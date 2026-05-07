How To Groom Gen Z Girls

Since the genesis of this publication a persistent theme has been that the Unfair Sex mostly learns how to talk to girls by observing older frens or near-peer male relatives flirting with them, and that the failure of Millennial guys to enculturate Zoomers in this manner as Gen X did with us in the early 2010s is one of the many factors responsible for the incel rate more than doubling over the last decade.

That’s why in the spirit of civicminded unkishness I thought I’d share this clip I found from mid-2023 of me putting the moves for the first time on early podcast alumna Alyssa, who proceeded to become one of my girlfrens the following year. Before this call I was basically just some rando stalker she’d met on SA four years prior and had reluctantly hopped on cam with to make rent, but coming out of it I had exclusivity, rock solid chemistry, and plans to fly her out.

In these 45 minutes Uncle Walt will teach you scalawags:

How to use racism to flirt with liberal women

How to jestermaxx, humblebrag, escalate, and neg in a 154 verbal IQ way

The right way to impose exclusivity and timetables on a wayward filly

How to seem scary / rapey while still making a bih Feel Safe

How to seamlessly transition from a transactional to romantic frame

How to properly aestheticize your weird and autistic qualities

What I was like in probs my most evil and degenerate era

That said you’ll need to pay me $5 for the full clip cause I don’t want my paid subscriber count to drop whilst rescuing my father from the underworld.

Enjoy, lads.

— WB