The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Lirpa Strike's avatar
Lirpa Strike
1d

"Bitches smell resentment on you like cologne on a Persian" lmao. It's true though

I actually love this even if it did take me like a full day to read, with breaks.

Also I thought your birthday was in July for some reason. I didn't know you were a Libra. Everything makes so much sense now! 😉

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Katie O'Connor's avatar
Katie O'Connor
2d

Read the first half and my favourite part of all of it is even though the words describe the hateability of women, it is clear how much you love them- and that’s really fucking honest. A window into the world of so many men that most women can’t figure out.

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