The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Alokym Creeper's avatar
Alokym Creeper
8h

I think men love crazy bitches because they don't come with strings attached.

In order to please non-crazy bitch, you need to (indirectly) please everybody she thinks is right, while crazy bitch is contrarian to others.

A lot of rules and structure are useful and helpful, but a lot of them sorta look like they are, but then you would be on your deathbed thinking "why tf did I spend so much time and energy, committing to the rules, that nobody cares about except post-menopausal women outside my circle?"

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Sean Paul Kelley's avatar
Sean Paul Kelley
1h

Hey @Dan Baltic this explains it all:

https://youtu.be/7jHTGNPOYGQ?si=MzL-E-TYVCzmHESJ

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