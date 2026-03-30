The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
Katie O'Connor - Femininity, Embodiment, and Gender Wars
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Katie O'Connor - Femininity, Embodiment, and Gender Wars

Walt's Right Perspectives #151
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Katie O'Connor's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Katie O'Connor
Mar 30, 2026

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with the lovely Katie O'Connor—a salonnière and personal coach who conducts sessions with both men and women focused primarily on helping them become more embodied.

She is also very active on Substack and Notes, and is mainly concerned with bridging communicative gaps between the sexes—a topic longtime Waltheads will recall as having been my chief discursive preoccupation over the past year.

Today she joins me to discuss that very topic, having recently digested my treatise on the subject from last December.

Be sure to check out Katie’s website, as well as her piece Feminist vs. Navy Seal.

Topics Include:

  • How Katie got into femininity and embodiment coaching

  • Coaching men with embodiment—can she help spergy types?

  • Masculine cognition versus feminine precognition

  • Millennial sexual flattening and Zoomer sex separation

  • The womanly yearning to be useless

  • Why Zoomettes oft remain stuck in a girlish Tinkerbell femininity

  • Superficial vs. substantive male provisioning

  • Why women need the feminine mystique

  • The brutality of precognitive status weighting

  • Why women are more reputationally fragile than men

  • What do we mean when we say something is “socially conditioned?”

  • Male leadership as a liberatory force from moral blackmail

  • Why men need heuristics like “take women seriously but not literally”

  • The greater plasticity of female sexuality

  • The differences in masculine vs. feminine phenomenology / epistemology

  • Is sex the only place where men and women can meet?

  • Why discussing the issues with dating apps results in epistemic foreclosure

  • Communicative barriers between men and women

  • Why women call Walter exhausting

  • Everything dangerous about the other sex is also what’s attractive about them

  • Men love being manipulated

  • Can you really “learn” masculinity?

  • Do women have agency?

  • Why less confident men seem more rapey when equally aggressive

  • Was sentience a mistake?

  • Do girls hate late bloomers?

  • Are all men autistic?

  • Incels as a Girardian scapegoat

  • Why vaginal orgasms are higher order than clitoral orgasms

  • The mythically transformative power of vaginal orgasms

  • The degeneration of Red Pill culture

  • Dealing with a girl’s jealous friends

  • Should Walt stop dating Zoomettes?

  • Millennials who are still single are a completely different generation at this point from the ones who got married early on in life

  • Hermione as the Millennial female ideal

  • Walt wants to introduce Katie to his fren Raven, who has done very similar work in the past

  • Do menfolk ever push boundaries in Katie’s body work sessions?

  • The challenges of monetizing eros in a non-extractive/instrumental way

  • Fighting in relationships is hot

  • How comedy bridges sexed communicative gaps

  • Why all the fellers Katie talks to on Substack hate each other

  • Women are more ontologically porous than men

  • Women have lost their ability to effectively manage men

  • Why the status economy of artists and dissident thinkers is inherently a lot more negative sum than the business world

  • How the 6-7 Meme represents the deterioration of Gen Alpha’s discernment

  • The Zoomer Stare

  • How Ayahuasca connected Katie to her femininity

  • Do autistic people have souls?

  • Katie teaches Walt that his beard-pulling tic is an embodiment mechanism

  • Is your true self what you deliberately try to be or your automatic impulse?

  • Why spergs have to lie all the time to be accepted

  • The failure modes of the Zoomer Oral Culture

    The Great Unbinding

    The Great Unbinding

    Walt Bismarck
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    Feb 24
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