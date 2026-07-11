Debating Aristocracy with Derek Suszko

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I converse with the fantastic Derek Suszko, a heterodox writer who describes himself as an aristocratic vitalist heavily influenced by the ideas of Nietzsche and Costin Alamariu.
Derek is active in politically organizing young men IRL, but here on Substack is best known for his viral note advocating that downwardly mobile young rightist aesthetes pair up with BPD art hoes (strongly endorse), as well as his defense of Gen Z slang as reflecting a more accurate reflection of embodied power dynamics.
Topics include:
Derek’s Polish-Ukrainian heritage
Aristocracy as an aesthetic psycho-cognitive mode
The competing bourgeois mode as siloed, egalitarian, and rationalistic
Is contractualism or a game theoretic / transactional honor culture compatible with Derek’s idea of aristocracy?
Is dueling aristocratic or just an antecedent bourgeois leveling norm?
Affected disinterest as the only viable masculine posture in late modernity
Norms as ecological equilibria of social technologies
Is the female mind contextually hypergamous or based on assessments against a more absolute / context-independent masculine baseline?
Does the citizen-soldier model scale?
Are decadence / entropy inevitable cyclical forces in civilization?
Derek argues that the bourgeois lifestyle is erotically repulsive to women ipso facto—Walter disagrees
Are the rulers of modernity nerds? Is Andy Byron a weird sperg?
Zoomer boys don’t see a viable path to institutional power
Are Company Men free men?
Do we all have to serve someone?
Women’s lib as a cause of the collapse of masculine hierarchy
Men lack exclusively masculine arenas of competence that allow hierarchies based on technical skill and correspondence epistemics
Derek argues that the Sensitive Young Man archetype is above all defined by an inability to recognize male hierarchy lest one get mogged
How Derek organizes his men’s group
Derek argues that technological development is at this point beneficial to the reestablishment of aristocratic culture
Male narcissism is an adaptive defense in globally algorithmic hierarchies that obsolete bourgeois and siloed sources of masculine status
How can we translate on-the-ground power to hard structural power
Walt’s proposal to restore siloed status hierarchies by shutting down and breaking up Tinder Instagram Tiktok etc.
Are Zoomers too blackpilled or just realistic?
How much should we push young men toward individual success versus radicalized political organization?
Disaffected elites as leaders of revolution
Grillpill deradicalization and the proliferation of contempt toward struggling young guys among higher status Millennial men
Is Derek’s advice scalable to normalfags?
How does Derek plan to deal with antisocial outcast entryists in his group?
There’s always eventually a need to purge the SA
Was the Alt Right metapolitically successful?
Why did communism and fascism succeed in the early twentieth century?
The American and French revolutions as bourgeois revolts
Derek argues that the Industrial Revolution enabled the bourgeoisie’s rise but the Tech Revolution is renewing aristocracy by killing slave morality
Walt argues the bourgeoisie was more vital / eugenic than the aristocracy in the early modern and Victorian eras
Why advanced western armies struggle against third world guerrillas
The Danegeld as a weapon of war
Could America win a war against the Mexican cartels?
What will twenty-first century warfare look like?
Is the propagandist the most important warrior of modern times?
Trump’s expansionist aspirations toward Greenland/Canada/Cuba
Could we motivate Zoomers to invade Cuba with land grants?
Should we establish an autonomous cossack zone in northern Mexico?
Could Trump get Alberta and Saskatchewan to defect to the US?
Read Derek’s piece Some Principles for Organizing Young Men