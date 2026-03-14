Dave Greene - Status, Epistemics, and Praxis

Today’s installment of Walt’s Right Perspectives marks the return of a VIP guest—Dissident Right heavy hitter Dave Greene, who last joined me in 2024 during the high summer of the Walt Right to discuss right wing pluralism and sexual politics.
Today he joins me again to discuss the impact of status in epistemics and how it contributes to sexed communicative breakdowns in Gender War discussions.
Topics include:
The line between critique and performance art (and propositional constancy of ideas themselves) and how seriously one should take Walt’s writing
The epistemic foreclosure of low status men
Dave argues that parenting becoming low status is depressing TFR
Are the highest status hierarchies on top because they’re more vital?
Are cognitively feminine status hierarchies a paper tiger?
Precognitive status signaling a lot of times will ensure that young guys can’t speak candidly around women re: subjects pursuant to sex and status
Should young men be concerned with what internet roasties think of them?
Willendorfian traditionalism
Are conservative or liberal women more submissive?
Looking back two years later, was Walt’s traditional degeneracy ever workable?
Is “walking away” from womanly status games tenable for young men?
How much should men care about a woman’s Body Count?
Why Tinder is qualitatively worse than OkCupid
Trad girls all want a disinterested stoic Mr. Darcy type
Did Nick Fuentes kill the discursive power of “incel?”
Why the Alt Right had more educated and classy young ladies than the DR
The long-term legacy of the Alt Right
Walt suggests the Dissident Right vs. Post Alt Right distinction comes down less to propositional agreement than affective alignment
Is the late modern incentive structure killing itself?
Does one validate institutions via non-adversarial extraction from them?
Is it possible to coordinate with women / Zoomers given their synchronic nature?
The role of EHC decline in the GOP successfully stealing Florida in 2000 versus their somewhat hilarious bungling of #StopTheSteal
How does Dave assess whether someone is values-aligned?
Does a biofoundationalist neurotype determinism curtail human agency?
Should we trust people or build zero-trust institutions?
How do we know young guys are on a good long-term path?
Do Trad womyn wear the pants?
Lauren Southern and Sarah Stock
Why Zoomers don’t feel protective towards women
Opportunities abound for young and agentic men
Walt and Dave debate the value of limerence
Were Trad influencers circa 2022 bad for traditionalism?
Can we ever recreate the Summer of 2016?
Walt explains what he was attempting to do in 2024
The internet is becoming lower status and people are going offline
Can a man have two masters?
Entropy as a constant ambient force that needs to be managed
Was New Atheism good long term for American Catholics given how fixated it was on evangelicals specifically?
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