Alt History, Dixie, and The Gen X Experience

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with The 13th Grade—a longtime member of The Tortuga Society who just a few weeks ago assumed a leadership role in the organization.
He is a Gen X southerner who has worked as both a machinist and engineer and also writes Alt History novels—check out his book The New World (one of the first works put out by Tortuga Publishing) and serialized novel Fiddler’s Green.
Topics Include:
How The 13th Grade got into writing
Alt History and the works of Harry Turtledove—specifically Guns of the South and the Southern Victory series
Robert E. Lee and William Bedford Forrest represent the Old and New South
The First versus Second Ku Klux Klan
Reconstruction was so punitive as revenge for Lincoln’s assassination
Could we have repatriated the slave population to Africa circa 1860?
The South as the last bastion of Anglo culture in America
Southernization—did the South win posthumously?
The ackshual motives for the Civil War
Antebellum Southern domination of the Senate and SCOTUS
Lincoln should be seen as a 19th century nation builder a la Garibaldi or Bismarck
Finding steady agricultural labor is inherently problematic
Why The Thirteenth Grade enjoyed working in a factory more than office work
How will society handle the elimination of jobs via AI?
The low status of AI art and backlash from artists
Mondale, Reagan, and the 1984 election
Dukakis and the raped wife debate question
Bush I, the First Gulf War, and Somalia
Clintonian triangulation
Newt Gingrich and the Republican Revolution
Has a Trump-like figure been in the cards for decades?
Lewinskygate as revenge for Watergate and Iran-Contra
It’s weird the 2000 election didn’t cause a constitutional crisis
The ramp-up of polarization during the aughts and 2010s
TV as a vector for Boomer indoctrination
Boomers have fallen out of public discourse
Does The 13th Grade feel in touch with his teenage kids’ generation?
Zoomer forward head posture
Internet porn as a enervating force for young men
Zoomer girls don’t get offended by guys needing Bluechew in the manner that Millennial and Gen X women would because everyone has ED now
Endocrine disruptors
Why it isn’t good for women to make more money than men
Will age gaps become more common?
High class escorting is basically impossible to police
Differences in life outcomes between streetwalkers and higher tier escorts
Why Europe is both less slutty and less prone to inceldom than America
Check out his book The New World and serialized novel Fiddler’s Green
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