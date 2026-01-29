Millennial Politics, Tumblr, and Harry Potter

On today’s installment of Walt Right Perspectives I converse with Annie Normal,

a Core Millennial in the Midwest who writes at The Normal Times.

Annie is a longtime blogger who started off on Tumblr and first got exposed to heterodox spaces via rationalism during the mid-2010s SJW wave.

Definitely check out her latest article America’s Regions: Most Fucked to Least.

Topics Include:

How Annie got exposed to heterodox spaces through Rationalism

Her early internet history on Tumblr

The mid-2010s SJW Wave as an anticipation of early 2020s Wokeism

The rapid foreclosure of heterodoxy and masculinity in mid-2010s leftism and its role in precipitating the Alt Right

Occupy and the Alt Right as spiritually Millennial movements

Why Walt identifies as Post Alt Right versus Dissident Right

The Tumblr porn exodus

The Tumblr Wars with 4chan

Tumblr as dissemination nexus for memes cultivated on 4chan

Most Millennial girls in the early 2010s unironically believed all sexed differences in cognition were socially constructed and in Tabula Rasa generally

Even having rejected social constructivism in middle age it’s hard for Millennials not to treat the opposite sex as ontologically identical

Millennials Matrons unlike Zoomettes never admit to liking a feller for “shallow” reasons and compared to other generations don’t have a culturally legible mode of aestheticized bitchiness leading to poor shadow integration

Millennial doughy wholesome chungusness

Gen X riot grrrl feminism vs Millennial aspartame feminism

IRL Hermione definitely would have fucked Viktor Krum whereas JKR kind of artificially backsolves for Ron not getting cucked

At this point married and single Millennial men are different cohorts

Millennial girls will never tell you that you’re doing something unattractive whereas Zoomettes have a very honest, brutal sort of pagan femininity

Millennial guys are bad at mentoring Zoomer boys because we assume they’re sensitive Live And Let Live faggots like us

Millennials in general assume we can outthink our animal impulses

Morality as an epiphenomenal just-so story

Liberal Democracy implicitly depends on an ontology of personhood that presumes symmetric epistemics and moral positioning which doesn’t seem to track with empirically observable reality

Politics feels entrenched around identity at this point

1950 - 2015 was an anomaly and we’re trending back towards a political culture more evocative of the early 20th century than postwar politics

The Neoconservative hegemony of the early aughts permanently discredited establishment conservatism / interventionism for Millennials

Was geopolitical domination of the Middle East a necessity prior to the early 2010s Shale Revolution to maintain reserve currency dominance?

Intervention in Venezuela was Jacksonian, not Neocon

The Neo-Straussian idea of nation-building as a civilizational project to unify the country as the esoteric logic of Neoconservatism

Did Obama squander his opportunity to heal U.S. race relations?

1980s Fusionism felt like a genuinely radical impulse at the time

The rapid evaporation of Jewish power post October 7

The Tea Party as tacit identitarianism versus petit bourgeois radicalism

Why did Romney lose? Tea Party radicalism? Being too polite to Obama?

Leftist lies are plausibly deniable / subtle while rightist lies are dumb correctives; “Michelle Obama is beautiful” thus precipitates “Michelle Obama is a tranny”

It makes sense to become a conspiratard in a bad faith epistemic regime

Why DeSantis fell flat on his face in the 2024 primaries

Was Vivek Ramaswamy a plant to break off DeSantis’s right flank?

In retrospect Vivek seems kind of a grifter—read Rajeev’s open letter

Is Peter Thiel a gay space Nazi?

Why has Minneapolis become such a perennial center of leftist revolt?

Annie’s experience living in Portland and bad experience with trannies therein

Transgenderism and anorexia as the same Faustian drive mirrored across sex

Why there are so many trannies in speedrunning and rationalism specifically

Do girls get mad when they hear a woman’s name as someone who accomplished something and it turns out to have been a tranny?

Were the TERFs more responsible for shutting down trannies than rightoids?

J.K. Rowling is far more nuanced and toothy in deconstructing neoliberal evil than right wing evil—Umbridge is probs why Hillary lost

JKR’s self-insert is her only female character with interiority

JKR rigs it so Ron wins when IRL Harry obv would have married Hermione as otherwise Ron would have zero dignity as a character

JKR gives Snape tons of interiority in spite of his story being incel-coded

JKR idealizes men and makes them all very toothless sexually

It was cowardly not to have Hermione fuck Krum

The play should have been about Hermione and Harry having an affair

Life With Derek’s incest fandom

It’s kind of retarded to think you can have nonfamilial males living alongside pubescent girls and reliably avoid the obvious failure modes