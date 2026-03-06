The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
Zoomettes and Millennial Men (ft. Dan Baltic)
0:00
-2:29:11

Zoomettes and Millennial Men (ft. Dan Baltic)

Walt's Right Perspectives #145
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Walt Bismarck
Mar 06, 2026

On this episode of Walt’s Right Perspectives I catch up with my fren Dan Baltic, who last appeared on the pod in late 2024 to discuss his book NUTCRANKR, and has since then focused on building his publishing company New Ritual Press.

Today Dan joins me primarily to discuss his latest disquisition on a topic also very near and dear to mine own heart:

Baltic State
Zoomettes
What is a “zoomette,” you ask? A reasonable question. A “zoomette” is a clever feminization of the word “zoomer,” but it’s also much more. For one, it’s a word invented by me, Dan Baltic, which I shall hereby claim in this essay before some other charlatan attempts to stamp his name on my creation. But a zoomette is more than a term Dan Baltic has gifte…
Read more
25 days ago · 149 likes · 66 comments · Dan Baltic

Enjoy, lads.

Topics discussed included:

  • When will NUTCRANKR 2 be released?

  • Why it’s usually a bad idea to fuck your employees

  • Why beautiful women are bad at their jobs

  • Are Zoomers still kids in their early twenties?

  • How Covid and screentime contributed to Zoomer arrested development

  • Unlike most Gen X / Millennial women Zoomettes tend to see being taken care of financially as empowerment instead of as low status

  • Zoomettes let Millennials indulge in asymmetry in a way our own gals won’t

  • How Millennial women got screwed over by the Postwar Narrative

  • Compared to Millennial/Xer feminism Zoomette feminism is a lot more affective than propositionally consistent or ideological

  • The Low vs. High Zoomer distinction—why post-9/11 Zoomers are Different

  • How the script for Gen X / Millennial dating differed from what we see today in Millennial men and Zoomettes

  • Selection effects in the Millennial dating market

  • Millennials who got married in their twenties are a fundamentally different cohort now from the ones who stayed single

  • Libtardism is high status because it lets you pull up the ladder

  • How Zoomer masculinity differs from Millennial masculinity

  • What made Kamala Harris likeable

  • An interest in politics / dissatisfaction in general is inherently low status

  • Zoomer unc-hating

  • Should we make a Night’s Watch for incels?

  • How to deal with age gap stigma from a Zoomette’s friends and ‘rents.

  • Millennial girls had daddy issues while Zoomettes pretend to have daddy issues for the aesthetic but ackshully have mommy issues

  • What Covid was like in NYC

  • Covid liminality made it easier to form fast situationships

  • Covid was almost edenic for affluent Millennial men

  • All the alpha for Zoomer boys is in entrepreneurialism

  • Money makes you a better person

  • Turning thirty will hit Zoomers especially hard

  • Dopamine traps these days can shred a Zoomer boy’s life

  • Why Zoomers often have contempt for their employer

  • Where the Zoomer obsession with Looksmaxxing comes from

  • Everyone is on Adderall these days

  • The future looks extremely asymmetric

  • The days of easy corporate sinecures are over

  • Millennial guys without money are kind of fucked

  • Why women get their time wasted in forever relationships

  • Is it better when the guy or girl is more invested?

  • Literally any male yearning codes as low status these days

  • Status / money buy you runway with women to act kind of gay

  • Why it’s important to Bee Urself

  • Millennials still precognitively see women as ontological equals

  • How does Dan feel about the current Blumpf administration?

  • How beneficial will Trump’s foreign adventurism be long term?

  • Could Rubio or DeSantis challenge Trump in 2028?

  • Does modern data science ensure perpetual gridlock?

  • How would Vance do against Newsom?

  • Trump’s incompetence at contesting the 2020 election compared to. the Florida recount team in 2000 and how low Republican EHC contributed to it

  • What is the end state goal for Iran?

  • Could Dan see himself becoming a Democrat again?

  • Is Dan a Dadjew or Momjew Mischling?

  • Will outmarriage destroy Reform Judaism and make Jews right-coded?

  • The about face of rightist Jews on white identity politics post-October 7th

  • Why Cishajnal whites are hostile to transactionality

  • Why the Irish and Jews make the best lawyers and comedians

  • Why recent immigrants don’t have the same reverent attitude toward America as Ellis Islanders and earlier immigration waves

  • Why tech got jeetified so fast

  • Check out Digital Exhaust and Dryback

  • Walt emphatically recommends NUTCRANKR

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Walt Bismarck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture