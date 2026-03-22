Interviewing Aurini

Today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives is a special for any oldheads in the scene, as I managed to score an interview with Leo M.J. Aurini—one of the most prominent voices of the early 2010s YouTube reactosphere, which alongside 4chan’s /pol/ served as central hub of what I termed the “Pre Alt Right” in my Alt Right Retrospective.

Back in the day Aurini made a lot of manosphere-adjacent content and was probably my most significant intellectual influence in that domain.

Since then he’s converted to Catholicism and become less of a firebrand, retooling his public persona more towards Jungian mysticism, occultism, and social critique.

Follow him on YouTube and Twitter and buy his book here.

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