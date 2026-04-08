The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Carlos
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4) Honor absolutely does affect dealings with women. That is because the purpose of competition is to prove dangerousness, and it follows that the only allowed form of violence is a duel-like open confrontation between men of roughly equal strength. Every other form of violence is not allowed, as it proves nothing.

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