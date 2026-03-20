Alt History, Dixie, and The Gen X Experience

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with The 13th Grade—a longtime member of The Tortuga Society who just a few weeks ago assumed a leadership role in the organization.

He is a Gen X southerner who has worked as both a machinist and engineer and also writes Alt History novels—check out his book The New World (one of the first works put out by Tortuga Publishing) and serialized novel Fiddler’s Green.

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