Walt Right Perspectives
Millennial Politics, Tumblr, and Harry Potter
with Annie Normal (WRP #142)
Jan 29, 2026

On today’s installment of Walt Right Perspectives I converse with Annie Normal,
a Core Millennial in the Midwest who writes at The Normal Times.

Annie is a longtime blogger who started off on Tumblr and first got exposed to heterodox spaces via rationalism during the mid-2010s SJW wave.

Definitely check out her latest article America’s Regions: Most Fucked to Least.

Topics Include:

  • How Annie got exposed to heterodox spaces through Rationalism

  • Her early internet history on Tumblr

  • The mid-2010s SJW Wave as an anticipation of early 2020s Wokeism

  • The rapid foreclosure of heterodoxy and masculinity in mid-2010s leftism and its role in precipitating the Alt Right

  • Occupy and the Alt Right as spiritually Millennial movements

  • Why Walt identifies as Post Alt Right versus Dissident Right

  • The Tumblr porn exodus

  • The Tumblr Wars with 4chan

  • Tumblr as dissemination nexus for memes cultivated on 4chan

  • Most Millennial girls in the early 2010s unironically believed all sexed differences in cognition were socially constructed and in Tabula Rasa generally

  • Even having rejected social constructivism in middle age it’s hard for Millennials not to treat the opposite sex as ontologically identical

  • Millennials Matrons unlike Zoomettes never admit to liking a feller for “shallow” reasons and compared to other generations don’t have a culturally legible mode of aestheticized bitchiness leading to poor shadow integration

  • Millennial doughy wholesome chungusness

  • Gen X riot grrrl feminism vs Millennial aspartame feminism

  • IRL Hermione definitely would have fucked Viktor Krum whereas JKR kind of artificially backsolves for Ron not getting cucked

  • At this point married and single Millennial men are different cohorts

  • Millennial girls will never tell you that you’re doing something unattractive whereas Zoomettes have a very honest, brutal sort of pagan femininity

  • Millennial guys are bad at mentoring Zoomer boys because we assume they’re sensitive Live And Let Live faggots like us

  • Millennials in general assume we can outthink our animal impulses

  • Morality as an epiphenomenal just-so story

  • Liberal Democracy implicitly depends on an ontology of personhood that presumes symmetric epistemics and moral positioning which doesn’t seem to track with empirically observable reality

  • Politics feels entrenched around identity at this point

  • 1950 - 2015 was an anomaly and we’re trending back towards a political culture more evocative of the early 20th century than postwar politics

  • The Neoconservative hegemony of the early aughts permanently discredited establishment conservatism / interventionism for Millennials

  • Was geopolitical domination of the Middle East a necessity prior to the early 2010s Shale Revolution to maintain reserve currency dominance?

  • Intervention in Venezuela was Jacksonian, not Neocon

  • The Neo-Straussian idea of nation-building as a civilizational project to unify the country as the esoteric logic of Neoconservatism

  • Did Obama squander his opportunity to heal U.S. race relations?

  • 1980s Fusionism felt like a genuinely radical impulse at the time

  • The rapid evaporation of Jewish power post October 7

  • The Tea Party as tacit identitarianism versus petit bourgeois radicalism

  • Why did Romney lose? Tea Party radicalism? Being too polite to Obama?

  • Leftist lies are plausibly deniable / subtle while rightist lies are dumb correctives; “Michelle Obama is beautiful” thus precipitates “Michelle Obama is a tranny”

  • It makes sense to become a conspiratard in a bad faith epistemic regime

  • Why DeSantis fell flat on his face in the 2024 primaries

  • Was Vivek Ramaswamy a plant to break off DeSantis’s right flank?

  • In retrospect Vivek seems kind of a grifter—read Rajeev’s open letter

  • Is Peter Thiel a gay space Nazi?

  • Why has Minneapolis become such a perennial center of leftist revolt?

  • Annie’s experience living in Portland and bad experience with trannies therein

  • Transgenderism and anorexia as the same Faustian drive mirrored across sex

  • Why there are so many trannies in speedrunning and rationalism specifically

  • Do girls get mad when they hear a woman’s name as someone who accomplished something and it turns out to have been a tranny?

  • Were the TERFs more responsible for shutting down trannies than rightoids?

  • J.K. Rowling is far more nuanced and toothy in deconstructing neoliberal evil than right wing evil—Umbridge is probs why Hillary lost

  • JKR’s self-insert is her only female character with interiority

  • JKR rigs it so Ron wins when IRL Harry obv would have married Hermione as otherwise Ron would have zero dignity as a character

  • JKR gives Snape tons of interiority in spite of his story being incel-coded

  • JKR idealizes men and makes them all very toothless sexually

  • It was cowardly not to have Hermione fuck Krum

  • The play should have been about Hermione and Harry having an affair

  • Life With Derek’s incest fandom

  • It’s kind of retarded to think you can have nonfamilial males living alongside pubescent girls and reliably avoid the obvious failure modes

  • Annie’s recent article about why each region of the country sucks

