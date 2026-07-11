Debating Aristocracy with Derek Suszko

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I converse with the fantastic Derek Suszko, a heterodox writer who describes himself as an aristocratic vitalist heavily influenced by the ideas of Nietzsche and Costin Alamariu.

Derek is active in politically organizing young men IRL, but here on Substack is best known for his viral note advocating that downwardly mobile young rightist aesthetes pair up with BPD art hoes (strongly endorse), as well as his defense of Gen Z slang as reflecting a more accurate reflection of embodied power dynamics.

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