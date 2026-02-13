Last week I published Zoomer Boys and Stealth Archer Masculinity—a piece which despite its presently modest heartcount appears already to have landed with more of a palpable discursive impact than just about everything I wrote last year combined.

Particularly, to my wizened satisfaction, among Zoomer Boys themselves, no small number of whom now have publicly cosigned the model saying I got it precisely right, including no less than Sebastian Jensen himself.

This matters because A) 99% of the time when you as a Millennial try to narrate them Zoomers will either instinctively call you an out-of-touch old faggot or just kind of make that face chicks do when you’re raping them and zone tf out, whereas ya boy here’s now managed to groom several of their most impactful dissident tastemakers into adopting his narration as self-concept even despite the fact that B) I pretty clearly wasn’t fanning their balls at all, at multiple points comparing them rather explicitly to women and gay guys; and C) the fundamental grammar of my framework is almost cartoonishly Millennial in that it barely speaks to material disequilibria for instance and instead self-indulgently foregrounds shit like Dignity and Recognition and the quixotic theater kid compulsion to put words to any of this bullshit in the first place.

Which part of that’s obv because Substack selects for spergs and spergy Zoomer boys are kind of Millennial-adjacent in the same way Millennial chicks who got molested are Zoomette-adjacent, often running more Zoomette than Zoomettes themselves—but I suspect it’s as much because Zoomer boys have so deeply and precognitively foresworn earnest propositional narration as a vector for self-advocacy, having grown used to automatic epistemic foreclosure from one end and bad faith incentive-blind analysis from avocadoids trying to gape they sister on the other, that when a model emerges that instead of calling them lazy retards ackshully explains their behavior and sensibilities as rational alignment with incentives and operative norms on the ground they’re kind of just content to let Unc keep the mic and soliloquize their troubles to oldpeepo like a Youtube Atheist as they quietly make off with the silverware.

Which when you think about it’s lowkey sort of the perfect symbiotic relationship, as to borrow the language of Hirschman it allows Zoomer boys to deploy Exit strategies efficiently and sans explanation without fully taking themselves off the institutional chessboard as potential constituents for grievance accommodation given Millennial men remain in theory rather exquisitely positioned to speak for them—and far more importantly, can use Zoomer boys as a proxy to advocate for their own interests, in the same way the GOP randomly foregrounded the interests of Asians to yeet affirmative action.

…most importantly by using them as a rope to escape the John Mulaney Quicksand Trap that ordinarily locks every human male between Chris Chan and Harry Styles in an intractable prisoner’s dilemma where if he ever fails to narrate himself as doing fine on Tinder or punch down at incels as the Girardian scapegoat de jour or more broadly adopt the sensibilities of Justin Bieber on all major issues of the day then girlypops will precognitively in their sexy lil nipples and vagina clock my dude as a Gross and worthless fag-maggot who should lowkey be raped to death and then moralize that same judgment post hoc by arbitrarily backsolving for something he did wrong.

Unless, of course, we shamelessly hide behind a wholesome chungus concern for institutional buy-in and long-term social hygiene among Zoomers, which precisely like Mitch McConnell’s concern for how admissions treats Shan Yu affords us a vector for articulating why it’s ackshully kind of not a Good Thing to just let Match Group cynically exploit dopaminergic capture and network effects to put basically all urban women on ontologically homosexual swipe apps in which height and facial aesthetics are rewarded in men many times more asymmetrically than they were on pre-Tinder venues a la OkCupid let alone under analog-age dating conventions. We couldn’t rly do that before since both the fairer sex and clueless republifat girldads will as a rule just silently dismiss you out of hand the moment you fail to project Leo Energy, but the moment there isn’t a conflict of interest / Incel Stink and you land that pitch-perf Mulaney quip about how fantastic Tinder has been for Weird Tall Guys that lowkey makes all the bitches in the room pee they pants it’s an altogether different story.

So long as your audience understands that you yourself possess a laptop job and are regularly having sex you can functionally kind of just launder all your most declassee grievances of 2013 in an Apoc Grammar that frames the whole song and dance as a vast structural injustice directed specifically at Zoomer boys, and in speaking on their behalf vastly amplify your ability to make your own concerns a bit more legible to lamestream institutions / broader society—what Hirschman called Voice.

Not least of which because Millennial men can at last point to a hard and concrete instantiation of what misaligned incentives and Helga Pataki Epistemics precipitate down the line, which in practice genuinely does seem effective at swaying e.g. Gen X guys who if their son wasn’t running crypto scams and gooning to trannies 24/7 would very definitely see us all as Chicken Little faggots for caring about this shit, but unlike Boomers for instance generally aren’t willing to dismiss shit right in front of their face

Because while Gen X guys aren’t really meta thinkers most of the time and often have pretty cringe girldad tendencies toward younger men they’ll absolutely respect both the Millennial’s ambition and energy (and a bit more discreetly his institutionalism and systems-driven thinking, which the Xer is quietly beginning to ruminate about never having had enough of to kick King Boomer off the throne while himself still young and vigorous) and even more so the Zoomer’s stoic unbothered remove (far less an affectation than his own), even while vaguely disgusted by his antisocial indolence.

And so while in isolation the Xer will likely always think of us as whiny self-indulgent faggots and Zoomer boys as retarded unreliable cumcows you’ll start to see a different picture emerge when e.g. the smarmy soyboy middle-manager at his business he still kind of hates for having made that narcissistic bid for equity suddenly has the perfect explanation for why it seems none of the new hires are doing their fucking job—an insight which may not land the soyboy equity, but for sure will get the Xer’s wheels turning about that incentive alignment talk mb not just being self-serving horseshit.

The hammer and the anvil.

Pixie Dust Ain’t Providence

Another situation where the Millennial male can deploy his Voice to useful effect is in depriving womanly post-hoc renarration of any obligate moral force—most pressingly when hooking up with a chick on the rebound or after having stolen her from the last dude (or more broadly in any other situation that places you on the goodside of a recently closed up love triangle), in which case Millennial girls will generally spin some fake and gay narrative about him having made her feel Unseen whereas Zoomer girls will not infrequently just start making shit up about my dude madlibs-style with a wholly accurate understanding that basically none of it can come back to bite them later.

Now the simple fact of the matter is most chicks will always do this at least a little bit and that’s kind of just their right given that especially in a frictionless poopoopeepee oral culture it’s more or less essential if she wants to feel like her pussy is Pure again going into a new dyad after having let some dark triad nigga with bloody gums and a floor mattress pee on her for half a year and, look—I get it, ladies.

But you also kind of do just need SOME constraints on it operationally to prevent retarded Armie Hammer situations where something is e.g. taken outside the context of its situational erotic grammar or omits her parts in the antecedent escalatory chain or you’ll wind up pretty invariably with one side of the equation facing asymmetric legal and functionally unbounded reputational tail risk which as a consequence makes fuckboyism not just the dominant strategy for men but frankly kind of the ONLY one, which on the surface neoliberal modernity metabolizes quite well since after a certain level of affluence any halfway desirable chick will only want fuckboys anyway and it’s game theoretically retarded for midstatus men not to defect in the Quicksand Trap, but also leads to a lot of ambient romantic frustration and need for catharsis in girls generally hence the rising popularity of rape fantasies with each cohort culminating in Zoomettes schlicking to books about like minotaurs who bite their clit off and shit, to say nothing of the 40% of Zoomer men now rendered incel by modernity (up from around 25% for Millennials) or even the aforementioned False Mulaneys.

Basically the whole thing is a huge market failure and collective action problem borne of and obscured by precognitive womanly status assessment and the overdetermined game theoretically optimal masculine signal-hacking thereof, as well as institutional risk management logic that deliberately fireblocks the spread of grievance narratives or aggregative heuristics seen as morally implicating some protected class a la women and blackpeepo in any portable deliberate harm story with consistent proper nouns.

But we men DO have agency is the thing—quite a lot more of it than Tidders here, and unlike her are capable of positive sum transactional negotiation and the amoral adjudication of partial victory conditions, which should theoretically make a certain kind of defensive solidarity operationalizable in situations like this.

Let me give you a case study.

Yesterday I texted an ex-girlfriend of mine—21, spergy, smart as anything and under most conditions approximately as evil as I am—that I’d quite like to blow her out, and before long was on a phone call wherein bae vindictively luxuriated in having utterly destroyed her most recent ex-bf’s life, getting the dude not just fired but unironically arrested for assault and as such functionally unable to return to his country of origin per the endpoint of the quarter life crisis that broke them up.

Had the guy been shitty to her? In a lot of ways yeah, absolutely—in the way basically all men in their mid twenties are a little shitty to their girlfriend the first time they get a bit of optionality, a bit of money, a bit of swag in they step, and which very crucially the selfsame girls tend to eat up like yum yum daddy cumcandy because it obviously connotes high value—which like the dude was kind of beige but also a financebro who made more than me at that age and honestly seems to have had pretty dece game all considered so this wasn’t some incel roach she did this to at all.

It was a guy she’d spent a tenth of her life seeing as masculine, strong, a Daddy—only to bite the nigga’s head off like the world’s most sexy and adorable praying mantis after he broke up with her in what was admittedly a super gay and cowardly way but also clearly didn’t warrant anything in the neighborhood of what she did to him, and felt a bit discordant given she usually empathizes with men more than 99% of her sex.

The thing is though women have zero sense of proportionality in high-stakes sexual and romantic conflict, and given asymmetric constraints in their favor will a lot of times do whatever is maximally devastating well past the point there’s any threat to her own safety / optionality / reputation and often even the point where she personally really gives a shit because meh why not ruin that faggot’s life after what he Did To Me?

And to a large extent the impulse is just intractable and as previously stated necessary for mental health in clownworld, such that the fault if anything lies with the system in not imposing meaningful restrictions on girlish caprice.

That said we as men are hardly toothless, because even after biting off the last Daddy’s head girlypops will as a rule always want a new one more or less immediately and also as a rule will want to relay everything to you in a register mostly intended to evoke pity / protectiveness and to that end will usually concede interpretive authority over the situation in cases where she’s clearly playing fast and loose with the truth.

Hence me getting this girl to admit basically immediately that yes it was absolutely a praying mantis thing but he also clearly deserved it for being such a huge fucking cuck—an admission that would merit its own Lifetime Original Movie in the mouth of just about any neurotypical Millennial chick but coming from a spergy Zoomette lowkey reads as slapstick if anything and in all honesty not a little hot?

Anyway I most definitely steered her framing / self-concept from Amazing Amy to something quite a lot more Midsommar, which is the mode of female perfidy that to me at least registers as ontologically valid in not denying you catharsis and narrative dignity and at least lets you croak with empty balls and some honey in your asshole.

Broader point though is I’m certainly not saying use your Daddy authority to propagate some faggoty slave morality MRA narrative on behalf of your rivals.

What I AM saying is don’t you ever let her launder aestheticized cruelty (which is human and natural and often quite based) as fake and gay slave morality or cash a check for victimhood more outsized than she entirely deserves based on your own read of the situation under a Rawlsian veil of ignorance wherein she’s saying all the same shit about you which btw she absolutely will to the next nigga if it benefits her.

Which btw it’s really gay to be mad at her for, because you remember all that bullshit she let you do to her back when you were Daddy nigga… right nigga? This is kind of all just mephistopheles returning to carve off that pound of flesh, which also on some level is kind of just always the victim’s fault in both directions always and everywhere and moreover everything that happens is always justified and if you disagree you’re a contemptible and wretched incel cockaroach who oughta be raped to death.

So chickie’s perfectly allowed to have been Scawed, and likewise wholly allowed to be le gloating femme fatale—but she needs to pick one and fucking stick with it, and it’s vital you use your temporary diachronic cockleverage over her (which a lot of times won’t last but in the rebound period is nigh-totalistic) to meaningfully change her operative incentive structure and by extension that of maids in the broader ecosystem.

If enough menfolk do this—particularly us unkie types in age gap relationships with Zoomettes wherein one’s sexual gravitas is already predicated on big bro authority and she’s coming into the dynamic kind of pagan already—then I genuinely suspect that over time we can make feminine perfidy a lot more legible to credulous girldad types on a societal level and far less of an inflammatory thing ipso facto (which has always been a weird Abrahamism you don’t rly see in pagan societies which instead will treat it less glamorously and in that sense more symmetrically with male perfidy), and over the long haul disembowel the epistemic hegemony of The Clitoris Empress.

Spanking Hermione

Having said all that… let’s take a quick moment to dispel with this fiction that literally any of the above is “anti-woman” in a straightforward monotonic sense.

Obviously these asymmetries as a rule benefit women at the expense of men, but they likewise benefit e.g. high-mid fuckboys who are allowed to perfidymaxx at infinitum at the expense of low status chicks no one much cares about and the system makes fun of nearly as brutally as incels whenever they do complain, and also allows dark triad niggas to diachronically frame control super duper high agreeableness broads onto they wiener which long-term typically isn’t much fun for the latter even if the system metabolizes it all mostly the expense of chickie’s prior husband or boyfriend.

Because the obscurantist regime of the 1960s-2010s pretty transparently benefits women of a certain neurotype (low neuroticism, broadly) a hell of a lot more than others, such that for a long while ladies with high agreeableness and neuroticism both were transparently gaslit about having more diachronic agency than they ackshully do e.g. in Paula Jones situations or with respect to having a credit card and later having to sell puss to pay it off.

More important though is that women of this neurotype tend to crave very deeply (and a lot of times to the point of functionally just needing) catharsis through male domination—or even cruelty—and not infrequently report experiencing the same as their only reliable source of time-bound agency, without which they usually turn to self-harm or self-destructive dopamine guzzling or other less ordered forms of risky behavior that it’s frankly pretty dehumanizing for pinnacle status cool girl types to automatically flatten and pathologize and write off given such women quite literally can’t advocate for themselves in the same adversarial register which btw is another reason they often enjoy patriarchal structures; their husband stands up for them and lets them ackshully form their own opinions which ya are basically always his but she also chose him and in a marriage it all feels quite a lot more aligned than having to agree with the room 24/7 even when aggressively fake and gay lest you experience a minor anxiety attack.

There’s quite a lot of runway, I think, in advocating for those women more generally—at least if the DMs I received in response to Anal Sex Should Hurt prove anything.

I likewise suspect there are quite a few powerful wedge issues we wizards can appeal to specifically when approaching Millennial women, who yes on first glance seem inner party to the opposition but beneath the surface are a lot more divided than one might initially suspect in light of their overall superb message discipline and blackpeepo-esque tendency to never ever let boys see them fight.

Because they quite clearly were sold their own poison pill over the past few decades—one rather drenched in aspartame compared to our own, of course, but it’s also not as though chemical sweetness offers any real nutrition at the end of the day, and given how cheap an additive it is you’re kind of a huge fag if you specifically resent giving girls sweetness tbh. Anyway point is for a lot of these chicks the windshield is at long last getting wiped clean, a lot of times directly after witnessing Zoomettes casually instrumentalize asymmetries they themselves spent decades denying as even a Thing or furiously suppressing in themselves, which of course is the very worst of it—that this knowledge is mostly all availing itself to them just on the cusp of menopause when they realistically haven’t much time to operationalize it to gainful effect.

Perhaps that’s why it’s not especially difficult to turn Millennial chicks against Zoomettes whenever the latter grow a bit too flamboyantly synchronic—because while Millennial women are at their core firm pluralists and wholly inclined to Respect other women’s Choices qua choice whether it’s to be a girlboss or a tradwife or a hooker or a dyke even their famous tolerance is like to strain a little each time she bears witness to yet another peach ice lolita cycling through all four of those registers half-ironically and with just enough interpretive slack to juice every possible benefit from each without the traditional squeeze of any, which lowkey kind of makes an enormous shaggy dog story of the entire Millennial feminist project.

…which of course only goes so far, and you’ll never catch Millennial women publicly breaking ranks with Zoomettes in support of Zoomer boys let alone any of the sleazy cradle robbing rape uncs in their own cohort.

But it DOES serve as a fireblock whenever Zoomettes fall into that Rhaenyra Register and start overtly talking about how they should ackshully get to do whatever tf they want and also be able to renarrate all creation in real time cause of they hot and sexy pussie—which in light of modern power structures ackshully isn’t a cwazy conclusion at all for Zoomettes to draw tbh, but perhaps also sort of misses amidst its own girlish solipsism that Millennial girl cognition itself basically resides in the negative space around the temptation to do exactly that and attendant neuroses about even being perceived as capable of it often to the point of e.g. unironically feeling bashful about a dude paying for dinner or feeling obliged to virtue signal about four inch cocks being fine out of some Hermionish longtermist intuition that not doing so would eviscerate male buy-in to institutions they earnestly see as essential to societal health, which yea.

And I think it’s easy to overlook this, but by the time Tinder emerged Millennial girls were easily in a position to act exactly as Zoomettes do today—because ya Millennial guys were on a material and institutional level far and away more respectably situated relative to them vs. what you see in Zoomers but we were also a lot more faggotishly limerent and outcome-dependent which if we’re honest probs made it a wash overall.

And to give Millennial Matrons credit, they were by and large pretty damn earnest overall about trying to be Fair To Men—just in a way they could never rightly parse as ontologically infuriating to us thanks to their unique tendency among women to especially during early adulthood adopt an insane maximalist Butlerite position on sexed behavioral differences which in turn made them irretrievably hostile to even the most basic aggregative heuristics and mythopoesis men rely on in late modern dating especially to avoid concluding that women should lowkey all be eaten.

For well over a decade talking to any normalfag girl our own age was like being gaslit—a direct-to-video sequel of that same wretched cultural regime that had made us so faggotishly limerent in the first place, now locked into basically all interactions with the opposite sex in a way that also makes it impossible for birds to grok the alienation men feel in response to precognitive status weighting your gorgeous sexy babygirl can’t properly observe in herself by definition..

Because it’s… you know…. precognitive.

Yet its existence and salience is something it would never even occur to Zoomer girls to deny given aestheticizing the brute amygdalic verdicts of that Ick Register is for all intents and purposes their chief mode of cognition—one they usually see as BETTER and more reliable and credible than retarded autistic scrote logic, which simply given their position relative to Zoomer boys honestly makes a lot of sense.

Millennial girls would tbh have been far happier had they taken the same approach, and at a minimum relations between the sexes would have drastically improved.

But instead they committed to a brand of feminism that in trying to be fair to men (“fair,” that is, by the standards of a flat womanbrained phenomenology it analytically precludes itself from recognizing as such) ended up feeling uniquely gaslighting to us and is meanwhile one of the primary reasons we so strongly fetishize Zoomettes, who embody pure feminine id and praying mantis deathcum catharsis.

And there’s something deeply sad in that—because there’s a very real sense in which Millennial girls are every bit as much still children deep down as Zoomettes are, if not in certain registers even moreso.

Like all of them act so fucking guilty about wanting to get their cunt shredded.

And they’re so damn paranoid about being “transactional” with sex they functionally deprive men of the chance to spoil them and enjoy them as actual women—kind of funny given tons of them also fantasize about hooking, very likely due to having occupied in their youth that bizarre liminal zone in history wherein casual sex was permissible and increasingly sort of sterile but prostitution highly stigmatized and the dark feminine more generally kind of just told she doesn’t exist for Reasons.

Which creates this bizarre dynamic where despite the girlboss reputation that shit is skin deep. and you often get the sense that on some level Millennial girls ackshully want to be Kept even more than Zoomettes even—who mostly kind of want it out of laziness / affective volatility as opposed to the kind of principled and quasi-ideological reverence for softness you often see in Millennial chicks. Zoomettes can’t really have ideology as such given that level of synchronicity—just pure aestheticism—but there absolutely is a certain Millennial girl mindset that internalized Princess Ariel Register as doctrine at such a plastic age that realistically she’ll never be happy as anything but a bohemian concubine—which all the same isn’t something her generation can safely luxuriate in entirely free of neurosis and with baseline legibility to friends and family.

And so overall the Millennial girl failure mode is self-deceptive rumination, which if we’re honest ackshully DOES make them meaningfully less Like That than basically all other generations of women… just not to any extent that would change things.

That said I’m beginning to suspect that age and mutual bewilderment at the evil and retardation of younger cohorts will bring together over time many millions of wizards and clerics who never quite managed to pair up at an appropriate age in their youth.

Which granted, in light of our various divergences through the years will at this point feel a lot less in practice like Harry + Hermione than Snape + Hermione, but by this point the secret’s kind of just out that they’re sloppy and retarded whores and they likewise know we don’t particularly give a fuck, which in a happy turn of events has led a surprising number of the hitherto-unwed genre of Hermione earnestly coming to appreciate that exacting hand one often gets with a proper tincture of incel and chad—who’ll obviously adore making his little mudblood cry, but once the failure modes of perennial self-deceit come a-knocking and the poor dear realizes for the first time in her life that she kind of is just a Stupid Woman the crying’s more feature than bug.

Because even a Good Girl ought not be afforded sweets all the time, you see.

Elsewise she’ll turn into Umbridge.

Grand Strategy

Anywho looking at Gender War shit more broadly than on a strictly generational level we see a lot of brown / autistic / working class women are functionally on the maleside since they benefit from male hypogamy being minimally declassee as well as cultural tolerance of spiky asymmetric life strategies and basically anything else that enables masculine evasion of the flat and life-denying snowvalues of high status white women who objectively have by far the loveliest and tastiest pussies / feet which us menfolk will as a consequence put up with far and away the most bullshit for—tho not quite an infinite amount, quite crucially, which makes it all lowkey a macroeconomics game.

And same applies both to low neuroticism high status men and high agreeableness low status men who project an image of castrated toothlessness (e.g. Tim Walz types), both of whom benefit from Jadis giving headpats to the later since it preserves extant status dynamics under a Straussian haze that makes you cringe if you talk about it and thus will permanently align both Types of Guy with dumb retarded girl opinions.

But here’s the takeaway—while The Adversary undeniably has a built-in advantage due to our side generally being the one expected to explain itself which is obviously a losing hand inherently, we’re also the ones who benefit as the board gets more complicated.

That makes things more transactional; mechanistic; adversarial.

It fatally dissolves monocultures and introduces entirely orthogonal belief structures and values gradients that even when e.g. gay and brown often find heterodox rightist spaces a lot less odious than ones controlled by liberal white women whose snowy universalist ontology ensures they’ll never have a grammar for deeply understanding why NOT otherizing you is analytically sort of impossible for them which is lowkey the most radicalizing feeling there is in the universe and to the extent the word means anything far and away more “racist” than a nigga who spergs out over IQ maps like it’s D&D and mayhaps on occasion calls his girlfren a spic amidst sloppy toppy.

It also creates an interesting arbitrage opportunity for anyone with enough of a culturally intermediary position—and this is where I think us Millennial wizards really have an opportunity not just to shine like the Special Brilliant Boys we are but also squeeze everyone else by the nads just a bit to extract some real toothy leverage.

Because there’s A LOT of shit all sorts of people object to about the current regime that as it stands mostly remains entirely diffuse and inchoate and best ambiently crystallized into memes like “Karen” but never really made actionable politically because of all blocs in society high status white women have traditionally been by far the most effective at proactively metabolizing other factions into its interests profile symbiotically through the Headpat Tango, wherein babygirl loudly and aggressively pretends you’re equal and that ackshully does sort of make you a little more fuckable and employable on the margins, and so in return you remain her client to help protect her pink lil pussiepie against the white male chuds who want to make her a sex slave chained to the stove eating cum all day.

And to be fair this strategy worked genuinely splendidly for the AWFL in relation to blacks (though the patriarchal politically incorrect Hotep-adjacent element in black culture is always threatening to undermine that) and to some extent Hispanics during the Obama years, but it was never going to be a durable strategy dealing with Middle class Hispanic guys for instance, let alone Chinese and especially Indians who hail from civilizations where the Marian Purity Narrative holds basically zero currency and the operative arrangement between the sexes is a lot less prone to being hijacked by Lilith poltergeists eternally getting blown out by Viktor Krum in the negative space.

Which means our most critical advantage—which even now remains so deliciously illegible to those snide and naively moral realist adherents of Snowvalues—is that surface-level compliance and shit like Indians voting overwhelmingly Democrat is taken as meaningful buy-in to the entire epistemic-aesthetic regime, which on the one hand makes it impossible to engage in good faith debate with any agent of said regime because they see zero reason to break bread with you but on the other hand affords them no means of internal redress to preserve even the most basic fundaments of the irredeemably cucked and disordered system that is Liberal Democracy, which means long-term institutional decay is all but assured.

I mean, this is all basic Hirschman shit.

And like our rapefaced little bros Millennial men can see this acutely—though unlike them, we’re not especially well-situated for Exit either materially or psychologically, while if the past decade has proven anything it’s that direct self-advocacy in a regime so ontologically disordered is an immense waste of time.

What we’re perfectly situated to do is jump on narrative cracks in the Official Story by putting to words in the language of systems and incentives a bit too abstract for chiks and subalterns to generate themselves how exactly snowvalues are ackshully fucking over everyone else except for AWFLs and John Mulaney specifically—all delivered in a rigorous and analytic grammar originally developed to preempt epistemic foreclosure amidst direct self-advocacy… which ofc means in the hands of anyone but a straight white male Millennial specifically it’s all but assured to land like a fucking atom bomb.

Like here’s a good one—why is it that elite women aren’t all classified as “orthorexic” when per the standards that get applied to working class women very nearly all of them are in practice and just don’t get pathologized for it mostly because they’re low enough in neuroticism not to talk about it and moreover have loads of little rich chick social rituals that make turning down food easier etc… which speaking of how many rich people are on Ozempic these days despite society continuing to treat skinniness as virtue when that chain’s been broken for years now if you have the cash for it?

Elite women obfuscate what goes on by patting fat chicks on the head more lovingly than anyone, of course. And that will probably work on the hardmode cases to be fair.

But yoyo dieting chicks, say… think the ones who’ve been both hottie and invisible, being far and away too Faustian to ever accept the life outcomes of a fat bih without complaint but also too high neuroticism to stay skinny sans talking about it in a way that breaks kayfabe and probs reads as gauche especially if she’s poor and surrounded by Casserole Bitches who treat her like a stuck up cunt for not getting obese as that makes her register instantly as a potential class traitor looking to defect via hypergamy—which is probs true ofc and if she actualizes will get her shit from both ends at once since just watch how fast Cinderella’s rich boyfriend’s female friends / ex-girlfriends “innocently” give him advice about how she can fix her frizzy hookery poorpeepo hair

It’s always plausibly deniable is the thing.

…or at least it has been, when it’s women with each other and not chickies up against a metadiscursive Kaczynski. And I’m not at all certain the AWFL Hegemony would manage to survive even another year if we wizards began arguing on behalf of other constituencies with the same rigor we’ve attempted and in large part exhausted as a vehicle for our own defense, the goal being to reclaim our Voice through the power of friendship and isolate the AWFL piecemeal until she yields.

Which she will eventually, being a chick and all—they can’t handle being disliked by anyone except specifically guys who want to fuck them.

If you manage to turn black women and gay guys on them, especially—both of whom we have social capital with that previous generations of white bois didn’t—AWFLs will crumble like the cookie they lowkey should have been baking this whole time.

Probably it will have to do with Muslims or something.

…less as a genuine concern qua themselves though and more as like a pretext for pivoting once it finally dawns on them they’ve gone too far, at which point they’ll plaintively beseech the boyim to pls come save they innocent and white pussies from the evil rapey sandniggers or something to that effect… which you kind of saw happen with the early Alt Right, frankly. But whatever the terminus ends up being it will I’m certain ultimately culminate in the AWFL feeling Scared and Targeted for her intransigence and narrating herself as a put upon victim group enough to finally press the Big Red Button and form a coalition with white men and when that shit happens Yeah I’ll absolutely fucking side with babygirl cause why tf not nigga?

I love her—and you should too.

They’re our women at the end of the day, and we need to be loyal to them—

but only AFTER breaking their power, which has frankly gotten genuinely despotic.

Because Snowvalues win through shame—through deep-seated fear of status loss, and perhaps more importantly of being seen to care too much about the threat of status loss instead of being chill and coo and exemplifying the disinterested sprezzatura that in reality only the highest echelon can afford to internalize and pretty much everyone else merely affects through embarrassingly deliberate modes of signal hacking that for the most part serve exclusively to fill the ecology with obfuscatory fagnoise.

They persist nonetheless thanks to self-sealing epistemic foreclosure mechanisms that brand anyone who dissents a salty incel / nigger ipso facto and meanwhile ensure that Jadis very warmly pats the head of all cucks and poopoos who affirm the narrative de jour while brutally foreclosing and punishing with status loss all men who dissent.

And they die—quite observably in Zoomers—primarily by the accumulated weight of their own backed-up bullshit; by women generally and high status white women specifically refusing categorically to own their teeth and concede as arbitrary their implicit jurisdictional claim over the discursive terrain on account of a traditional role of meaning-maker / moral arbiter in Western patriarchies they refuse to give up even after achieving not just hard systems parity with men but clear and unambiguous systems supremacy in Zoomers; by pathologically underestimating the extent to which most people strongly prefer being treated as a somewhat slightly shittier Other than just more of the same limp gay faggoty neoliberal gruel.

What To Avoid

So where do the major vulnerabilities consist in this schema?

The primary risk vector as I see it is that the most important symbiosis foregrounded above—which is to say the Wizard and Stealth Archer, all other groups not being metacognitive enough to assess in a strategic register tbh—needs to remain halfway amiable and decently insulated against the obvious defection modes we tend to see popping up pretty perennially online between Millennial men and Zoomer boys.

Key examples being:

Wizards narrating Stealth Archers as kind of retarded and shitty as a pickme thing to curry favor with oldpeepo CORRECTIVE— This one I think is often just solipsism borne of knowing full well how things have changed and thinking you still would have been precisely as successful, which is clearly retarded but also sticky. That said I think Zoomer boys are fine with you candidly explaining their shitside so long as you also explain the incentives and play up their strengths as well… that sort of reframing could easily preserve the Zoomer’s dignity while preserving his use in Oldpeepo appeals, so I’d say that should be the standard approach. Having said that more uncs need to familiarize themselves with what the Zoomer Boy’s strengths really are, and Stealth Archers themselves should be more willing to demonstrate them in collaborative ventures with trusted uncs.

Stealth Archers heckling Wizards they see as enemies from the peanut gallery and overall deploying various indirect and asymmetric tactics to harm his reputation kind of like a chick would probs mostly to ambiently increase cognitive load, and then on occasion also shooting us in the face. CORRECTIVE— Zoomers honestly need to get better at policing each other for overtly antisocial behavior towards their earnest cheugster uncs, if for no other reason than because we’re literally the only group phenomenologically contiguous with you and thus capable of translating your TND memes into a format halfway legible to the old diachronic textual culture. But that means we’re going to be more rooted, more flat-footed, and dare I say more cringe, and so you’ll need to make your peace with that as the price of scalability.

Wizards taking Stealth Archer nihilism at face value and assuming they can’t be relied upon for anything more than a random meme jihad CORRECTIVE— This one’s hard because while avocadoids are metamodern out of pseud pretentiousness most Zoomers are metamodern almost without realizing it, and will organically say shit in a way that can turn deadly serious or into a complete joke five seconds later depending on the vibes and such… and ofc this liquidity is easily interpreted as not giving a shit about anything, but the truth is more that Zoomers will frequently give a huge shit about things in short burst but also experiencing the world as kind of stochastic are a lot more likely to throw out little pieces of chum to see what bites and then allocate energy based on that versus jumping in whole hog a la Millennials. They actually do really want to care about shit though is the thing—it’s just we live in a world where consistently doing so in a steady unglamorous way no longer feels even remotely dignified, whereas iterating in scattershot fragments is a lot more efficient on your energy and your ego.

Stealth Archers being antisocially competitive with Wizards or treating us like dowdy prevaricating regime men because we’re like five years older than you and have a decently remunerative laptop job and also the egirl you have a crush on likes us more and so I guess it’s perfectly coo to start a whole entire discord server where you constantly imply that Wally B is some kind of nefarious sexual predator and also a “narcissist” because you’re clearly so much more virtuous than me on account of driving a forklift for a living I guess. CORRECTIVE: Look obv most Zoomer Boys know this kind of shit is gay but if you want your uncs to be reliable allies in institutional / oldpeeepo settings you should really fucking shred guys like this as an operative norm.

Wizards not helping their Stealth Archer bros get based laptop sinecures CORRECTIVE: We’re already fixing this in Tortuga tbh

Stealth Archers unironically embracing fake and gay age gap discourse like a sex negative feminist out of a scarcity mindset crabs in the bucket mentality to play the niggard with sissy’s puss whilst cosigning bad faith womyn narratives that deny any legitimacy or dignity to diachronic modes of male sexual capture. CORRECTIVE: So I’m increasingly persuaded we need to apply Thiel Email logic to age gap discourse and more specifically to Zoomer Boy Antiunkism. Because when I was 25 I know I felt kind of uncomfy seeing chicks my age dating wholesome chungus elder millennial avocadoids… though I also never pooped my pants over it because I knew in just a few years I’d be blowing out Zoomettes and never had any real doubts as to the feasibility of that, which is also why I would have called anyone against age gaps a massive faggot at the time. This is the natural male response when society is basically healthy. It doesn’t pay to be a crab in the bucket. When you start seeing the crabs get grabby that’s a terrible fucking canary in the coalmine—and these days Zoomer Boys aren’t just cynical about their chances of ever scoring a comfy horchata laptop sinecure; they’re cynical about their ability to ever date retarded little Alphettes without getting called a pedophile by Twitter or something, and as a consequence feel caught between a rock and a hard place such that the game theoretic resting point for them is going along with all these faggoty sex negative feminist slave morality narratives completely out of step with their broader sensibilities under a kind of Red-Brown Alliance logic. Which is why I think in the coming years us Unks need to diffuse the tension and help pay it forward specifically by teaching Stealth Archers how to groom and seduce braindead ipad girlies—and also by agreeing and amplifying age gap narratives so hard it makes them juicing it look moderate in comparison, which frankly the social mood is right and we quite frankly have the resources now to eat the costs of Humbertmaxxing so let’s just fuckin do it. And frankly Zoomies if you want to rage and call us pedophiles and such for irrumating your sweet schoolmates that’s ackshully quite alright, as the Epstein thing seems to have precipitated a certain Pedo Chic thing in girlypops as of late one can only imagine your slippery uncs will have quite a lot of fun with in years to come.



But that’s all today from this wizard.

Stay frosty, fags.

— WB