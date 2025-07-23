The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Wanda Tinasky's avatar
Wanda Tinasky
Jul 23, 2025

You're hilarious but overstimulated. If I was your editor I'd tell you try, just as an experiment, to write in the style of Raymond Carver. Mix in a little discipline and restraint and you could be brilliant.

Also probably cut down on the Adderall.

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Copernican's avatar
Copernican
Jul 23, 2025

This article actually gave me a fair bit to think about. You made some great points!

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