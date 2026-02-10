The Walt Right
Elsőszerelmem
Natalia in mythum vertenda est
2 hrs ago
•
Walt Bismarck
4:09
Walk-In Closet
Watch out for rugburn!
Feb 9
•
Walt Bismarck
Millennial Matrons, Latchkey Crones, and the Inimitable Zoomette
An elegy for Hermione Thought
Feb 8
•
Walt Bismarck
Zoomer Boys and Stealth Archer Masculinity
Must have been the wind...
Feb 6
•
Walt Bismarck
Hungary, California, & The Post Alt Right
With The Otter (WRP #143)
Feb 5
•
Walt Bismarck
and
The Otter
Admitting I'm Jewish
Coming to terms with my roots
Feb 4
•
Walt Bismarck
Orc Crusade
Nothing weird, counselor…
Feb 3
•
Walt Bismarck
What Makes Us Beautiful?
LooksMaxxing, the "feminine artifice", diet culture, and being the most beautiful version of yourself.
Published on The Cassandra Complex
•
Feb 1
January 2026
Click This Or Your Mom Will Die
Will you really risk it?
Jan 30
•
Walt Bismarck
Dwork Crusade
It's all priced in...
Jan 30
•
Walt Bismarck
Millennial Politics, Tumblr, and Harry Potter
with Annie Normal (WRP #142)
Jan 29
•
Walt Bismarck
and
Annie Normal
The End Of Women's Rights
She feels; I think... I'll cuff her to the kitchen sink.
Jan 28
•
Walt Bismarck
