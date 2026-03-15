Why did a 12yo Asian girl join the Alt Right?

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I interview Natalia, who writes at Classicspilled and also runs a large aestheticspoasting Twitter account.

She is a Core Zoomette (born 2004) from Maryland of Chinese extraction currently living in Minnesota where she’s studying Political Science.

Check out her latest article:

Topics Include:

Early colonial history of the Tidewater region

America is so starkly ideological in part because it was originally settled by disgruntled out of power factions during the English Civil War.

How different plantation models in the Tidewater Region vs. Deep South shape contributed to cultural differences between the two

How the Haitian Revolt contributed to the rise of Calhounism

Comparing the Civil War to the Nullification Crisis

The Barbadian influence on Charleston

The role of the Deep South as a cutting edge of American aesthetics

Louisiana Creole culture and quadroon balls

One of Sally Hemings’ sons w/ TJ passed as white while the other didn’t

Why Maryland was once considered southern and no longer is

Why Maryland didn’t secede in 1860

John Wilkes Booth

The heroic appeal of Rhett Butler

What are the descendants of the planter elite doing these days?

The role of soil depletion by tobacco in the relative decline of Virginia

How the Lincoln Assassination contributed to the rise of Radical Republicans

Bacon’s Rebellion