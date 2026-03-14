Dave Greene - Status, Epistemics, and Praxis

Today’s installment of Walt’s Right Perspectives marks the return of a VIP guest—Dissident Right heavy hitter Dave Greene, who last joined me in 2024 during the high summer of the Walt Right to discuss right wing pluralism and sexual politics.

Today he joins me again to discuss the impact of status in epistemics and how it contributes to sexed communicative breakdowns in Gender War discussions.

Topics include:

The line between critique and performance art (and propositional constancy of ideas themselves) and how seriously one should take Walt’s writing

The epistemic foreclosure of low status men

Dave argues that parenting becoming low status is depressing TFR

Are the highest status hierarchies on top because they’re more vital?

Are cognitively feminine status hierarchies a paper tiger?

Precognitive status signaling a lot of times will ensure that young guys can’t speak candidly around women re: subjects pursuant to sex and status

Should young men be concerned with what internet roasties think of them?