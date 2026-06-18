The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
Debating Looksmaxxing with my teenage intern
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Debating Looksmaxxing with my teenage intern

with Walt's Intern (WRP #157)
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Walt’s Intern's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Walt’s Intern
Jun 18, 2026
∙ Paid

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I sit down with my intrepid 19yo intern Walt’s Intern, who last appeared on the pod in December to litigate whether womyn are peepo, to get the update on Zoomer college life / social politics and hash out my longstanding disagreement with the lad over Zoomer Looksmaxxing and Clavicular.

This one has some fireworks in the second half, so I imagine yinz will enjoy this.

Topics include:

  • Why WI has been blackpilled about the state of the world

  • Why WI has given up on politics after being disappointed by TPUSA and the second Trump administration

  • The ackshual ethnostate was the friends we met along the way

  • Was Trump’s white house UFC deal comparable to Jackson’s inaugural party?

  • Are campus rape tribunals still in force?

  • The pernicious impact of Zoomette gossip networks

  • Is drinking culture coming back among Zoomers after its covid-era nadir?

  • Zoomer drinks of choice

  • Why Walt is getting whitepilled on Late Zoomers and Alphoids

  • Why Zoomers act like their life is over at 23

  • WI’s bad experience volunteering with TPUSA

  • Is Erica Kirk too much?

  • The pain of hiding your power level

  • WI’s participation in Instagram Hitlerism

  • Nick Fuentes’s insufficiency as a leader

  • Is it better to be the opposition faction in American politics

  • Are normies and womyn abandoning Trump in droves?

  • Why isn’t Elon buying senators?

  • Peter Thiel—based or no?

  • Is language transhumanism?

  • Religion as a social technology

  • Why technocracy is the only path to end dopamine traps / gerontocracy

  • Is accelerationism the best route forward?

  • Apollonianism as anti-entropic

  • Why men need to be Evil nowadays

  • How can men procure dignity in the modern world?

  • Being worshipped feels great

  • Walt explains his critiques of Looksmaxxing

  • Does Clav get more pussie than 2023-era WB?

  • Is Looksmaxxing gay?

    • Watch Clav’s debate with a Red Pill coach

  • Is all cognition Cope?

  • The inevitability of getting mogged

  • Zoomer wiggerism

  • Will Zoomer boys ever overthrow the dildocracy?

  • Is man something to be surpassed?

  • Walt says 6-7

  • Do you die when you fall asleep?

  • All existence is inexorably performative

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