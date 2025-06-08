The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Piotr Pachota's avatar
Piotr Pachota
Jun 8, 2025

You should date Libtard Feminists - if you wanna become an (ostensibly) triple digit body count single guy in your 30's. Which is perfectly fine if your focus and top priority is something like building an online persona, a job stacking business, writing a novel or making AI generated music.

But the conservative girls are wife material - this is common sense. Take it from someone who knows - I married one 10 years ago.

I agree that it's not for everyone. You have to be Batman. But this is fine for me.

I'm Batman.

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Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)'s avatar
Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)
Jun 9, 2025

Good piece. FWIW, in my experience knowing lots of different types of girls and being the seemingly nonjudgmental type that everyone tells their secrets to...they absolutely are not less likely to cheat. Same as conservative men, who also are not less likely to cheat. So if fear of being betrayed is the main reason for seeking one out, it's a dumb reason. People's declarations of how wrong/bad they think cheating is and whether they would ever do such a thing are essentially meaningless and cheating is mostly contextual and circumstantial. But just saying...I know a country music loving, church-going, (at the time, not anymore lol) married with kids mom who literally banged the postman in his mail truck, which is 1. ridiculous, 2. actually illegal, and 3. not something I think a "libtard" woman would do. So, just saying, I think you're right on that one. There is one way to get pretty close to a rock solid certainty of not being cheated on, which is to get with a conservative woman AND make sure that she is literally perpetually pregnant or breast-feeding and so simply never in the hormonal/bodily/energy state of mind for sex (but btw, she won't be for you, either, much). So have fun with that, if lots of screaming babies and toddler and a wife who is always pregnant or recovering from it is your jam. But that's probably the only surefire way. The easier alternative is to just stop letting that fear rule your entire world and accept that most people get cheated on at least once and it sucks but it's not the end of the world.

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