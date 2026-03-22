Interviewing Aurini

Today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives is a special for any oldheads in the scene, as I managed to score an interview with Leo M.J. Aurini—one of the most prominent voices of the early 2010s YouTube reactosphere, which alongside 4chan’s /pol/ served as central hub of what I termed the “Pre Alt Right” in my Alt Right Retrospective.
Back in the day Aurini made a lot of manosphere-adjacent content and was probably my most significant intellectual influence in that domain.
Since then he’s converted to Catholicism and become less of a firebrand, retooling his public persona more towards Jungian mysticism, occultism, and social critique.
Follow him on YouTube and Twitter and buy his book here.
Topics Include:
Why he changed his name from Davis to Leo
Why bohemian art hoes are well-suited for right wing intellectual men
Why rightest and leftist intellectuals talk past each other
It’s probably not a great idea for extremely online sperg types to pursue normie conservative church girls
The failure modes of male over-systemization
Why Leo has gotten into magic and astrology
Archetypal truth and synchronicity
The power of washing your penis
The epochal transition from the Age of Pisces to Aquarius
How men and women lie in different ways
Contemporary status hierarchies select for people who can handle contradiction quietly without incurring cognitive load
Modernity exposes us to asymmetric reputational risk via gossip
MeToo as a Girardian scapegoating ritual
Caring about Epstein and Weinstein was cringe before it got big
How Aurini has dealt with the ups and downs of eceleb life
Walt and Aurini reminisce about the early mid-2010s YouTube world
There needs to be some limits on Redpill Maximalism or the whole thing just reduces to one gigachad cucking everyone
Gen X monoculture vs. Millennial subcultures vs. Zoomer microcultures
The need for shadow integration and how the famous Cathy Newman interview of Jordan Peterson serves as a great example of animus possession
Aurini gives some unc advice to young men
Men are systems builders and women particularists
Dealing with men more autistic than you makes you empathize with women
The failure modes of libertarianism
Aurini used to show Walt’s song NAP to girls on dates
Why anarcho-capitalism didn’t last in Medieval Iceland
Short form video as a maladaptive force
How Aurini got his YouTube back after it was banned in 2019
The move of internet communities to private spaces
Should we bring back mystery schools?
Teenagers really shouldn’t be exposed to every truth about status
The logic behind Looksmaxxing
How Aurini went from studying history to working in oil extraction
How retard rallies brought down the Alt Right
Most powerful influencers are on a payroll
Dictators care more about public opinion than democratic leaders
Donald Trump wants to be Apollo but is actually Mercury
Peter Thiel would actually be a good evil overlord
AWFL intransigence
Why blue collar work can be good for intellectuals
Havana Syndrome
Why everything feels liminal since Covid
The importance of processing family trauma
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