Interviewing A Zoomette Redhead

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I attempt to balance out this podcast’s at times less than perfectly charitable coverage of Gen Z girls by shooting the shit with one who isn’t specifically a kept woman or ddlg ex-gf precognitively disposed to agree with everything I say—and more importantly, occupies at least by adjacency the sort of low-sociosexual Zoomette neurotype I myself tend to have very limited optics into.
Meet claire slaire : a ginger math student born more or less contemporaneously with Hurricane Katrina—which doesn’t just evoke Daenerys Targaryen but was also the case for another significantly more infamous Zoomette in the Walt Right mythos, compared to whom Claire tbf seems quite a lot less mythically overdetermined by the tempest of her birth on account of her baseline affect / temperament running as a rule it seems much less hurricane overall than brisk autumn northwind.
Anywho point is I mostly thought she’d be an interesting guest after seeing this comment on another writer’s article:
That and because she seems to be quite a fan of my foil Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)—star of the most recent episode of WRP before this one.
Topics include:
How did her parents narrate the Bush Years to her?
Why she thinks Kryptogirl is coo
Why did Claire study math?
Should she become an actuary?
Zoomer attention spans
Are Gen Z women afraid of men? Is she?
The political valence of low vs. high-sociosexual dimension in women
Do women Have Agency?
The Zoomette whisper economy
Is anti-Pickmeism bad for nerdy girls?
Do Zoomers in college have many opportunities to date off the apps?
Are Zoomer girls pro-Tinder?
Why static pictures don’t really let women aesthetically assess men in the way they’d foreground IRL
The tightening Tinder algo and necessity of Liemaxxing
Why Zoomettes girls think Millennial women are cringe
How will Zoomettes handle Alphatte competition?
Why age gaps force a quasi-fetishistic or performative container
Is it acceptable for society to let women outearn men?
The epistemic foundations of workplace feminization theory
Do Zoomettes have an ambient contempt for men? How does this break down by factors like sociosexuality and status?
The failure modes of infinitely scalable status economies
Why people precognitively afford women more grace and allow them to abrogate agency despite women have reached hard power supremacy
Why womyn don’t realize how bad gossip apps are for men
Zoomettes gossiping about guys as rapey function as inadvertent wingmanism
How Millennial MILFs and Zoomettes gossip differently
The decline of pluralism as a cause of sneaky links
Do men keep fat chicks as sneaky links?
Why Zoomer lesbianism is far less performative than with Millennials
Zoomette lesbianism as neo-MGTOWism
The declassee feedback loop of male yearning and vulnerability
Walt appreciates Zoomer Boy fraternal solidarity
Is there a lower baseline sexual polarity these days?
Claire wants to ban dating apps
What does she think of Millennial guys? 😏
Are uncs less cringe than MILFs?
How old was she when she got a smartphone?
Why Millennial girls were more susceptible to grooming than Zoomettes
The tragedy of Oral Culture superficiality
Do Zoomer girls even write essayistically?
Why Claire is a girlboss
Why men are more behaviorally elastic along incentive gradients and women more responsive to social training
How popular is tradwifery vs. girlbossisism in Zoomettes?
Why overt feminisms is uncool
Women have a higher floor and lower ceiling
Radially asymmetric nature of Zoomer boys
Claire explains Zoomette ideology as having internalized that they won’t be taken seriously due to being women in a way Millennial women usually can’t
Why women are pussies with salary negotiation
Normie women ruin epistemics
Should bosses be able to fuck they seccy as a treat?
The power dynamic between young women / older guy is bidirectional