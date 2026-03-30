Katie O'Connor - Femininity, Embodiment, and Gender Wars

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with the lovely Katie O'Connor—a salonnière and personal coach who conducts sessions with both men and women focused primarily on helping them become more embodied.
She is also very active on Substack and Notes, and is mainly concerned with bridging communicative gaps between the sexes—a topic longtime Waltheads will recall as having been my chief discursive preoccupation over the past year.
Today she joins me to discuss that very topic, having recently digested my treatise on the subject from last December.
Be sure to check out Katie’s website, as well as her piece Feminist vs. Navy Seal.
Topics Include:
How Katie got into femininity and embodiment coaching
Coaching men with embodiment—can she help spergy types?
Millennial sexual flattening and Zoomer sex separation
The womanly yearning to be useless
Why Zoomettes oft remain stuck in a girlish Tinkerbell femininity
Superficial vs. substantive male provisioning
Why women need the feminine mystique
The brutality of precognitive status weighting
Why women are more reputationally fragile than men
What do we mean when we say something is “socially conditioned?”
Male leadership as a liberatory force from moral blackmail
Why men need heuristics like “take women seriously but not literally”
The greater plasticity of female sexuality
The differences in masculine vs. feminine phenomenology / epistemology
Is sex the only place where men and women can meet?
Why discussing the issues with dating apps results in epistemic foreclosure
Communicative barriers between men and women
Why women call Walter exhausting
Everything dangerous about the other sex is also what’s attractive about them
Men love being manipulated
Can you really “learn” masculinity?
Do women have agency?
Why less confident men seem more rapey when equally aggressive
Was sentience a mistake?
Do girls hate late bloomers?
Are all men autistic?
Incels as a Girardian scapegoat
Read based unc Jeff Giesea’s piece Incel is the new queer
Why vaginal orgasms are higher order than clitoral orgasms
The mythically transformative power of vaginal orgasms
The degeneration of Red Pill culture
Dealing with a girl’s jealous friends
Should Walt stop dating Zoomettes?
Millennials who are still single are a completely different generation at this point from the ones who got married early on in life
Hermione as the Millennial female ideal
Walt wants to introduce Katie to his fren Raven, who has done very similar work in the past
Do menfolk ever push boundaries in Katie’s body work sessions?
The challenges of monetizing eros in a non-extractive/instrumental way
Fighting in relationships is hot
How comedy bridges sexed communicative gaps
Why all the fellers Katie talks to on Substack hate each other
Women are more ontologically porous than men
Women have lost their ability to effectively manage men
Why the status economy of artists and dissident thinkers is inherently a lot more negative sum than the business world
How the 6-7 Meme represents the deterioration of Gen Alpha’s discernment
The Zoomer Stare
How Ayahuasca connected Katie to her femininity
Do autistic people have souls?
Katie teaches Walt that his beard-pulling tic is an embodiment mechanism
Is your true self what you deliberately try to be or your automatic impulse?
Why spergs have to lie all the time to be accepted
The failure modes of the Zoomer Oral Culture