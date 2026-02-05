Hungary, California, & The Post Alt Right

On today’s Walt’s Right Perspectives I’m joined by The Otter, a fellow Late Millennial and veteran of the 2016 Alt Right who like Wally B and Tortuga Cap’n Theon Ultima isn’t particularly aligned with the modern Dissident Right and is thus attempting to discern and propositionalize a more pragmatic and forward-focused alternative—an impulse I obviously share and have myself taken to calling Post Alt Right.
Intriguingly he lives in Budapest, having been sired in the Golden State by first gen Hungarian immigrants only to repatriate to the motherland after spending a fair few of the intervening years chilling / partying in Asia.
He publishes at Vidra Nomadica, where the talented lutrinae puts out all manner of perspicacious tracts about metamodernism / postliberal nature, and which one should absolutely subscribe to given dude’s far and away one of the most lucid in this space.
Topics Include:
The Alt Right was a perfect name, but Dissident Right sucks ass.
Tactical trajectory of the Alt Right from counter-elite rhetoric into mass populism
Why the Alt Right’s marches in 2017 didn’t work
“Dark Woke” as a Zoomer movement for Gavin Newsom
Does Gavin Newsom have any real beliefs or is he purely instrumental?
Why consulting feels like a grift
Asiatic phenotypes in Hungary
Hungary was a great power in recent history—esp intellectually and culturally
Is Orbán stll a committed nationalist?
Orbán’s triangulation of external parties
The progression of Hungarian pronatalism
The Gypsy Question and specific racial composition of Hungary
Has Otter met Ramzpaul or Greg Johnson?
Spencer vs. Johnson on empire vs. nations
Should Walt get off Addy?
Why Otter sounds like a liberal
The homogenization of LA’s historic pluralism over the past few decades
Are all the ackshual artists in NYC getting they armpits licked by Dan Baltic?
The posthumous comeback of David Foster Wallace
Old Man Creep
Why Zoomettes are more honest than Millennial Matrons but also more evil
It’s harder for Zoomers to feel especially protective of women because over the past decade they’ve lost basically all their relative power as a collective
How Korea used technology to manage Covid
Otter and Walt reminisce about their 4chan memories from the early 2010s
Trayvon Martin and the Gentle Giant Mike Brown
Is there any productive way to argue about healthcare in America?
European status hierarchies as a rule are far flatter than in America
Vitalism requires a certain cruelty—you never lose the tradeoff
European proceduralism
Otter’s experience getting raised in California as a second gen Hungarian
Why it’s so much less pleasant to flirt with Germanic women
How much machismo do you see in modern Hungary?
The Italian internal development gap
Otter’s experience in Uzbekistan
Why Walt won’t moralize against Zoomers who shootface
Is there a way to save California?
America’s geographic distribution of power
California Exit?
The strange history tying together Bannon, Epstein, and Thiel
Why the Alt Right was reasonably coherent until 2017
Do Zoomers even know what they want?
Zoomer ebonicells
