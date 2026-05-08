The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
8hEdited

Adopting the worldview of an educated Northerner of the early twentieth century could be an effective alternative to the false dichotomy of Millennial candyland and Zoomer oral culture. It is probably unfortunate that the great Liberal Consensus collapsed at the same time as American attention spans. That said, you are correct in asserting that the science regarding racial differences in intelligence quotient distributions will probably provide little benefit to those too dumb to know the difference between a bell curve and a Dirac delta function. However, the myriad studies demonstrating complete progressive domination of fields such as anthropology strongly imply that much work remains to consign tabula rasa to its rightful grave. Therefore, this information must be presented in a way that appeals to the serious student of social sciences, rather than the Tik-tok addled brain possessed by the lower orders of Zoomer.

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Bamboo Cowboy's avatar
Bamboo Cowboy
9hEdited

I agree with most of your descriptive claims about reality, but this article is at bottom just a particularly high verbal IQ rendition of old-man-shakes-fist-at-the-neoalt-right paradigm. In practice, nobody you meet in real life—across the status spectrum—is formally eugenicist. Women and normie men don’t even describe their own views propositionally, not even to themselves. You’ve accurately classified a subset of the population, but it’s a very narrow slice indeed. Even the outrageously uncouth low-mid status men you meet at the gas station are implicitly Straussian without realizing it, even if they would characterize themselves as very conservative.

The more interesting thing here is your take on the shortcomings of the way zoomer men interface with the zeitgeist. Your critiques are probably correct—in the strong sense of being genuinely right—but your prescription is more like a description of how things could be better rather than an instruction with meat on the bone. Nearly every mid and late zoomer guy is balls deep into despair, even if his life has all the decorations that would have forestalled this condition in other generations. To wit, the recruitment chair of Sig Nu at an SEC school who crushes 10/10s at will can and does enjoy honest conversation with bottom feeder incel rejects—even in public, with the associated status hit. This is because of a commonly shared terror between these men that fundamentally transcends everything that even the highest IQ sperg could encode actuarially. (Ironically, in their exchange such men are actualizing the theoretical limit of egalitarianism as applied to the current models of society.) In particular, I reject your implicit characterization of the zoomer masculine orthodoxy as a sort of rationalistic response to unfavorable social conditions overlayed atop a kind of ironic, low agency cockroachy epistemic foreclosure of their own. Instead, I view the zoomer disposition as itself a sort of low-transcendental response to an anti-transcendental preverbal horror. But maybe this is my own self-serving gyration masked only by my distance as a pre-9/11 zoomer male.

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