Zoomettes and Millennial Men (ft. Dan Baltic)

On this episode of Walt’s Right Perspectives I catch up with my fren Dan Baltic, who last appeared on the pod in late 2024 to discuss his book NUTCRANKR, and has since then focused on building his publishing company New Ritual Press.
Today Dan joins me primarily to discuss his latest disquisition on a topic also very near and dear to mine own heart:
Enjoy, lads.
Topics discussed included:
When will NUTCRANKR 2 be released?
Why it’s usually a bad idea to fuck your employees
Why beautiful women are bad at their jobs
Are Zoomers still kids in their early twenties?
How Covid and screentime contributed to Zoomer arrested development
Unlike most Gen X / Millennial women Zoomettes tend to see being taken care of financially as empowerment instead of as low status
Zoomettes let Millennials indulge in asymmetry in a way our own gals won’t
How Millennial women got screwed over by the Postwar Narrative
Compared to Millennial/Xer feminism Zoomette feminism is a lot more affective than propositionally consistent or ideological
The Low vs. High Zoomer distinction—why post-9/11 Zoomers are Different
How the script for Gen X / Millennial dating differed from what we see today in Millennial men and Zoomettes
Selection effects in the Millennial dating market
Millennials who got married in their twenties are a fundamentally different cohort now from the ones who stayed single
Libtardism is high status because it lets you pull up the ladder
How Zoomer masculinity differs from Millennial masculinity
What made Kamala Harris likeable
An interest in politics / dissatisfaction in general is inherently low status
Zoomer unc-hating
Should we make a Night’s Watch for incels?
How to deal with age gap stigma from a Zoomette’s friends and ‘rents.
Millennial girls had daddy issues while Zoomettes pretend to have daddy issues for the aesthetic but ackshully have mommy issues
What Covid was like in NYC
Covid liminality made it easier to form fast situationships
Covid was almost edenic for affluent Millennial men
All the alpha for Zoomer boys is in entrepreneurialism
Money makes you a better person
Turning thirty will hit Zoomers especially hard
Dopamine traps these days can shred a Zoomer boy’s life
Why Zoomers often have contempt for their employer
Where the Zoomer obsession with Looksmaxxing comes from
Everyone is on Adderall these days
The future looks extremely asymmetric
The days of easy corporate sinecures are over
Millennial guys without money are kind of fucked
Why women get their time wasted in forever relationships
Is it better when the guy or girl is more invested?
Literally any male yearning codes as low status these days
Status / money buy you runway with women to act kind of gay
Why it’s important to Bee Urself
Millennials still precognitively see women as ontological equals
How does Dan feel about the current Blumpf administration?
How beneficial will Trump’s foreign adventurism be long term?
Could Rubio or DeSantis challenge Trump in 2028?
Does modern data science ensure perpetual gridlock?
How would Vance do against Newsom?
Trump’s incompetence at contesting the 2020 election compared to. the Florida recount team in 2000 and how low Republican EHC contributed to it
What is the end state goal for Iran?
Could Dan see himself becoming a Democrat again?
Is Dan a Dadjew or Momjew Mischling?
Will outmarriage destroy Reform Judaism and make Jews right-coded?
The about face of rightist Jews on white identity politics post-October 7th
Why Cishajnal whites are hostile to transactionality
Why the Irish and Jews make the best lawyers and comedians
Why recent immigrants don’t have the same reverent attitude toward America as Ellis Islanders and earlier immigration waves
Why tech got jeetified so fast
