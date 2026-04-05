The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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HankHillRespector's avatar
HankHillRespector
9h

On this blessed feast day we remember Walter the Orange, who was martyred by foids for telling them that their stated and revealed preferences are nowhere near alike. Some agentic lads preserved his bones and legend has it that the man who rubs them will become irresistible to every pretty Jewess he encounters.

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