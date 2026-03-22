The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
Interviewing Aurini
0:00
-2:03:39

Interviewing Aurini

Walt Right Perspectives #149
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Leo M.J. Aurini's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Leo M.J. Aurini
Mar 22, 2026

Today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives is a special for any oldheads in the scene, as I managed to score an interview with Leo M.J. Aurini—one of the most prominent voices of the early 2010s YouTube reactosphere, which alongside 4chan’s /pol/ served as central hub of what I termed the “Pre Alt Right” in my Alt Right Retrospective.

Back in the day Aurini made a lot of manosphere-adjacent content and was probably my most significant intellectual influence in that domain.

Since then he’s converted to Catholicism and become less of a firebrand, retooling his public persona more towards Jungian mysticism, occultism, and social critique.

Follow him on YouTube and Twitter and buy his book here.

Topics Include:

  • Why he changed his name from Davis to Leo

  • Why bohemian art hoes are well-suited for right wing intellectual men

  • Why rightest and leftist intellectuals talk past each other

  • It’s probably not a great idea for extremely online sperg types to pursue normie conservative church girls

  • The failure modes of male over-systemization

  • Why Leo has gotten into magic and astrology

  • Archetypal truth and synchronicity

  • The power of washing your penis

  • The epochal transition from the Age of Pisces to Aquarius

  • How men and women lie in different ways

  • Contemporary status hierarchies select for people who can handle contradiction quietly without incurring cognitive load

  • Modernity exposes us to asymmetric reputational risk via gossip

  • MeToo as a Girardian scapegoating ritual

  • Caring about Epstein and Weinstein was cringe before it got big

  • How Aurini has dealt with the ups and downs of eceleb life

  • Walt and Aurini reminisce about the early mid-2010s YouTube world

  • There needs to be some limits on Redpill Maximalism or the whole thing just reduces to one gigachad cucking everyone

  • Gen X monoculture vs. Millennial subcultures vs. Zoomer microcultures

  • The need for shadow integration and how the famous Cathy Newman interview of Jordan Peterson serves as a great example of animus possession

  • Aurini gives some unc advice to young men

  • Men are systems builders and women particularists

  • Dealing with men more autistic than you makes you empathize with women

  • The failure modes of libertarianism

  • Aurini used to show Walt’s song NAP to girls on dates

  • Why anarcho-capitalism didn’t last in Medieval Iceland

  • Short form video as a maladaptive force

  • How Aurini got his YouTube back after it was banned in 2019

  • The move of internet communities to private spaces

  • Should we bring back mystery schools?

  • Teenagers really shouldn’t be exposed to every truth about status

  • The logic behind Looksmaxxing

  • How Aurini went from studying history to working in oil extraction

  • How retard rallies brought down the Alt Right

  • Most powerful influencers are on a payroll

  • Dictators care more about public opinion than democratic leaders

  • Donald Trump wants to be Apollo but is actually Mercury

  • Peter Thiel would actually be a good evil overlord

  • AWFL intransigence

  • Why blue collar work can be good for intellectuals

  • Havana Syndrome

  • Why everything feels liminal since Covid

  • The importance of processing family trauma

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