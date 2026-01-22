The Walt Right

Peter Banks - Housing, Crime, and the Zoomer Oral Culture
Peter Banks - Housing, Crime, and the Zoomer Oral Culture

Walt Right Perspectives #141
Walt Bismarck and Peter Banks
Jan 22, 2026

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with Peter Banks, a heterodox center-right thinker and writer who serves as president of the The Boyd Institute and also publishes here on Substack at Strong Ideas Held Lightly.

Recently Peter appeared on The Tortuga Society’s biweekly standup call to discuss his work at Boyd on housing policy:

Tortuga Media
All Hands on Deck - Episode 29
Stand-Up Call 12/11/25…
Listen now
2 months ago · 6 likes · Theon Ultima and Peter Banks

This made for such a provocative and substantive discussion that I wanted to have Peter on my own pod to drill down into some of the thornier aspects of the issue—particularly how housing pertains to race and crime.

Topics Include:

  • How Peter got big on SS starting with a piece on weirdness in the 2024 polls

  • The Boyd Institute’s current sprint on how to improve America’s problem solving capacity—be sure to check out their essay contest!

  • Peter explains his piece America has a ghetto, not a housing problem

  • Could liberal democracy metabolize a genuinely firm hand response to crime given the even larger racial disparities in incarceration it would produce?

  • Suburbanization as a quiet accommodation to America’s racial issues

  • The US racial dialectic is unfair to Hispanics and MENA—across politics / crime / education it’s not white vs. nonwhite so much as black vs. nonblack

  • Could political devolution that grants black communities more autonomous policing power legitimize harsher carceral policies in inner cities?

  • Black approval produces a huge dopaminergic return in White Americans due to what amounts to a political religion based around venerating black people

  • Do WASPs in particular have an inborne sympathy for black people due to both populations sharing a position as America’s founding stock?

  • The realignment of WASPs and Ellis Islanders in the 2010s

  • What the hell even is an American? Where does a propositional concept of American citizenhood leave e.g. Louis Farrakhan? Is Americanism defined by perpetual ethnogenesis? Do empires need both chauvinism and pluralism?

  • Does liberal democracy require mass gaslighting?

  • Walt’s proposal in 2024 to give blacks reparations in exchange for accepting a much harsher carceral state and end to Affirmative Action

  • Is the carceral model of NYC scalable to Midwestern and Southern metros?

  • Are politics too efficient these days to substantively move past gridlock given the need to have 60 senators to effect real structural change?

  • Is the recent Straussian crime fighting approach of San Francisco portable?

  • Suburban women as a structural impediment to overt racial conservatism

  • Intractable asymmetries in the contemporary information environment

  • How the status valence of ideas artificially represses social conservatism

  • Sexed epistemic gaps—Peter explains his concept of women as more Bayesian and men as more axiomatic

  • How much should one self-curate in their presentation of secondary issues to maximize persuasive clout in the lanes they care about?

  • The Zoomer Oral Culture incentivizes people to adopt a floating ephemeral worldview instead of maintaining consistent beliefs over time

  • Zoomers are far more asymmetric than Millennials and earlier generations, and between assortative mating and the socioeconomic valence of screen time habits future generations are on a trajectory to become even more agentic

  • Liberalism self-seals against redistributive fury through a collective action problem that moralistically situates low status men as a Girardian scapegoat

  • How much inequality can society stomach? Can premodern levels of inequality persist alongside enlightenment values? Is liberal democracy doomed?

  • There’s more dignity in being sorted into a lower caste than having your low status moralized by an obscurantist ostensibly egalitarian order

  • Discrimination against white men is a self-inflected ladder pulling mechanism

  • The structural factors that enabled the Boomer Truth Regime

  • Millennials will propagate an Echo Truth Regime due to having deeply internalized the postwar ideological regime

  • The dating market is far worse after college, such that people who don’t pair off during undergrad end up a lot more hostile toward the opposite sex

  • Modern people functionally go through several divorces by the time they’re 30

  • Loose urban reputation economies and frictionless sexual norms select for performative NPD in men and performative BPD in women

  • Liberal modernity incentivizes the obfuscation of path dependency

  • The pros and cons of pursuing alternative paths to success

  • Go subscribe to the The Boyd Institute

