On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I attempt to balance out this podcast’s at times less than perfectly charitable coverage of Gen Z girls by shooting the shit with one who isn’t specifically a kept woman or ddlg ex-gf precognitively disposed to agree with everything I say—and more importantly, occupies at least by adjacency the sort of low-sociosexual Zoomette neurotype I myself tend to have very limited optics into.

Meet claire slaire : a ginger math student born more or less contemporaneously with Hurricane Katrina—which doesn’t just evoke Daenerys Targaryen but was also the case for another significantly more infamous Zoomette in the Walt Right mythos, compared to whom Claire tbf seems quite a lot less mythically overdetermined by the tempest of her birth on account of her baseline affect / temperament running as a rule it seems much less hurricane overall than brisk autumn northwind.

Anywho point is I mostly thought she’d be an interesting guest after seeing this comment on another writer’s article:

That and because she seems to be quite a fan of my foil Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)—star of the most recent episode of WRP before this one.

Topics include: