Discussion about this post

sunshine moonlight
1h

Do you remember Libertarian Realist? He disappeared, and I've never found anything about him since then.

1 reply by Walt Bismarck
No Hot Takes
1h

5,000 words mapping every faction on the dissident right and not a single mention of Israel — in a post-October 7th movement history, from a guy who traces his lineage back to Ron Paul supporters bitter about "Neo-Con" treatment in 2012. Fuentes appears six times, always as a prop to demonstrate his lack of gravitas compared to Spencer or yourself, never once engaging with the actual substance of America First or why it resonates. The kid's central issue is the one thing your entire analytical framework is carefully built to avoid. You talk about "never ceding moral authority to bad faith gatekeepers who extract power from unadjudicated jurisdictional writ" — now apply that to AIPAC, the $4B annual aid package, and the Antisemitism Awareness Act and tell me how it reads.

"Neurotype over race," sovereignty as personal brand, racism as shibboleth, multiracial männerbund — all very sophisticated, all very convenient for never naming the one collective actor whose influence on foreign policy, financial regulation, and speech norms actually shapes the lives of people you claim to speak for. Trump reduced to pure "Barstooler impulse" so you never have to discuss embassy moves, Kushner, pardons given and withheld, or second-term priorities. You close with "go read your Schmitt." I have. The friend-enemy distinction applied honestly is exactly what this essay exists to avoid.

