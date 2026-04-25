Russell Walter - Australia, Anglos, and Fatherhood

On today’s season finale of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with my longtime fren and associate Russell Walter—a heterodox writer from Australia who publishes at the sensibly named Russell Walter Substack.
Check out these articles from him when you get a chance:
Topics include:
How Russell was inspired to come on Substack by Walt’s famous jeremiad against Nebraska due to a shared high openness temperament
Russell’s YouTube roots in Nietzsche and the BAP-o-sphere
Why the Australian WN scene is more overtly Neo-Nazi
Does Australia have more tolerance for casual racism in humor etc.?
People like to coon as a caricature of their demographic group for outsiders
British and Australian guys can arbitrage their accent overseas
Why Walt has come to appreciate WASPs
Why Anglos pull off multiculturalism better than anyone
Why Australia is one of the only countries where migrants are on net contributors to the economy
Why Australians are better at talking about status
Comparing Queensland to the American South
Are tropical environments bad for white people?
Does there exist a bidirectional cultural exchange between Australians and insomniac Americans?
Is Russell currently the most prominent edgy Australian?
Zoomer brutalism is driving right wing Millennials toward the center
The Anglo affinity for pluralism and how it causes the most tolerant strands of WASP culture to get cannibalized (e.g. Quakers by Ellis Islanders)
Differences in Australian vs. American immigration patterns and the Australian people as the first “mass man” ethnos
Anglos as the creators and first victims of modernity
Anglos as the most Faustian race
How the Irish and blacks have played similar roles as Anglo client races
The Irish as photonegatives of Jews
Anglos created a world where different ethnicities are like Pokémon
How WW2 and one-to-many communications technology created a maximally stable and just society in 1950s America
Does Australia still think of itself as an Anglo country?
The Irish as a vector for oppositional culture in Anglo countries
No one wants to be a client race of the Chinese or Russians
Why Russians overseas think everyone is gay
Is modern France a uniquely vital Western civilization?
Why France produced a writer like Houellebecq so much earlier than the Anglo world produced anyone comparable
Read Russell’s piece A Short History Of The Gender Wars
What lines of rhetoric can be used to reach women on important Gender Wars issues without incurring an incel stink
How the post-Tinder dating ecology locks in heteropessimism
Why love found late in life feels more contingent and provisional
How Russell metabolized turning 30 and feeling his optionality fall off
Modernity gives us an illusion of limitless frictionlessness
Have Zoomers psyoped us into thinking we’re old men?
Whether you read as old or young depends on status position
What has surprised Russell about fatherhood?
The transition from hunter to lord mode that comes with fatherhood
Read Russell’s post Is Having a Family Embarrassing Now?
Why being a single man in your 30s feels like being a gay guy
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