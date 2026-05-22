The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Carrie's avatar
Carrie
4hEdited

I think the outsourcing of agency bit seems to be true as the two people I know who were the most into astrology (best friend’s Mom and my gay (male) best friend) were/are both extremely messy people relationship-wise. They were both really into personality types, tarot, astrology. They seemed to always be trying to figure themselves out through these means.

I have very little interest in astrology personally (I say this knowing what comment is sure to follow 😸) and the only astrological “fact” that has ever stuck with me is that my bestie’s Mom told me in 8th grade that I was destined to marry an Aquarius; which at the time thrilled me because my unrequited years long crush was an Aquarius. She ended up being right though. My husband’s birthday is one day before that middle school and high school crush.

This is similar to how I don’t believe in psychics and psychic readings, but when I was on a college trip to Venice Beach, my friend and I decided to get palm readings for $20 as a lark and that beach psychic just viciously dragged my friend and told her she would have multiple rocky marriages. But she told me that I would marry once and only once to the man I was currently dating. We would have 3 children and be content in life. IDK if my college friend ever got married. We lost touch after graduation but I married my college sweetheart and we have 3 kids and an easy boring normie life.

Silly.

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sunshine moonlight's avatar
sunshine moonlight
2h

Astrology is a fascist-coded anti-sociology. It's a way of rejecting both empiricism and blank slate ideology by attributing essentialist personality traits to deterministic forces beyond scientific inquiry

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