Debating Looksmaxxing with my teenage intern

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I sit down with my intrepid 19yo intern Walt’s Intern, who last appeared on the pod in December to litigate whether womyn are peepo, to get the update on Zoomer college life / social politics and hash out my longstanding disagreement with the lad over Zoomer Looksmaxxing and Clavicular.

This one has some fireworks in the second half, so I imagine yinz will enjoy this.

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