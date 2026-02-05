The Walt Right

Hungary, California, & The Post Alt Right
Hungary, California, & The Post Alt Right

With The Otter (WRP #143)
Walt Bismarck and The Otter
Feb 05, 2026

On today’s Walt’s Right Perspectives I’m joined by The Otter, a fellow Late Millennial and veteran of the 2016 Alt Right who like Wally B and Tortuga Cap’n Theon Ultima isn’t particularly aligned with the modern Dissident Right and is thus attempting to discern and propositionalize a more pragmatic and forward-focused alternative—an impulse I obviously share and have myself taken to calling Post Alt Right.

Intriguingly he lives in Budapest, having been sired in the Golden State by first gen Hungarian immigrants only to repatriate to the motherland after spending a fair few of the intervening years chilling / partying in Asia.

He publishes at Vidra Nomadica, where the talented lutrinae puts out all manner of perspicacious tracts about metamodernism / postliberal nature, and which one should absolutely subscribe to given dude’s far and away one of the most lucid in this space.

Make sure to check out these piece by The Otter:

Vidra Nomadica
The Epstein Files and Elite Rituals: An Occult Perspective
6 days ago · The Otter and The FOJ
Vidra Nomadica
Trawling the Nomos: On the Wandering Mustelid
On the Wandering Mustelid – The otter glides through the water as though the river were his own body, without resistance, without mediation. In this seamless movement lies the illusion of pure immane…
a month ago · The Otter
Vidra Nomadica
Cronus: The Primordial Boomer
Cronus, leader of the Titans and ruler of the cosmos, reigned with an iron fist. He refused to share his power with any of the gods—especially not his children. The thought of relinquishing his thron…
5 months ago · The Otter

Topics Include:

  • The Alt Right was a perfect name, but Dissident Right sucks ass.

  • Tactical trajectory of the Alt Right from counter-elite rhetoric into mass populism

  • Why the Alt Right’s marches in 2017 didn’t work

  • “Dark Woke” as a Zoomer movement for Gavin Newsom

  • Does Gavin Newsom have any real beliefs or is he purely instrumental?

  • Why consulting feels like a grift

  • Asiatic phenotypes in Hungary

  • Hungary was a great power in recent history—esp intellectually and culturally

  • Is Orbán stll a committed nationalist?

  • Orbán’s triangulation of external parties

  • The progression of Hungarian pronatalism

  • The Gypsy Question and specific racial composition of Hungary

  • Has Otter met Ramzpaul or Greg Johnson?

  • Spencer vs. Johnson on empire vs. nations

  • Should Walt get off Addy?

  • Why Otter sounds like a liberal

  • The homogenization of LA’s historic pluralism over the past few decades

  • Are all the ackshual artists in NYC getting they armpits licked by Dan Baltic?

  • The posthumous comeback of David Foster Wallace

  • Old Man Creep

  • Why Zoomettes are more honest than Millennial Matrons but also more evil

  • It’s harder for Zoomers to feel especially protective of women because over the past decade they’ve lost basically all their relative power as a collective

  • How Korea used technology to manage Covid

  • Otter and Walt reminisce about their 4chan memories from the early 2010s

  • Trayvon Martin and the Gentle Giant Mike Brown

  • Is there any productive way to argue about healthcare in America?

  • European status hierarchies as a rule are far flatter than in America

  • Vitalism requires a certain cruelty—you never lose the tradeoff

  • European proceduralism

  • Otter’s experience getting raised in California as a second gen Hungarian

  • Why it’s so much less pleasant to flirt with Germanic women

  • How much machismo do you see in modern Hungary?

  • The Italian internal development gap

  • Otter’s experience in Uzbekistan

  • Why Walt won’t moralize against Zoomers who shootface

  • Is there a way to save California?

  • America’s geographic distribution of power

  • California Exit?

  • The strange history tying together Bannon, Epstein, and Thiel

  • Why the Alt Right was reasonably coherent until 2017

  • Do Zoomers even know what they want?

  • Zoomer ebonicells

  • Check out Otter’s latest podcast

  • Trawling the Nomos

