Peter Banks - Housing, Crime, and the Zoomer Oral Culture

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with Peter Banks, a heterodox center-right thinker and writer who serves as president of the The Boyd Institute and also publishes here on Substack at Strong Ideas Held Lightly.

Recently Peter appeared on The Tortuga Society’s biweekly standup call to discuss his work at Boyd on housing policy:

This made for such a provocative and substantive discussion that I wanted to have Peter on my own pod to drill down into some of the thornier aspects of the issue—particularly how housing pertains to race and crime.

Topics Include:

How Peter got big on SS starting with a piece on weirdness in the 2024 polls

The Boyd Institute’s current sprint on how to improve America’s problem solving capacity—be sure to check out their essay contest!

Peter explains his piece America has a ghetto, not a housing problem

Could liberal democracy metabolize a genuinely firm hand response to crime given the even larger racial disparities in incarceration it would produce?

Suburbanization as a quiet accommodation to America’s racial issues

The US racial dialectic is unfair to Hispanics and MENA—across politics / crime / education it’s not white vs. nonwhite so much as black vs. nonblack See Richard Hanania’s America Has Black Nationalism, Not Balkanization

Could political devolution that grants black communities more autonomous policing power legitimize harsher carceral policies in inner cities?

Black approval produces a huge dopaminergic return in White Americans due to what amounts to a political religion based around venerating black people