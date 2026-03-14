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Walt Right Perspectives
Dave Greene - Status, Epistemics, and Praxis
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Dave Greene - Status, Epistemics, and Praxis

Walt's Right Perspectives #146
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Dave Greene's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Dave Greene
Mar 14, 2026

Today’s installment of Walt’s Right Perspectives marks the return of a VIP guest—Dissident Right heavy hitter Dave Greene, who last joined me in 2024 during the high summer of the Walt Right to discuss right wing pluralism and sexual politics.

Today he joins me again to discuss the impact of status in epistemics and how it contributes to sexed communicative breakdowns in Gender War discussions.

Topics include:

  • The line between critique and performance art (and propositional constancy of ideas themselves) and how seriously one should take Walt’s writing

  • The epistemic foreclosure of low status men

  • Dave argues that parenting becoming low status is depressing TFR

  • Are the highest status hierarchies on top because they’re more vital?

  • Are cognitively feminine status hierarchies a paper tiger?

  • Precognitive status signaling a lot of times will ensure that young guys can’t speak candidly around women re: subjects pursuant to sex and status

  • Should young men be concerned with what internet roasties think of them?

  • Willendorfian traditionalism

  • Are conservative or liberal women more submissive?

  • Looking back two years later, was Walt’s traditional degeneracy ever workable?

  • Is “walking away” from womanly status games tenable for young men?

  • How much should men care about a woman’s Body Count?

  • Why Tinder is qualitatively worse than OkCupid

  • Trad girls all want a disinterested stoic Mr. Darcy type

  • Did Nick Fuentes kill the discursive power of “incel?”

  • Why the Alt Right had more educated and classy young ladies than the DR

  • The long-term legacy of the Alt Right

  • Walt suggests the Dissident Right vs. Post Alt Right distinction comes down less to propositional agreement than affective alignment

  • Is the late modern incentive structure killing itself?

  • Does one validate institutions via non-adversarial extraction from them?

  • Is it possible to coordinate with women / Zoomers given their synchronic nature?

  • The role of EHC decline in the GOP successfully stealing Florida in 2000 versus their somewhat hilarious bungling of #StopTheSteal

  • How does Dave assess whether someone is values-aligned?

  • Does a biofoundationalist neurotype determinism curtail human agency?

  • Should we trust people or build zero-trust institutions?

  • How do we know young guys are on a good long-term path?

  • Do Trad womyn wear the pants?

  • Lauren Southern and Sarah Stock

  • Why Zoomers don’t feel protective towards women

  • Opportunities abound for young and agentic men

  • Walt and Dave debate the value of limerence

  • Were Trad influencers circa 2022 bad for traditionalism?

  • Can we ever recreate the Summer of 2016?

  • Walt explains what he was attempting to do in 2024

  • The internet is becoming lower status and people are going offline

  • Can a man have two masters?

  • Entropy as a constant ambient force that needs to be managed

  • Was New Atheism good long term for American Catholics given how fixated it was on evangelicals specifically?

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