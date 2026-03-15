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Walt Right Perspectives
Why did a 12yo Asian girl join the Alt Right?
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Why did a 12yo Asian girl join the Alt Right?

with ClassicsPilled (WRP #147)
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Natalia's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Natalia
Mar 15, 2026

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I interview Natalia, who writes at Classicspilled and also runs a large aestheticspoasting Twitter account.

She is a Core Zoomette (born 2004) from Maryland of Chinese extraction currently living in Minnesota where she’s studying Political Science.

Check out her latest article:

Classicspilled
A Love Letter to Alcohol
When I turned 21, my brain suddenly decided that alcohol tasted good. I had a few sips of wine, cocktails, and beer, but all of them tasted, as Kati Harrison on the WBJC noted when reviewing a whiskey, like burnt rubber tires. Then on the day of my birthday, at the Cheesecake Factory, I ordered my first cocktail, a gin and tonic with Bombay Sapphire. Th…
Read more
11 hours ago · 16 likes · 2 comments · Natalia

Topics Include:

  • Early colonial history of the Tidewater region

  • America is so starkly ideological in part because it was originally settled by disgruntled out of power factions during the English Civil War.

  • How different plantation models in the Tidewater Region vs. Deep South shape contributed to cultural differences between the two

  • How the Haitian Revolt contributed to the rise of Calhounism

  • Comparing the Civil War to the Nullification Crisis

  • The Barbadian influence on Charleston

  • The role of the Deep South as a cutting edge of American aesthetics

  • Louisiana Creole culture and quadroon balls

  • One of Sally Hemings’ sons w/ TJ passed as white while the other didn’t

  • Why Maryland was once considered southern and no longer is

  • Why Maryland didn’t secede in 1860

  • John Wilkes Booth

  • The heroic appeal of Rhett Butler

  • What are the descendants of the planter elite doing these days?

  • The role of soil depletion by tobacco in the relative decline of Virginia

  • How the Lincoln Assassination contributed to the rise of Radical Republicans

  • Bacon’s Rebellion

  • Why Boston ruins everything

  • Different incentive structures for indentured servitude vs. slavery

  • The Caribbean Sugar Islands had such a high slave mortality rate that it likely increased their average IQ to mid-nineties

  • American slaves had it better than European serfs

  • The Virginian yeoman sovereign citizen ideal

  • It’s easy to be a radical in other countries’ politics

  • Why Hamilton is seen as more liberal than Jefferson these days

  • Are Zoomettes still into Hamilton?

  • Hamilton should have been a more prominent vector for making Black peepo more patriotic

  • Natalia’s experience in a hyper-woke all girl’s school

  • Why her Chinese parents like Trump

  • Do Asian Zoomers mostly hang out with each other?

  • The source of Asian status obsession and risk aversion

  • Natalia’s experience as an Asian wordcel

  • Natalia opines that Taiwanese brinksmanship is just a shit test

  • Did Natalia experience any anti-Asian sentiment during Covid?

  • How K-Pop dramatically improved Zoomer guys’ sexual prospects

  • Why Zoomer Asian guys are better-adjusted than Millennial guys

  • The tragedy of Elliot Rodger

  • The subtlety of WASP cruelty

  • Going to school near Minneapolis amidst the recent craziness

  • Midwestern passive-aggression

  • The role of affirmative action / assortative mating in creating a costal elite

  • Why Natalia is opposed to moving the capital

  • Natalia’s experience getting a smartphone in middle school

  • How she got into the Alt Right through Brittany Pettibone and Lauren Southern

  • Why the tradwife impulse is becoming a consumerist trend

  • The breakdown in the social contract between men and women

  • There’s no assumption of equivalence between the sexes for Zoomers

  • Zoomettes grew up with femininity coaches telling them never to split the check and to send men mixed signals

  • How well does Natalie remember the 2016 election?

  • Natalie’s Covid experience

  • Zoomer contempt for nine to fives

  • Zoomer boy resentment for Millennial guys probably comes from Covid

  • Zoomer flakiness and Natalia’s experience throwing a party

  • Modern women subject men to female safetyist logic when most incels would be happy risking death on a dice roll for status

  • Intra-Zoomette status competition

  • The Handmaid’s Tale as a BDSM fantasy

  • Will Zoomettes get angry at Zoomer boys going after Alphettes once they begin to enter the dating market en masse?

  • 30 seems old to her 😩

  • Natalie wants to work at Heritage

  • Why she’s grown disillusioned with politics

  • Will visible muscle become the new status symbol?

  • Walt rants about Gen X fake nattys

  • Transgenderism as the new self-harm method du jour in teenage girls

  • Anorexia is distaff Faustianism

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