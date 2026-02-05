Hungary, California, & The Post Alt Right

On today’s Walt’s Right Perspectives I’m joined by The Otter, a fellow Late Millennial and veteran of the 2016 Alt Right who like Wally B and Tortuga Cap’n Theon Ultima isn’t particularly aligned with the modern Dissident Right and is thus attempting to discern and propositionalize a more pragmatic and forward-focused alternative—an impulse I obviously share and have myself taken to calling Post Alt Right.

Intriguingly he lives in Budapest, having been sired in the Golden State by first gen Hungarian immigrants only to repatriate to the motherland after spending a fair few of the intervening years chilling / partying in Asia.

He publishes at Vidra Nomadica, where the talented lutrinae puts out all manner of perspicacious tracts about metamodernism / postliberal nature, and which one should absolutely subscribe to given dude’s far and away one of the most lucid in this space.

