This analysis is a follow-up to my recent chat with Kryptogal (Kate, if you like):

Any honest treatment of women and power can only begin by recognizing that women are often right about what’s closest to hand. They notice shifts in atmosphere faster than men, price in social danger more quickly than us, can detect softness, instability, and concealed hostility with frightening accuracy, and can intuit when a room becomes spiritually unsafe long before a man can propositionalize why. A world run by model-builders and heuristicians would miss many obvious threats, and then only once it’s far too late to fix them act aghast they were even possible.

The difficulty is this strength inclines women toward an impact- and relation-first epistemology. Whereas men (especially higher-verbal and systemizing men) tend to ask first what is true in a way that persists across contexts, women tend instead to ask what a proposition does inside a live social field: whom it protects, empowers, and licenses, its reputational impact, what kind of man might be emboldened by saying it too loudly, and how it changes the weather of a room. Such things aren’t fake or frivolous, but most definitely constitute a distinct ordering of priorities.

And once power enters the equation, ordering matters far more than motive. Should correspondence come first, the risk is brutality, abstraction, and contempt for second-order effects; when impact is foregrounded, the risk is more a self-sealing closed loop where propositions are assessed not by predictive closure but whether they feel dangerous, low-status, or socially corrosive. The masculine failure mode is being willing to let the world burn for the sake of a clean model; the feminine to quietly deform a model until the room feels governable again.

Men and women also differ in how they experience agency across time, because while men tend to experience life diachronically—“I did this, and then that happened, and now I own the chain”—women experience life synchronically—“I was in this situation, under these pressures, feeling this thing and that thing, and then events took their shape.” Women thus experience their agency less as authorship than as situated navigation—which in private life we men find hugely charming, adaptive, and sane. Entwined to institutional power, though, it’s a significant source of blur.

That blur matters because institutions are diachronic machines—they exist to make rules in the present that produce desired outcomes later. That requires memory, stable attribution, and the ability to say with certainty not just that something felt intolerable in the moment, but also that a sequence of causes is cleanly being tracked across time. Where male cognition naturally overweights mechanism and underweights atmosphere, female cognition naturally overweights atmosphere and underweights the cost of post hoc reinterpretation. The former tends towards cold stupidity, yes—but the latter, just as often, means incoherence with a smile.

Women also have a tendency to moralize their intuitions after the fact in ways we men find downright maddening yet women won’t experience as moralized at all. When a woman feels revulsion, distrust, or danger around a low-status or badly calibrated man, she’ll often backsolve for reasons broadly legible as universal, ethical, and neutral, and within her own internal truth universe she is not lying; only integrating. But the net effect of this is aesthetic disgust and threat-sense get translated into public morality, which is one reason women so often seem incapable of keeping Sexy and Good or Gross and Evil as analytically distinct categories.

Men do this too, of course—but quite a lot less durably, and under far harsher corrective pressure. While men are famously capable of ego-protective delusion, status rationalization, and moral posturing, male distortions are usually disciplined adversarially by rival men who have every incentive in the world to expose fraud, puncture self-serving narratives, and use the smallest inconsistency against you. Male delusion thus survives, but only when it credibly withstands attack. Female delusion, meanwhile (and especially in female-coded spaces), is usually cushioned by alignment incentives, sympathetic reinterpretation, and a shared reluctance to force hard contradiction where doing so would make everyone feel less safe.

Hence why female spaces drift farther from external reality without noticing the drift. While invariably superior to male spaces at maintaining cohesion, distributing emotional labor, and suppressing gratuitous antagonism, these very virtues turn to vices when what’s needed is brutal discriminative clarity. When a room’s tacit consensus overindexes on noisy signals of fitness, status, or threat, dissenters are no longer just “wrong” anymore, but begin to feel alarming, coarse, or even spiritually suspect, and that’s when the ecology risks becoming wholly self-sealing—so much so even older women can’t break the loop at this point, as irrespective of their practical wisdom their reduced erotic capital shreds their baseline epistemic standing with girls reared in a world that deeply commodified youthful sex appeal who also enjoy more power relative to male peers than was ever the case in history

Men, to our credit or discredit, rarely let each other off so comfortably. Male spaces can be vulgar, cruel, status-addled, and terribly wrongheaded, but it is universally harder for them to remain ceremonially wrong for very long before some asshole in the corner notices the crack and starts making sport of it. And while men are far more likely to chase a contradiction to the wall just to see what falls out, women are more likely to smooth, reroute, contextualize—or suspend the contradiction if the consequences of naming it too sharply threaten to poison the social field. And so, again, each tendency solves one problem by creating another.

None of this unfolds in a vacuum, obviously—and it’s worth pointing out at this juncture that we men bear a great deal of responsibility for the shape of female power. We’ll white-knight, overprotect, aestheticize and sexualize innocence, indulgently reward selective helplessness, and create incentive gradients under which women can preserve optionality by narrating more and owning less. Men also routinely confer moral cover on women we want, soften female accountability when the woman is sufficiently sympathetic or attractive, and then when fickleness turns against us proceed to complain that women have become impossible to pin down. And so just game theoretically speaking it seems obvious that female epistemic sovereignty is underwritten directly by male appetite.

Clearly the old arrangement made adaptive sense. If women are physically more vulnerable, more exposed to downsides of male force, and more dependent on social and narrative buffers for protection, then a large share of civilization will be organized around indulging female threat perception whether or not it cleanly tracks reality. The actual issue is these privileges of interpretive deference survive into conditions where women no longer lack hard power in any relevant sense, and in the youngest urban cohorts are at the present moment far more formidable than their male peers even in traditionally masculine domains. And to call the end result of that female tyranny would be melodramatic, but there’s definitely is a mismatch between old epistemic privileges and newly realized power. And while most men would never propositionalize it like this, the asymmetry is absolutely experienced as ambient grievance by a large and growing segment of Gen Z males.

Said asymmetry grows especially acute in bureaucracies, DEI / human resources regimes, education, reputational adjudication, and any institution where vague harm claims and atmosphere-sensitive process carry more epistemic weight than clear mechanistic attribution. Women excel at the former domains because they intuitively understand them; know how to track tone, implication, body language, exclusion, vibes, and second-order social danger. But because the same domains all reward moralized threat-weighting and discourage hard causal discrimination, female cognitive strengths can metastasize into systems that feel compassionate from within and maddeningly unaccountable from without.

Men often respond to this by saying women should just be excluded from power, which is both too stupid and far too blunt. Women certainly aren’t bad at power full stop; if they were then we wouldn’t all be in the present predicament. What women are bad at are certain modes of direct, sovereign, and fully accountable power wherein decisions must be owned across time in a way that cannot be cushioned by atmosphere, relation, or moral blackmail. They are often many times better than men at navigating adjacent forms of power: advisory, intermediary, filtering and curation, legitimacy-conferring, and the incredibly female art of adjusting what men want while making us feel magnanimously self-directed.

In fact, women as a rule are much more formidable when quietly shaping incentive gradients than overtly issuing commands. A woman who rules openly invites resentment, exposure, and direct contest in arenas where even (perhaps especially) other women have a tendency to judge them far more harshly than male rivals, who can usually get away with remarkable cruelty and perfidy if sufficiently powerful, society making every excuse in the book for them so long as that check clears. Whereas a woman who modulates a husband, executive, patron, movement, or court by quietly adjusting what feels admirable, shameful, or urgent can exercise far more effective influence with a lot less blowback—and let’s be clear here that this isn’t just some patronizing and mean little consolation prize, but one of femininity’s greaet historic strengths. Queens make less elegant sovereigns by far than favorites, wives, sisters, muses, salonnières, fixers, and soft-fingered moral extortionists whispering one room away from the throne; observe as a rule nearly all of us menfolk fear Amazing Amy quite a lot more than Angela Merkel.

Yet we also usually prefer this arrangement, whether we admit it or not. Because we like feeling in charge—obviously! It’s hot and sexy bossing you around! More importantly though we really adore when girls civilize our appetites, help us sand off more catastrophic excesses, reroute our libidinal energy from crusades against windmills toward more livable local goods, all the while maintaining a register that flatters our masculine vanity. In a sense direct rule, you know, is always male fantasy, while female reality in its highest form comes down primarily to tasteful stagecraft; a wise woman needn’t hold the scepter if she can set the king’s taste, pace the room, select his intimates, and make one or two options feel inevitable.

The proper critique, then, is not that women can’t be trusted with power, but that women should not be asked to carry forms of power badly matched to feminine cognition and then flattered as though mismatch were emancipation—a path as cruel to women as it is destabilizing to institutions and society. Women generally make more sense than men in domains where judgment is local, bodily, relation-rich, reputationally textured, and closer to the human grain of things. They make less sense than us whenever justice demands adversarial clarity, owned causation across time, and a willingness to disappoint atmosphere in service of mechanism.

The male temptation is to hear this and conclude women are simply “irrational.” But they are not irrational per se so much as differently rational—optimized for an entirely different set of risks and rewards under a parallel incentive gradient that in many times and places has equilibriated splendidly under conditions we men ourselves created. The problem, therefore, is not woman as such but rather female cognition occupying institutions built on male assumptions of diachronic agency while being buffered from the corresponding discipline. If women are to wield direct power, they need more adversarial correction, more exposure to hard consequence, and far less flattering insulation. And if men complain about female blind spots, we must likewise acknowledge our role in manufacturing them through appetite, rescue reflex, and the endless indulgence of feminine ambiguity—a tendency that in practice seems effectively ineradicable barring deep structural change, which obligates our sex to diachronically bend operative incentive structures to align them more cleanly with intractable asymmetries in functional accountability

Can women be trusted with power? At times, sure—and with all the same caveats as men, meaning: trusted for what, under what incentives, with what checks, and in which register? Women are superb at mediation, soft selection, seizing moral leverage, atmospheric management, social filtration, and the gentle cultivation of preference. None of these are small things—some might even call them fundament of civilization. But whenever direct rule obliges one to absorb contradiction without smoothing it, to own causation over time without narrative blur, and to resist converting felt threat into closed-loop righteousness, women as a class face far steeper built-in obstacles than men. The move, then, is not to pretend such obstacles away, but gently steer the fairer sex where their strengths can civilize power instead of where their blind spots unwittingly become it.