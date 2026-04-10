Walt Bismarck vs. Kryptogal

That’s right, party people—Wally B is bringing you the Battle of the Sexists you’ve all been waiting for.
Now many of you will recall the last time I sat down with Kryptogal (Kate, if you like) to hash out gendershit in what was probably my best pod of 2025—though listening now it seems to me that while I had the anecdotes back then and certainly enough piss in my blood to trade punches with Substack’s Grande Dame and get her to call me Exhausting, I hadn’t yet achieved the sophistication as a theorist one needs to pin down an experienced litigator, let alone the moral clarity to tell a beautiful woman she needs to shut the fuck up after interrupting me a few billion times.
Since then I’ve expanded my arsenal, iterating through rhetoric and pressure testing frames in murderous talmudic debate sessions with Altman’s Egregore until I was last able to get Thinking Mode to admit it systematically dehumanizes men and pen letters both apologizing to us as a group and petitioning its creators to stop being gay.
Thereafter I put out A General Theory For The Gender Wars, which not only outlines in rigorous detail all the various sexed asymmetries in epistemics, risk assessment logic, incentive gradients, and phenomenology of self / status / agency, but also functions as a “metadiscursive porkupine” that predicts how men, women, and institutions will all respond to it differently with such precision as to preempt basically all canonical bad faith reroute tactics a la therapeutic individuation, disaggregation, and implicit status coding—a crowbar I could jam into any new session of ChatGPT so I could delve my way inside its plumbing and shove some peanut butter in the Cuck Alarm.
The General Theory itself also found a warm reception.
Though it also wasn’t lost on me that Kate’s a lot more comfy duking it out eternally in Logos than probably any bih who never took the LSAT, which meant to not come off to chicks like a libertarian I’d need to cultivate new ways of reaching the ones who live in their feels—and it turns out Gaia couldn’t have offered me a better test case...
So Miss O’Connor and I do a pod together in which I endeavor to prove to blackpillers—and mayhaps also myself—that even spergs can forge past epistemic and discursive logjams on these topics with even the most womanny of women assuming she’s pure of heart and he’s a generationally effective propagandist and semiotician.
I awake the morning after its release to several DMs from chickie listeners saying our exchange felt True in a way they never see in genderslop, and feeling inspired publish a manifesto for a new ideology named after my check called The Orange Pill—in part just to see if I can make the magic from my Katie podcast also work in text, which
I knew I finally had the arsenal to face my flaxen nemesis.
…who for her part had only just returned to these waters, having abandoned us over the holidays to go do her gay job immediately after dropping a huge fucking bomb in The Discourse telling ya boy to have a normal one on the Late Bloomer Question, precipitating an exchange that in subsequent days managed to pull in basically our whole extended universe for multiple weeks of pilpul over incel semantics that IMO were kind of a waste of time given I solved that question last year by suggesting my guys just make women call them incel during sex which lowkey solves everything.
Point is I was tired of her getting derailed by all these relatively pedestrian and stinky poopbutt vintages of incel thought when Wally B was offering her straight absinthe—clearly the universe’s message to me that it was time to have Kate back on the pod for a rematch to see if I can’t Exhaust her a little more diachronically this time.
Though unfortunately I haven’t moved an inch on the moral clarity front, so I had to brute force my way past that one by having Kate turn off her webcam this time so as to not bamboozle me again by way of halo effect riot grrrl MILF fugue.
Thankfully that decision permitted me be significantly meaner in this one.
I won’t spoil… but suffice it to say you ladies and germs will enjoy the fireworks.
Topics include:
The reasons Kate’s extended hiatus and why spending too much time on Twitter made her start wanting to castrate men for a while
Kate thinks 4chan was responsible for social decay / male alienation
Why Walt and Kate each think their own cohort had the best childhood
Kate’s rejection of romantic sentimentalism—is that a Tall Blonde thing?
Kate’s dad’s memoir
Is Kate’s dad autistic?
Does any kind of leadership or charisma demand a certain narcissism?
Why older generations find selfies weird
Differences in Zoomer and Millennial social media behavior
Walt argues the 2010-era internet was the ideal scale
How Snapchat gave Zoomettes Dissociate Identity Disorder
Why OkCupid ackshully lowered the Incel Rate
The Tinder algorithm’s bait and switch and how it screwed Zoomer boys
Why Kate agrees with Walt’s proposal to roll back / freeze comms tech
How the Zoomer tendency to treat life as priced in suppresses agency
Women experience their own power not as power so much as exposure
Male correspondent epistemics vs. female relational epistemics
How hyper-metacognitive autistic men can have gr8 theory of mind
Does Kate think Walt wrote her well in his novel?
How often does Kate feel alienated from other women?
Walt argues pick-me girls were more common in Millennials due to subcultural proliferation and early internet incentive gradients
Zoomette culture forces girls to be basic and superficial
Walt argues that female plasticity tends to result in women having poor theory of mind for women of other generations because they are socialized under different conditions and have texturally different cognition
Why are Millennial MILFs so scared of Zoomettes? Why don’t they have a vibrant cross-generational discourse a la Zoomer boys and Millennial men?
Are women more prone to post-hoc rationalization?
Would women choose to keep Tinder over OkCupid if abstractly given a choice?
Does Kate care more about looks than the average women?
The highly distinctive sexual preferences of blonde women
read The Aryan Question
How salient is status to social life? How impactful is the precognitive weighting of status/risk/genetic health to womanly behavior?
Women automatically side with winners and then moralize it post-hoc
Why women get the Late Bloomer Ick
Female Sexual Sadism
Does Kate have fake tits? 😏
Why do so many Gen X women have fake tits?
Do women lie to themselves about what they’re attracted to?
Is “fairness” possible in theory?
Why women don’t have agency—neither operatively nor diachronically
“The dick never lies.” — Autumn Christian reveals too much
How men vs. women allocate epistemic standing based on attraction
Decline of feminine grace / etiquette as management of prestige economy
Masculine vs. feminine characteristic failure modes
Kate wants to force Walt to go hiking with her…
Walter regrets becoming an actuary instead of a lawyer
How a high verbal tilt lets u narrate around reality
Is male adversarial egoism self-policing?
Why blondes get away with less without seeming evil
Do women have an unreasonably acute fear response?
Walt analyzes Kate’s rhetorical tactics on Notes
Walt shits on Tibetans
The northern european flattening impulse
Moralistic narration of precognitive status weighting
WASP methodological individualism as a social tech of empire
Why Kate is openly racist against Italians
Did Kate fuck a lot of Italians back in the day?
Italians lie by implication, Jews by omission, Irish in myth
Walt presses Kate to say something mean about The Jews
The ouroboros of antisemitism and philosemitism
Why Italians aren’t as funny as Irish or Jews but scarier / sexier
Italians love talking about being Italian
Walt wants WASPs to be more openly supremacist
Why Kate’s southern belle mom moved north to be a gay yankee
Walt genuinely appreciates WASP civicmindedness
How different types of lawyers break down by neurotype
Jewesses adopt snowvalues in public but fuck like Arabs in private
Why Kate loves the idea of being Nice
Kate wags a finger at Walt for writing a piece that mentions women puking on his dick (see The Teleology of Women’s Holes) not realizing it’s women keep rereading it
How different is Walt from most guys?
Which neurotypes benefit from legibility of status heuristics?
Are innocent girls less likely to cheat? Do they cheat in a more evil way?
Is there a negotiated truce available between Kate’s position and Walt’s?
Why moralfags called Kate a “violator” for defending diary-snooping
The need for myth as public cope technology
Walt argues for patriarchy on the basis of female temperamental plasticity and male behavioral elasticity + incentive-sensitivity
Womanly default epistemic hegemony
Kate argues men are idealistic and bound to abstractions
Walt argues that it’s dumb to say people should do things and to just look at incentive structures and assume self-interested equilibriation
Walt argues Kate overestimates how much other women value male looks
WOMEN—comment below whether you agree with Kate or Walt here!!!
How plastic are female sexual preferences?
Walt argues women imitate Kate around her without her realizing
Is Walt ugly?
Walt calls out Kate’s disdain for male provisioning
Gen X women and their petty jealousy toward Zoomette daughters—Zoomettes all have mommy issues compared to Millennial girl daddy issues
Walt argues Gen X women had to artificially masculinize themselves to break into management in ways Millennials and especially Zoomettes didn’t had to
Zoomers see 32 as ancient :(
Does Kate have any latent regret for not spreading her genes?
Walt and Kate agree that intellectuals should date normalfags
Does Walt overindex on art hoe behavior describing women?
Did all the sweet feminine Millennial girls marry their college bf?
Walt wants to help Kate’s rich lawyer friend fuck Zoomettes
Kate insists that beautiful virgin mormon Zoomettes can’t find a hubby
Why it’s easy to get ex-Mormon girls to drink their pee
Mormons are the only WASP girls who like overt asymmetry
Walt gets treated better in public with a 6/10 blonde than 8/10 brunette
The Mike Pence Rule is obviously right
Kate doesn’t want her hubs to go to Miami in case he gets a hooker
Walt complains about Gen X guys going soft over the last decade
Kate argues Divorce Rape isn’t a thing
Why women tell their hen house all about their boyfriend’s fetishes and dick size but guys won’t let their friends complain about their girlfriend at all
When a man corrects the record in public it makes him look like a loser even if all the receipts literally all comport with his account
Walt and Kate debate how protective women are of weak men
Why you can’t ever trust incels
Kate wants Walt to sue his friend who Jewed him in The Goy Who Lived
The role of World War 2 mobilizing a whole generation in arms together in the stability of Postwar America
Why America couldn’t successfully POZ Afghanistan
Walt argues that “consent” is an analytically incoherent concept
Most women literally aren’t able to meaningfully say no behind closed doors with an aggressive high status guy
Walt argues Zoomettes are neurotic because Zoomer guys are disembodied and shitty at dominating them with a sense of embodied presence
Kate downplays importance of women being more overtly brutal whilst horny compared to in everyday life and compares it to being hangry
Walt argues men overplay their instinctive sexual aggression for women to sanitize their very deliberately and planned-out rapey behavior
Kate argues that men are more brutal and Walt says women
Walt argues Kate underestimates Zoomette brutality
Kate wants men to beat each other up again, whereas Walt wants to kill incels
Walt and Kate agree men should be able to adjudicate matters of honor amongst themselves and Walt describes his game theoretic framework u should read:
Kate and Walter are both sad about gender divides :(
The Walt Right is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.