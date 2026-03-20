The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
Alt History, Dixie, and The Gen X Experience
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Alt History, Dixie, and The Gen X Experience

with The 13th Grade (WRP #148)
Walt Bismarck's avatar
The 13th Grade's avatar
Walt Bismarck and The 13th Grade
Mar 20, 2026

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with The 13th Grade—a longtime member of The Tortuga Society who just a few weeks ago assumed a leadership role in the organization.

He is a Gen X southerner who has worked as both a machinist and engineer and also writes Alt History novels—check out his book The New World (one of the first works put out by Tortuga Publishing) and serialized novel Fiddler’s Green.

Topics Include:

  • How The 13th Grade got into writing

  • Alt History and the works of Harry Turtledove—specifically Guns of the South and the Southern Victory series

  • Robert E. Lee and William Bedford Forrest represent the Old and New South

  • The First versus Second Ku Klux Klan

  • Reconstruction was so punitive as revenge for Lincoln’s assassination

  • Could we have repatriated the slave population to Africa circa 1860?

  • The South as the last bastion of Anglo culture in America

  • Southernization—did the South win posthumously?

  • The ackshual motives for the Civil War

  • Antebellum Southern domination of the Senate and SCOTUS

  • Lincoln should be seen as a 19th century nation builder a la Garibaldi or Bismarck

  • Finding steady agricultural labor is inherently problematic

  • Why The Thirteenth Grade enjoyed working in a factory more than office work

  • How will society handle the elimination of jobs via AI?

  • The low status of AI art and backlash from artists

  • Mondale, Reagan, and the 1984 election

  • Dukakis and the raped wife debate question

  • Bush I, the First Gulf War, and Somalia

  • Clintonian triangulation

  • Newt Gingrich and the Republican Revolution

  • Has a Trump-like figure been in the cards for decades?

  • Lewinskygate as revenge for Watergate and Iran-Contra

  • It’s weird the 2000 election didn’t cause a constitutional crisis

  • The ramp-up of polarization during the aughts and 2010s

  • TV as a vector for Boomer indoctrination

  • Boomers have fallen out of public discourse

  • Does The 13th Grade feel in touch with his teenage kids’ generation?

  • Zoomer forward head posture

  • Internet porn as a enervating force for young men

  • Zoomer girls don’t get offended by guys needing Bluechew in the manner that Millennial and Gen X women would because everyone has ED now

  • Endocrine disruptors

  • Why it isn’t good for women to make more money than men

  • Will age gaps become more common?

  • High class escorting is basically impossible to police

  • Differences in life outcomes between streetwalkers and higher tier escorts

  • Why Europe is both less slutty and less prone to inceldom than America

  • Check out his book The New World and serialized novel Fiddler’s Green

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