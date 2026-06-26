The Walt Right

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Prometheus & Pandora: Episode II

Getting inside Pandora's Box
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Katie O'Connor's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Katie O'Connor
Jun 26, 2026
∙ Paid

In this episode of Prometheus and Pandora, Katie O'Connor and I dive into the eponymous myths to explain our rationale for the podcast name.

We then digress into a bunch of incredibly dark shit I had to put behind the paywall so all the normie moms in my audience don’t immediately unsubscribe.

Topics include:

  • ChatGPT wants Walt to let Katie talk more

  • Walt and Katie explain the logic behind the podcast name

  • Prometheus and Pandora as “dark knowledge” seekers

  • Prometheus as Apollonian and Pandora as Dionysian

  • Knowing too much about the other sex drives you mad

  • AI psychosis

  • Arguing with ChatGPT lets you create a verbal “bubble reality”

  • Does Prometheus stem from ancestral memory of mastering fire?

  • Prometheus as a trickster figure

  • Is Walter’s sampling of other generations representative?

  • Zoomettes are more aware of their sexual power than Millennielles

  • Each generation the polarity between men and women decreases which increases the need for fetishized relationships e.g. age gaps and BDSM

  • Why Miss O’Connor enjoys 48 year-old men

  • Differences in the Millennielle vs. Millennial Man experience

  • The boyishness of Millennial Men

  • Different challenges faced by Millennielles from rightist vs. leftist families

  • How Katie’s childhood bestie married her sugar daddy

  • In 2010 it was weird for women to want a provider

  • How men and women experience forbidden knowledge differently

  • How Pandora’s Box ties to female sexual darkness

  • How women exercise their evil through men

  • The role of women in sex trafficking

  • There are multiple guys worse than Epstein in every city

  • Epstein as a scapegoat to siphon off anxiety over more banal abuse

  • The Stepdad Question

  • Womyn have no idea how widespread fake snuff porn is

  • The Motherless rape academy

  • The desensitization of Zoomers to extreme gore videos

  • Creepy dad behavior

  • Is sexuality to some extent just inherently evil?

  • What triggers feminine vindictiveness?

  • Often women need to believe a man is contemptible to successfully cut off the branch when she enters into a new dyad

  • Can women feel empathy toward men?

  • The thin line between working class women preparing their daughters for hypergamy and low-level sex trafficking

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