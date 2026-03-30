Katie O'Connor - Femininity, Embodiment, and Gender Wars

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with the lovely Katie O'Connor—a salonnière and personal coach who conducts sessions with both men and women focused primarily on helping them become more embodied.

She is also very active on Substack and Notes, and is mainly concerned with bridging communicative gaps between the sexes—a topic longtime Waltheads will recall as having been my chief discursive preoccupation over the past year.

Today she joins me to discuss that very topic, having recently digested my treatise on the subject from last December.

Be sure to check out Katie’s website, as well as her piece Feminist vs. Navy Seal.

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