The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Annie Normal's avatar
Annie Normal
4h

It simply feels sexier to be a Josephine de Beauharnais or Gloria von Thurn und Taxis than to be a Thatcher or a Hillary. The formers throw the best parties, anyway.

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DwarvenAllFather's avatar
DwarvenAllFather
6h

No

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