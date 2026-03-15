Why did a 12yo Asian girl join the Alt Right?

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I interview Natalia, who writes at Classicspilled and also runs a large aestheticspoasting Twitter account.
She is a Core Zoomette (born 2004) from Maryland of Chinese extraction currently living in Minnesota where she’s studying Political Science.
Check out her latest article:
Topics Include:
Early colonial history of the Tidewater region
America is so starkly ideological in part because it was originally settled by disgruntled out of power factions during the English Civil War.
How different plantation models in the Tidewater Region vs. Deep South shape contributed to cultural differences between the two
How the Haitian Revolt contributed to the rise of Calhounism
Comparing the Civil War to the Nullification Crisis
The Barbadian influence on Charleston
The role of the Deep South as a cutting edge of American aesthetics
Louisiana Creole culture and quadroon balls
One of Sally Hemings’ sons w/ TJ passed as white while the other didn’t
Why Maryland was once considered southern and no longer is
Why Maryland didn’t secede in 1860
John Wilkes Booth
The heroic appeal of Rhett Butler
What are the descendants of the planter elite doing these days?
The role of soil depletion by tobacco in the relative decline of Virginia
How the Lincoln Assassination contributed to the rise of Radical Republicans
Bacon’s Rebellion
Why Boston ruins everything
Different incentive structures for indentured servitude vs. slavery
The Caribbean Sugar Islands had such a high slave mortality rate that it likely increased their average IQ to mid-nineties
American slaves had it better than European serfs
The Virginian yeoman sovereign citizen ideal
It’s easy to be a radical in other countries’ politics
Why Hamilton is seen as more liberal than Jefferson these days
Are Zoomettes still into Hamilton?
Hamilton should have been a more prominent vector for making Black peepo more patriotic
Natalia’s experience in a hyper-woke all girl’s school
Why her Chinese parents like Trump
Do Asian Zoomers mostly hang out with each other?
The source of Asian status obsession and risk aversion
Natalia’s experience as an Asian wordcel
Natalia opines that Taiwanese brinksmanship is just a shit test
Did Natalia experience any anti-Asian sentiment during Covid?
How K-Pop dramatically improved Zoomer guys’ sexual prospects
Why Zoomer Asian guys are better-adjusted than Millennial guys
The tragedy of Elliot Rodger
The subtlety of WASP cruelty
Going to school near Minneapolis amidst the recent craziness
Midwestern passive-aggression
The role of affirmative action / assortative mating in creating a costal elite
Why Natalia is opposed to moving the capital
Natalia’s experience getting a smartphone in middle school
How she got into the Alt Right through Brittany Pettibone and Lauren Southern
Why the tradwife impulse is becoming a consumerist trend
The breakdown in the social contract between men and women
There’s no assumption of equivalence between the sexes for Zoomers
Zoomettes grew up with femininity coaches telling them never to split the check and to send men mixed signals
How well does Natalie remember the 2016 election?
Natalie’s Covid experience
Zoomer contempt for nine to fives
Zoomer boy resentment for Millennial guys probably comes from Covid
Zoomer flakiness and Natalia’s experience throwing a party
Modern women subject men to female safetyist logic when most incels would be happy risking death on a dice roll for status
Intra-Zoomette status competition
The Handmaid’s Tale as a BDSM fantasy
Will Zoomettes get angry at Zoomer boys going after Alphettes once they begin to enter the dating market en masse?
30 seems old to her 😩
Natalie wants to work at Heritage
Why she’s grown disillusioned with politics
Will visible muscle become the new status symbol?
Walt rants about Gen X fake nattys
Transgenderism as the new self-harm method du jour in teenage girls
Anorexia is distaff Faustianism