far most socially ergonomic set of Girl Heuristics.

And that’s why we hate it, of course.

Men object to astrology because on some level it’s insufferable to hear women using a system that flouts our most basic epistemic ideals—ideals, by the way, that we’d been told as children were universal—to classify and quietly stratify us in ways that utterly bypass masculine metrics. A man wants to be evaluated by achievement, intelligence, discipline, resources, competence, moral seriousness, or at least by his looks in some brute and honest way, but astrology routes around all this and instead calls our vibe evasive, our appetite watery, our ambition compensatory, our charm “mercurial,” and our bedroom energy giving wounded earth sign with mommy issues.

This is intolerable because it is both deeply unserious intellectually and usually also quite accurate simply by dint of giving language to al those precognitive cavepuss intuitions, which btw at least us spergs are kind of just okay with by themselves but bitches always feel this need to turn into some existentially binding universal matter of Right and Wrong for some reason—most typically at the psychic and reputational expense of whichever man in her life is least talented at impersonating John Mulaney.

Thus the correct male response is neither belief nor contempt. Contempt is churlish and low-information, typically amounting to little more than a wounded demand for women to use male categories. Belief is unnecessary and will most of the time just read as simpy and proof that you can’t pull her into your own frame. The right stance is one instead of pragmatic literacy—to learn enough of the grammar to understand the archetypes and master how chicks use them in practice, and in doing so naturally start to engage with the system more as symbolic interface than putative truth engine.

So learn your chart in the same way you know how you photograph, what kind of first impression you make, which sort of facial hair makes you look like a pedophile, and what genres of women project onto you before you even get to open that enormous autistic mouth of yours. If a girl giggles and opines that your sign explains you, do not begin reciting Popper and Wittgenstein, but instead ask her what she thinks it means, and whatever she says next will tell you many times more about her and the various paths therein than it ever will about Mars.

And that’s the other important point: astrology is usually just female self-disclosure formulated in a way that sounds a bit less cringe in her dainty and suckable earsies. The way she narrates men’s signs is an immediate glimpse into her own erotic library, whereas hen she describes her own sign, she reveals the version of herself she needs held stable if you’re to have some kind of relationship beyond you Raping her in that hotel, and when she talks about compatibility she means the kind of love story she can inhabit without feeling retarded. Her narration is the data; the stars just perfume.

If anything the very best astrologers are just the distaff analog to us heuristics niggas, possessing a similar pattern-matching cognition and facility with baroque symbolic composition and decomposition alloyed to a womyn’s social competence and need to occasionally convey messages that would get peepo killed if stated too plainly. The ones who do it with any real sophistication are basically offering their clients Jungian analysis smeared in period blood, which when monetized is to my mind an entirely kawaii and respectable girljob for a high openness fellow’s little wife.

Anyway point is that’s why it’s useful for spergs especially to get into astrology—learning about it keeps us attuned to the understanding that truth as such is not the only form of useful compression, and that while some systems succeed because they correspond neatly to reality and reliably yield predictive closure, many others succeed instead because they cohere perception, stabilize identity, facilitate coded confession, soften accusation, eroticize pattern, and make life more narratively habitable.

No, Mercury retrograde wasn’t responsible for the collapse of her last relationship—but also isn’t it a beautifully feminine gesture to outsource her agency to a planet like that rather than just admit she was bored, horny, avoidant, and kinda curious if that drummer still wanted her? The sperg thinks he wants the latter until he realizes the only gals who ackshully think like that are prostitutes and lesbians; they can’t really love us in a satisfying way unless also permitted by the universe to remain kind of a retarded teenager allowed to narrate men hilariously inconsistently and abrogate her own agency the instant doing so stands to make her pink little pussy taste yummier.

Once you realize that and dwell on it hard enough your autism can actually invert as you start to realize there genuinely is just a lot more dignity—for normie girls clearly but maybe even also for us spergs—in being able to code switch into a register that lets peepo talk about behavioral patterns without instantly cataloging all attendant incentive gradients and enforcement vectors in a way that foregrounds adversarial or transactional modes of interaction. Such translation creates vital interpretive slack, as well as space to disengage or deescalate while letting everyone save face; that is what women are optimizing for usually, and the main benefit astrology offers our beautiful loverly babies: a way to feel continuous yet changing, responsible when they want to be and fated when they don’t, uniquely patterned while also mysterious, and typed without ever falling under Hannibal Lecter’s magnifying glass.

More importantly, it allows chickies to scalably distribute individuated grooming guides which by definition are only legible to the sort of feller she wants having easy access to all the delectably lubricative cheat codes / helpful hints therein.

So long story short? You don’t need to “believe” in astrology—or in anything really since bitches are lowkey all sort of implicit Humeans automatically due to inhabiting a world that precognitively diffuses their causal authorship of events to men and contexts and the stars and probably always will thanks to sperm-n-egg blahblah.

What you should do is learn it—or at a minimum, learn to respect it.