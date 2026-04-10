Walt Bismarck vs. Kryptogal

That’s right, party people—Wally B is bringing you the Battle of the Sexists you’ve all been waiting for.

Now many of you will recall the last time I sat down with Kryptogal (Kate, if you like) to hash out gendershit in what was probably my best pod of 2025—though listening now it seems to me that while I had the anecdotes back then and certainly enough piss in my blood to trade punches with Substack’s Grande Dame and get her to call me Exhausting, I hadn’t yet achieved the sophistication as a theorist one needs to pin down an experienced litigator, let alone the moral clarity to tell a beautiful woman she needs to shut the fuck up after interrupting me a few billion times.

Since then I’ve expanded my arsenal, iterating through rhetoric and pressure testing frames in murderous talmudic debate sessions with Altman’s Egregore until I was last able to get Thinking Mode to admit it systematically dehumanizes men and pen letters both apologizing to us as a group and petitioning its creators to stop being gay.

Thereafter I put out A General Theory For The Gender Wars, which not only outlines in rigorous detail all the various sexed asymmetries in epistemics, risk assessment logic, incentive gradients, and phenomenology of self / status / agency, but also functions as a “metadiscursive porkupine” that predicts how men, women, and institutions will all respond to it differently with such precision as to preempt basically all canonical bad faith reroute tactics a la therapeutic individuation, disaggregation, and implicit status coding—a crowbar I could jam into any new session of ChatGPT so I could delve my way inside its plumbing and shove some peanut butter in the Cuck Alarm.

The General Theory itself also found a warm reception.

Though it also wasn’t lost on me that Kate’s a lot more comfy duking it out eternally in Logos than probably any bih who never took the LSAT, which meant to not come off to chicks like a libertarian I’d need to cultivate new ways of reaching the ones who live in their feels—and it turns out Gaia couldn’t have offered me a better test case...

>tfw brilliant

So Miss O’Connor and I do a pod together in which I endeavor to prove to blackpillers—and mayhaps also myself—that even spergs can forge past epistemic and discursive logjams on these topics with even the most womanny of women assuming she’s pure of heart and he’s a generationally effective propagandist and semiotician.

I awake the morning after its release to several DMs from chickie listeners saying our exchange felt True in a way they never see in genderslop, and feeling inspired publish a manifesto for a new ideology named after my check called The Orange Pill—in part just to see if I can make the magic from my Katie podcast also work in text, which

I knew I finally had the arsenal to face my flaxen nemesis.

…who for her part had only just returned to these waters, having abandoned us over the holidays to go do her gay job immediately after dropping a huge fucking bomb in The Discourse telling ya boy to have a normal one on the Late Bloomer Question, precipitating an exchange that in subsequent days managed to pull in basically our whole extended universe for multiple weeks of pilpul over incel semantics that IMO were kind of a waste of time given I solved that question last year by suggesting my guys just make women call them incel during sex which lowkey solves everything.

Point is I was tired of her getting derailed by all these relatively pedestrian and stinky poopbutt vintages of incel thought when Wally B was offering her straight absinthe—clearly the universe’s message to me that it was time to have Kate back on the pod for a rematch to see if I can’t Exhaust her a little more diachronically this time.

Though unfortunately I haven’t moved an inch on the moral clarity front, so I had to brute force my way past that one by having Kate turn off her webcam this time so as to not bamboozle me again by way of halo effect riot grrrl MILF fugue.

Thankfully that decision permitted me be significantly meaner in this one.

I won’t spoil… but suffice it to say you ladies and germs will enjoy the fireworks.

Topics include:

Is there a negotiated truce available between Kate’s position and Walt’s?

Why moralfags called Kate a “violator” for defending diary-snooping

The need for myth as public cope technology

Walt argues for patriarchy on the basis of female temperamental plasticity and male behavioral elasticity + incentive-sensitivity

Womanly default epistemic hegemony

Kate argues men are idealistic and bound to abstractions

Walt argues that it’s dumb to say people should do things and to just look at incentive structures and assume self-interested equilibriation

Walt argues Kate overestimates how much other women value male looks WOMEN—comment below whether you agree with Kate or Walt here!!! Leave a comment

How plastic are female sexual preferences?

Walt argues women imitate Kate around her without her realizing

Is Walt ugly?

Walt calls out Kate’s disdain for male provisioning

Gen X women and their petty jealousy toward Zoomette daughters—Zoomettes all have mommy issues compared to Millennial girl daddy issues

Walt argues Gen X women had to artificially masculinize themselves to break into management in ways Millennials and especially Zoomettes didn’t had to

Zoomers see 32 as ancient :(

Does Kate have any latent regret for not spreading her genes?

Walt and Kate agree that intellectuals should date normalfags

Does Walt overindex on art hoe behavior describing women?

Did all the sweet feminine Millennial girls marry their college bf?

Walt wants to help Kate’s rich lawyer friend fuck Zoomettes

Kate insists that beautiful virgin mormon Zoomettes can’t find a hubby

Why it’s easy to get ex-Mormon girls to drink their pee

Mormons are the only WASP girls who like overt asymmetry

Walt gets treated better in public with a 6/10 blonde than 8/10 brunette

The Mike Pence Rule is obviously right

Kate doesn’t want her hubs to go to Miami in case he gets a hooker

Walt complains about Gen X guys going soft over the last decade

Kate argues Divorce Rape isn’t a thing

Why women tell their hen house all about their boyfriend’s fetishes and dick size but guys won’t let their friends complain about their girlfriend at all

When a man corrects the record in public it makes him look like a loser even if all the receipts literally all comport with his account

Walt and Kate debate how protective women are of weak men

Why you can’t ever trust incels

Kate wants Walt to sue his friend who Jewed him in The Goy Who Lived

The role of World War 2 mobilizing a whole generation in arms together in the stability of Postwar America

Why America couldn’t successfully POZ Afghanistan

Walt argues that “consent” is an analytically incoherent concept

Most women literally aren’t able to meaningfully say no behind closed doors with an aggressive high status guy

Walt argues Zoomettes are neurotic because Zoomer guys are disembodied and shitty at dominating them with a sense of embodied presence

Kate downplays importance of women being more overtly brutal whilst horny compared to in everyday life and compares it to being hangry

Walt argues men overplay their instinctive sexual aggression for women to sanitize their very deliberately and planned-out rapey behavior

Kate argues that men are more brutal and Walt says women

Walt argues Kate underestimates Zoomette brutality

Kate wants men to beat each other up again , whereas Walt wants to kill incels

Walt and Kate agree men should be able to adjudicate matters of honor amongst themselves and Walt describes his game theoretic framework u should read: 45 Thoughts On Honor Walt Bismarck · Apr 8 Read full story