Debating Looksmaxxing with my teenage intern

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I sit down with my intrepid 19yo intern Walt’s Intern, who last appeared on the pod in December to litigate whether womyn are peepo, to get the update on Zoomer college life / social politics and hash out my longstanding disagreement with the lad over Zoomer Looksmaxxing and Clavicular.
This one has some fireworks in the second half, so I imagine yinz will enjoy this.
Topics include:
Why WI has been blackpilled about the state of the world
Why WI has given up on politics after being disappointed by TPUSA and the second Trump administration
The ackshual ethnostate was the friends we met along the way
Was Trump’s white house UFC deal comparable to Jackson’s inaugural party?
Are campus rape tribunals still in force?
The pernicious impact of Zoomette gossip networks
Is drinking culture coming back among Zoomers after its covid-era nadir?
Zoomer drinks of choice
Why Walt is getting whitepilled on Late Zoomers and Alphoids
Why Zoomers act like their life is over at 23
WI’s bad experience volunteering with TPUSA
Is Erica Kirk too much?
The pain of hiding your power level
WI’s participation in Instagram Hitlerism
Nick Fuentes’s insufficiency as a leader
Is it better to be the opposition faction in American politics
Are normies and womyn abandoning Trump in droves?
Why isn’t Elon buying senators?
Peter Thiel—based or no?
Is language transhumanism?
Religion as a social technology
Why technocracy is the only path to end dopamine traps / gerontocracy
Is accelerationism the best route forward?
Apollonianism as anti-entropic
Why men need to be Evil nowadays
How can men procure dignity in the modern world?
Being worshipped feels great
Walt explains his critiques of Looksmaxxing
Does Clav get more pussie than 2023-era WB?
Is Looksmaxxing gay?
Watch Clav’s debate with a Red Pill coach
Is all cognition Cope?
The inevitability of getting mogged
Zoomer wiggerism
Will Zoomer boys ever overthrow the dildocracy?
Is man something to be surpassed?
Walt says 6-7
Do you die when you fall asleep?
All existence is inexorably performative