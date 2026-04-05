If you haven’t yet read The Orange Pill, I’d suggest you first do that.

Always remember that you’re doing this first, for yourself—

and in that sense, entirely for Her.

No one freely chooses his beliefs, tastes, or moral intuitions, all of which are mostly downstream of genetic neurotype, social class, sex, generation, and whichever specific modes of self-protection are presently at one’s disposal. Most public moral language is therefore not disinterested truth-seeking so much as adaptive self-description—a way of politely laundering incentives, fear, status interest, and coping mechanisms into a public grammar to cohere / dignify a community

Liberal-democratic moral grammar cannot durably metabolize deep asymmetry in late modern urban conditions, depending axiomatically on notions of symmetrical moral worth and equality under the law that seem less and less operationalizable as outcome variance grows more visible by the day thanks to the demise of the twentieth century monoculture and its replacement by a polycentric information environment, which isn’t just incapable of credibly fireblocking status grievance but actively exacerbates it by dropping teenagers in cuthroat status economies with tens of millions of participants and algorithmic sorting mechanisms that favor instantly legible (thus more fungible and less individuated) status metrics, as well as winner-take-most dating apps optimized less for long-term satisfaction than sizzling your dopamine receptors like some hypermodern Skinner Box.

In the modern American city—a high-choice, weak-kin mediation, late-modern urban ecology—sex remains by far the most causally impactful and ontologically weighty factor for anyone assessing human behavior at scale, being so essential to discourse in 2026 that it functionally serves as the primary load-bearing variable to all analytically rigorous anthropology and social analysis—always refracted, of course, through more proximate variables a la status, sexual capital, neurotype, race, class, and institutional access, but never quite leaving the picture entirely, as even in Left spaces these days a move like that would practically scream anodyne flattened NPR dross. Symmetry between the sexes is no longer the operative assumption of society at large, and a lot of younger Zoomers can’t even remember it once having been so, and these days even the girls have no compunction about litigating civilizationally impactful gaps in cognition, and would probs be a lot more likely to e.g. adopt a half-ironic female supremacism under a cosmology every bit as essentialist as that of her male peers than prate on about stereotypes and social training or some limp noodle faggotry like that.

Men and women are not the same—which is not merely to say we want distinct things from life, or are responding as symmetrical internal selves to very different incentive gradients and socialization regimes. The point is that men and women inhabit entirely and intractably distinct and mutually opaque phenomenological worlds.

Men experience the self as bounded, agentic, and action-responsible, with agency being the default expectation, such that failure to act decisively reads as personal deficiency. Women experience the self as relational and context-embedded and signal-sensitive; constraint remains salient even when choice exists, so passivity from women reads usually more as discernment than indolence or weakness.

Men default toward correspondence-based truth, stable models, and formal rules, optimizing largely for predictive closure since the presumption of male agency means men need actionable and portable heuristics for decomposing the world mechanistically and accurately tracking causal relationships. Women aren’t as causally embedded—at least overtly—and so default toward an understanding of truth that’s more situated, impact-sensitive, and revisable, which helps them maintain social stability and their own emotional coherence through volatility while nimbly pivoting out of losing positions and bad investments, preserving for themselves and society both their optionality as sexual selectors and more vitally their eggs. Men tend to experience feminine contextual explanation as evasive or incoherent and at times deeply perfidious, while women experience masculine rule-based explanation as flattening, pigheaded, and at times quasi-tyrannical.

As a consequence of such intractable and deeply sexed patterns in cognition, men function as civilization’s primary causal actors, whereas women operate more as responsive agents, and so in practice are cloaked and shielded through ambient precognitive context-buffering and sort of primordially legible right to renarrate her past if it makes her present safer, which in concert create a stark asymmetry: men must carry the responsibility of action with compromised epistemic standing (meaning here the right to narrate one’s own past without it reading as nefarious or pathetic by default), while women retain baseline epistemic standing without the full attribution of authorship. To put it very crudely, this is the mechanism that allows society to prune off dead branches quickly and unceremoniously so good eggs aren’t scrambled by unproductive / destabilizing / dysgenic deadweight.

Men narrate the past as miscalculation, rule violation, or betrayed expectation, seeking dignity through authorship and preserving it by asserting agency, as they tend to feel emasculated when not causally efficacious and narratively responsible for events. Women narrate the past more as evolving understanding, incomplete information, or contextual integration, seeking dignity mostly through narrative insulation and preserving it by holding a continuity of self sans self-indictment and maintaining a narrative buffer between event and self so no single act defines them.

Male sexual agency is visible, initiatory, and morally charged; men are punished or praised for acting. Female sexual agency is selective, contextual, and diffused narratively so women are protected when choosing—and note it’s oft the women with the most verbal dexterity and therapeutic language and social allies who like to narrate themselves sort of like a roomba foreclosed by circumstance, which in practice grants them far more freedom of action and room to maneuver compared to other women, the upshot of which is that in practice women are functionally at their most “agentic” in situations where they’re denying agency. And that makes sense, because consider what will happen when they reject that path and embrace a more overtly strategic approach to mate choice. If that means e.g. triangulating between suitors without blurring the edges of each story there won’t be anything to quietly dampen male status jockeying on the uptake, and should that result in persistent harm to the masculine social order it’s sure to tank her perceived mate value with basically all men while resulting in severe reprisal from women.

…which of course is why basically all women both A) externally narrate their choices as less strategic than is internally experienced; and also B) still internally experience said choices as much less strategic than men tend to imagine whilst ruminating on chickie as a sexual being and so also a hypergamous one. Nothing is ever definite in this realm, of course—though feminine opacity does seem to disappear for the most part when cavorting with the working class or various subaltern types, and only curdles into something wretched once you’ve ascended into upper income white puss wherein the dynamic often goes recursive but that’s neither here nor there. What's fascinating though is the higher you climb on the ladder overall the less performative she’ll be about flattening and more she’ll really come to inhabit the sterile flattened NPR register, which actually makes perfect sense for her given she’s the neurotype and phenotype most automatically legible as high status, and so benefits the most from a faux-flattened WASPy social ecology. That said it isn’t really “strategic” per se either, as she actually kind of just does think her stupid beliefs are “real,” since as it stands she hasn’t much reason to accept that it’s all just inchoate epiphonemal brainsplooge other than the fact that that’s true. What matters to her a lot more is that moral realism is plainly very adaptive—don’t know why. Makes you passionate, maybe? Helps you read as sincere? Whatever it is, you tend to see that same impulse all the way down the ladder; seems people just take to moral realism and other such spooks by default on account of doing so yielding so many practical benefits; vanishingly few of them ackshully care about model accuracy as such, so it's a good thing I do.

It’s important to keep in mind when discussing womanly opacity that men themselves often are invested in preserving a fantasy of female innocence since the alternative is obviously spiritually corrosive and most men do not actually want a fully demystified account of female behavior or anything else really in the neighborhood of that; they want just enough truth to not get humiliated walking into an obvious hornet’s nest, but not so much that love itself feels impossible—clearly a cake and eat it impulse that ends in getting their daughter diddled.

Men and women lie differently. To procure sex from women most men basically always overstate their status across a wide variety of both higher and lower order metrics while carrying themselves in a manner strategically calibrated to amplify signals of competence and embodied masculine presence. They’ll also sometimes overstate their reliability and commitment potential, with this habit generally being accidental—at least ostensibly—in younger, poorer, and more emotionally volatile men. Then meanwhile for their part women nearly always will tastefully prune—if not outright launder—their past sexually and morally whenever they enter into a new dyad so as to wipe clean the slate and establish a fresh romantic self-concept—most famously by juking bodycount, but a lot more interestingly by narrating past lovers as more nefarious or pathetic than they ever would outside this moment. Not because she’s doing anything that feels like lying internally, though, so much as because it’s a portable script for quickening polarity and intimacy within a newly limerent dyad, and because it flatters the man’s ego or sense of chivalry at zero cost to her—and the urge to bond with him and make him happy genuinely shapes her internal truth universe.

Men optimize against false negatives: hesitation, inaction, missed opportunity; they seek out closure, explicitness, and a diachronically binding sense of meaning, and their pain emerges primarily from a sense of disposability, which is usually discovered very abruptly and traumatically. Women, meanwhile, optimize against false positives—think misplaced trust, misjudged safety, underestimated risk—while they like to preserve optionality, atmosphere, and room for reinterpretation. Female pain emerges mostly from womanly interchangeability (women being valued by men less for some essential individuated self than as a container for limerent ideation and font of masculine status validation), which women usually discover a lot more diffusely, gradually, and typically after emotional investment.

Debates around consent tend to end in man and woman talking past each other because the sexes naturally deploy fundamentally different grammars, with men hearing consent as the absence of refusal in an advancing frame and women as a presence of comfort in a safety frame—under which, the reader will note, it’s very possible for a technically consensual event to register later as violating and a technically dubious event to land as cherished memory and lifelong beanflicker provided it’s properly integrated into her wider relational story. The womanly ontology of consent is a lot more retrospective and relational than event-local, which means that how she feels now about the man, the status of the dyad, and the downstream reputational context is always going to heavily shape how she recalls what “really happened” in any given tumble. And no: that’s NOT cynical lying. it’s how female memory and moral self-protection actually work.

The issue before us is that the legal-moral fiction of symmetrical consent cannot map cleanly onto lived heterosexuality. Too many women really do lose agency in the masculine diachronic sense behind closed doors with sufficiently forceful, high-status, or frame-controlling men, while other women experience highly coercive encounters as thrilling or romantically valid if the relational aftermath flatters them. This means a great deal of ordinary heterosexual life exists in a grey zone liberal grammar cannot admit without collapse. To validate female retrospective felt violation, you eliminate the possibility of treating women as stable adults, while if you privilege male event-local standards you erase forms of feminine vulnerability that are obviously real. The whole system survives by lying about this.

High-status / dark triad men clearly produce local consent collapse. Many women, especially agreeable and anxious ones, become so suggestible or frame-sensitive around elite men that “choice” becomes real but functionally distorted to a point of meaninglessness, and society both knows this and half-denies it as admitting it too clearly would expose the ackshual moral structure of sex and status.

In keeping with the Unfair Sex’s far higher baseline variance, male dignity itself has cathedral ceilings and a floor nothing short of stygian, and tracks on the main with a man’s status—something nebulous and contextual that for sure involves money and breeding and height and looks and education and fame and lots of other things but generally you just know it when you see it and that’s the point. Elite men enjoy narrative authority as sovereigns, which means basically all women and a large portion of low status and cognitively feminine men in their immediate orbit will precognitively register their actions as Good ipso facto—which just mechanistically btw is precisely what allows such men to grab em by the pussy and such. Midstatus men, meanwhile, secure dignity and epistemic standing mostly transactionally (often through either utility, humor, or eros). Then last and certainly least there’s low-status men (“incels”), who function essentially as a despised Girardian scapegoat class and lack both any broadly legible sense of dignity or even explanatory standing since midstatus men are rewarded for keeping their grievances illegible to society in a prisoner’s dilemma situation.

Comparing them to men across the board, it’s pretty apparent women are in some sense just architecturally predestined for subordination, with perhaps the main reason for that being the notorious Glass Ceiling—the brute fact of the matter being that women are so much lower in aggression and dark triad traits and of course IQ variance that it’s frankly pretty ludicrous to expect even the greatest woman on the planet to put up a halfway decent showing against truly elite men—hence their strongest soldier getting clobbered by a fat orange game show host when that actually sort of happened. Women will just never be properly sovereign is the thing—nature doesn’t roll the dice enough with women for them to do shit that matters. Which ya most men won’t ever either, but it’s also pretty convenient that only now are you ready to start counting the incels—don’t you think, babe?

Point is most girls are fine not being POTUS ever, as being a chickie also proffers a far higher floor than men in dignity allocation and women as a rule enjoy loads of ambient social buffering to insulate them from violence and harassment and reputational threat—not to mention sexual hyperabundance due to their role as selectors, even if it’s only high-sexual-capital women who easily procure higher order prizes e.g. commitment, provisioning, connections, and recognition from men, whereas low-sexual-capital women (think the obese or darker minorities) will oft enjoy the same sexual abundance (at least relative to male counterparts) while inhabiting a scarcity market for commitment, provisioning, etc. and are also far more likely to be exploited or instrumentalized in various ways, as society operatively speaking will protect women from that sort of violence pretty precisely in proportion to her personal sex appeal and familial affluence.

Looking at mainstream institutions today it’s pretty clear they don’t optimize for truth or fairness—the goal is to contain legal and reputation risk, while aligning with socially normative scapegoating tactics routinely deployed as a management technique to contain instances of structural male grievance (which yes, absolutely does mean completely without regard for its actual semantic content). The upshot of this is female harm narratives are socially legible and institutionally scaffolded, whereas male grievance always ends up epistemically foreclosed ipso facto.

The issue is institutions can’t properly address this dynamic because they lack a functional grammar for metabolizing masculine grievance in a way that actually comports with the basic precepts of egalitarian liberal democracy e.g. equality under the law and universal human dignity. The extant legal regime as presently constituted (+ elite cultural ecology around which policy is formulated) are in practice so deeply integrated with womanly epistemics that trying to litigate this with institutional actors is at this point about as useful as trying to debate Emma Watson into being your girlfriend—you’re facing a precognitive status filter that isn’t even trying to be fair, since under Helga Pataki Epistemics it can operate in a self-sealing closed loop where low-status or structurally aggrieved men are simply managed via therapeutic individuation while the patterns creating said grievance remain untouched by design. Now, in older liberal-modern conditions, this system could be stabilized quite reliably by way of material abundance, a coherent Straussian truth regime, and institutions that offered mid- and lower-status men enough dignity to buy in. Those conditions have eroded. And the consequences of that have been utterly predictable to anyone who’s caught up on their Hirschman.

See, when explanation itself gets classified as hostile mobilization under paranoid quasi-Schmittian BPD logic you just create a world where candor itself becomes dangerous and the epistemic hygiene of society begins to rot on the vine with a terrifying rapidity—because the thing about epistemic foreclosure is that traffic on that highway runs both ways, and most people can only take hearing about how beautiful Michelle Obama is for so long before they start thinking maybe she’s actually a tranny. And the same principle applies here—when men start to experience all institutional action as gaslighting and bad faith by default you’re going to see absolutely horrid levels of ambient civic disengagement and a total collapse in productivity, while anything that remains of the male chivalry impulse will just fucking evaporate in seconds and btw have I mentioned all of the above is the kind of shit we’ve been seeing in Zoomer boys for years now?

We need a much better framework for addressing all this shit—because quite frankly lads? The Red Pill kind of sucks donkey dick. The ecology of 2026 is faster, more liquid, more reputationally volatile, far less serious, and a hell of a lot more overtly Machiavellian than the aspartame-drenched earnest chungusworld that shat out Red Pill ideology in the 2010s, which if we’re honest was in large part just a set of heuristics to help limerent ruminative Millennial guys in their 20s and 30s act a bit less gay and needy around women. Today’s Zoomer boys though have a totally different set of challenges than we did, and they deserve their own fresh framework—which even for all us uncs out there is sure to be many times more useful than crusty cringey Red Pill shit, as whether you’re indulging in a bit of grooming or at last feel ready to lock down that MILF your own age it turns out that when you reexamine the doctrine with an open mind from bird’s eye view the whole aesthetic and way of framing shit immediately strikes one as having been calibrated quite specifically to fuck Millennial girls in their twenties who don’t exist anymore. That type of girl—chirpy, girlbossy, sexually compartmentalized, sweet overall but hugely self-deluded with zero shadow integration to speak of—she actually did need to be approached in a very specific way that foregrounded hypergamy as a Thing Bitches Do and pushed her male peers to be skeptical of her splenda-sweet self-narration, since otherwise she’d pat you on the head for taking her on that adorbs coffee date and then immediately fall into a dissociative fugue so as to let Viktor Krum shred her asshole. Hence the whole aesthetic of muh esoteric dark forbidden truths the Red Pill is supposed to be about—that was cool and made sense when Millennial women were telling us everything is socially constructed and being really gay worshipping that Facebook yenta or whatever, but tbh their thirties seem to have rly mellowed them out a lot and if you find one looking for a hubs these days you’ll see pretty instantly they’re way less virtue signally today than in the 2010s, and some have even started leaning into real toothy asymmetry. These days if there’s anything annoying about Millennial gals it’s Mommy Wars bullshit, but luckily I haven’t had to develop much of an opinion on that due to mostly only having dated Zoomettes—which speaking of Red Pill whatever is also kind of a waste of time on them because they don’t shit test you or lie in the same way as Millennial fillies ten years ago which was kind of the whole point of TRP. By and large today’s crop of cunny seems to know what it wants, and I almost NEVER get strong Maybe Energy from them like I’d get from Millennial Matrons all the fucking time back in the day. It’s just kind of ~hey daddy or instant block, and then on the date they don’t have much of an elaborate contradictory feminine social apparatus you need to do a bunch of scary weird exorcism shit with either... which like yeah there’s definitely not as much there there, but it’s also kind of nice too bc her intrigue is always super Middle School tier which kind of curbs the downside of any emotional damage she can inflict… as does the fact that if you ever start acting like a simp or a faggot she’ll literally just call you a simp or a faggot then and there and so has no need to shit test you like Millennial Maids did. But idk in terms of like “strategy” as such you literally don’t need “game” with Zoomettes I find at all, as just being sort of legibly high status in her lane will make her pretty instantly your child bride sex slave right away, and if it’s not a hard yes she’ll usually not really entertain your advances in a half-flirty HR voice like Millennial Maids would so there’s no ambiguity or w/e… only that’s also kind of the entire problem because ambiguity is sort of the whole point of chickies!

The modern mating market has dissolved the old distinction between sexual winner and romantic winner. A man can now be sexually useful, emotionally central, or narratively flattering to a woman without being the one who gets stabilized into her public future—the sneaky link who isn’t quite insta-legible has in many ways replaced the friendzone. This creates new classes of male grievance that Red Pill frameworks fuck up because they haven’t updated with the times and remain hilariously locked into a retrograde Macklemore ontology.

I remember Gen X guys used to complain about getting divorce raped fucking constantly, like all the fucking time, it felt like the incel analog of its day. But it’s interesting because I never really heard that particular complaint from basically any dude my age… and similarly it seems guys my age were really afraid of false rape accusations and shit, whereas Zoomer boys don’t seem to fear that too much really. Which I didn’t quite get until a while back—but long story short the paramount modern tail risk has precisely nothing to do with gubment but instead is all about motherfucking whisper campaigns, reputation freezing, deniable social adjudication, and narratively asymmetric soft power. That’s how Zoomettes come after you—not with some retarded false rape charge that would never ever stick and she’s way too fucking lazy to go file anyway and a lot of them would probs rather just get raped than have to leave the house and do all that paperwork—but rather in a terrain they know intimately e.g. being mean to people online without ever owning up to it. Anywho I have some good ideas as to how to give men tools to fight back against this shit, and that will be a priority going forward.

So here’s the basic way I’d frame the Red Pill → Orange Pill change for u fags: currently women and institutions govern the grammar of reputational legitimacy, and men who speak too plainly about sexed asymmetry are easily rendered low, bitter, dangerous, or “incel” by definition. This creates a huge issue not just for men’s interests but broader social stability and especially epistemic hygiene, as the truth conditions of male grievance remain largely unspeakable except through humor, eros, coding, status insulation, or subcultural cover. Zoomer boys respond to this quagmire with what I call Stealth Archer tactics—illegibility, exit, and low-trust adaptation—which makes them on one hand kind of teflon but on the other hand institutionally alienated and far more limited in their power to change shit. Meanwhile we uncs remain overinvested in being special brilliant boys, as well as held back by a delusional instinct that accurate modeling itself should generate leverage… but we’re also far and away the most articulate group in society, and it’s not especially close. Meanwhile at this point lots of us have the money to act kind of gay in front of girls now and be taken seriously by default in most rooms we’re in, which means if we get gud at aestheticizing the right set of portable and pressure-tested frames I think we can ackshully move the culture.

Having said that Millennial guys need to internalize that we’re hoary middle aged men now and get better at carrying that shit correct—not by being weirdly stodgy or super cereal or w/e, but through what Hirschman calls Voice—we need to start speaking out more—not just for ourselves but also for Zoomer boys—and even more than that we need to start Leading. Because to do the gay Millennial manager compliment sandwich thing, I find that Zoomer boys have a toughness to them, as well as a really coo quiet humility and even weird sense of patience you learn to appreciate through the smaller scale bursts of goldfish brain, and also are really quite great at spontaneous guerrilla raids—BUT where they’re not all that wonderful is when it comes to scaling shit and also theorycrafting a robust set of ideas that can persist through time and shape behavior in a coherent way, and at least so far it feels like Walt’s Intern is the only one I’ve met who’s actually good at public speaking. That said, all three of those things are shit Millennial guys are splendid at, and so I think going forward we can do a rly effective and powerful whale barnacle thing covering each other’s blind spots if you can avoid ever killing us for giving ur sister $500 to drink her pee that time. But to make it up to u lads we’ll do all the hard work writing boring unc essays that help make oldpeepo understand how it be these days, and you can just continue to sit around playing Roblox or w/e proving us right about shit.

Another big thing is art and just aesthetics more generally. The manosphere was great for what it was at the time but for today’s world the whole orientation and aesthetic vision is too tactical, too aesthetically repellent, too emotionally sterile, and too overfocused on puss rather than on converting attraction into a durable pair-bond form, which Zoomer guys seem to want at least in theory if you look at all the stats even if they highkey kind of hate foids in practice, whereas obviously we Avacadoids are a bunch of hopeless romantic simps deep down. The thing is historically you’ve had Trad circles absorb anyone absconding from degeneracy, and that’s not at all what I’m wanting here because I obviously know God doesn’t real etc. What I want is to workshop vectors through which basically secular and cognitively liberal peepo (so high openness low conscientiousness) on the right can inhabit a vibrant urban cultural ecology and still get to pair bond super intensely and toothily without any cringe groace polyshit and also not get pulled into Trad or fall back into a Manospherish orientation. Think right wing secular toothy propertarian-coded patriarchy for guys who like to fuck their girlfriend’s asshole and feet and go to musicals and drive a subaru and only like uppers.

The unsolved modern problem is not how to get laid, which is soooo fucking boring (and I’m not even humblebragging here, as per above fucking 2010s Millennial girls ackshully was kind of interesting / quasi-metaphysical versus the case with Zoomettes today where it’s kind of just a get status nigga question)—but rather how to preserve masculine agency / authority in the middle stages of romance between honeymoon phase and wifey phase: after first attraction, before stable commitment, amidst fat friends, parents, rivals, and the slow fizzling of novelty in a world that’s constantly trying to make every part of you cum. Honestly I think the Manosphere-Trad dichotomy really fucking shredded guys who got stuck in this space because you got like pussyhounds on one side and wholesome chungus wife guys on the other and if ut just trying to lock down the high status bih you’re in love with who uses you for cock / validation there isn’t much out there for you.

It needs to be socialized among women that the real grievance at the heart of incel rage that drives men insane these days is not about the lack of sex itself, but rather the lack of adjudicable standing. Men can take rejection, cheating, or being outranked. What drives us bananners is being unable to say what happened to us in a socially legible grammar without instantly becoming the problem. If you could help me budge that I wouldn’t care about literally anything else. But I am kind of just a single issue voter on this shit right now—and if you were me you’d be too.

Another big thing is the world is way more fragmented now and everyone is off in their own little microworld, which means a viable replacement framework to the Red Pill must (while remaining sex-realist and keeping that as the load-bearing variable) also become finer grained in its level of analysis—so more cross-cohort, a lot more status-aware, orders of magnitude more neurotype-aware, and way way way more attentive to the ecologies in which male and female behavior unfold in 2026. And I’m rly proud of what I’ve done on this over the past years actually. as I think my taxonomies of Jewesses / Aryan girls / Sperg chicks / Art Hoes are actually quite nuanced layered analyses of how each genre of bih hypergamizes and narrates the world to herself, and we need that for every type of person tbh.

More importantly, we need to build a common grammar for the sort of conflicts that current Gender War discourse handles badly: agency, consent, promises, lies, covert contracts, provisioning, duty, honor, and reputation, that shit. My conversations with Kryptogal (Kate, if you like) Lirpa Strike Anuradha Pandey Katie O'Connor Meghan Bell Annie Normal on the pod over the last few months have honestly gotten me to a really good place I think since between them I’ve been able to pressure test what women find groace and scary and oddly compelling and ridonk and smexy and mean :( and what was a thing they’ve not considered before and frankly I think if I spend just a little more time on this we could really develop a new way of talking about this shit that ackshully threads the needle. Again though, what we want here are portable heuristics that spread fast and are instantly legible—equally so to men and women tho is the thing, which means the grammar can’t just ask milady politely to use all this autistic scrote-coded systems-talk. The idea rather is to make it mutually legible without stripping women of the ambiguity, style, and mystique through which they preserve a sense of dignity—which always runs into the barrier of women also using those things to do shit we find lowkey sort of evil tbh but they also kind of just need to test out enough boyim to get a dece hubs without making a bad investment which means society relies on the lads eating the downside of this and you get the idea. There are just a lot of adversarial dynamics between men and women that will never not be adversarial and I don’t think trying to find some utopian edenic alignment is the solution to this at all. Rather the move is to admit sex difference is intrinsically conflictual—which shouldn’t surprise u given Gender Wars are called that—and make our peace with the fact that a healthy heterosexual order must assume resentment, opacity, and asymmetry instead of fantasying them away.

Our ability to love women as people we have a deep individuated fondness for is profoundly entwined with what you chicks call “bitterness” and “entitlement” and your part of the journey will need to involve learning to sit with that fact without letting ur bratty lil pussie pie end the conversation like a toddler.

After we’re past that point a lot of fun new avenues open up—and here I’m ofc thinking of my old cat grooming the bunny and both of them thinking they’re in charge frame, as this is what all good sexual polarity basically amounts to, as we’re all of us far too selfish as conscious beings with interiority NOT to want to get the better deal. That said if we genuinely have a different preference set and value system from the other it allows both parties in the dyad to feel dignified and powerful and coo and act totally selfishly without having to price in anyone being a wholesome chungus altruist making erotic or psychic sacrifices for the union which idk sorry nigga we’re all kind of just Wantmaxxing these days.

Also, like I said in my last piece—if the opposite sex weren’t disgusting and evil and annoying you wouldn’t have any shadow against which the Good Ones you want to marry could stand out properly in their glow. Like girls hate that men are rapey pedophiles who start wars all the time, but also that’s what makes the world scawy enough for your boyfriend to be hot and smexy. And likewise if women weren’t evil indifferent stonefaced viragoes when doing the Dolores Umbridge thing with some incel-coded guy it wouldn’t touch your heart so much whenever babygirl at last decides you own her now and so finally makes her peace with you munching on her buttcheeks like Ted Bundy. Point is conflict itself is not a defect; difference by definition requires tension, uncertainty, surrender, jealousy, and discomfort; to remove them is to flatten eros into procedural NPR slurry.

Men direly need a framework that allows them to notice what women are, what institutions do, and what modernity has made of sexed life, without being forced into either naïve romanticism or sterile hatred. The end state—or mode of vitalizing conflict and adventure or what have you—of The Orange Pill amounts simply to lucidity without inceldom, realism without Red Pill cockroach affect, romance without Butters Stotch credulity, and pair-bonding without symmetrical libtard mushmind. Above all it’s about being brave enough neither to hate women nor believe them but rather to understand the wider ecology well enough—and that means understanding it both precisely and beautifully, btw—that the sort of love Mike Eisner promised us seems real again, only this time with us leaning in.