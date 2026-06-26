Prometheus & Pandora: Episode II

In this episode of Prometheus and Pandora, Katie O'Connor and I dive into the eponymous myths to explain our rationale for the podcast name.
We then digress into a bunch of incredibly dark shit I had to put behind the paywall so all the normie moms in my audience don’t immediately unsubscribe.
Topics include:
ChatGPT wants Walt to let Katie talk more
Walt and Katie explain the logic behind the podcast name
Prometheus and Pandora as “dark knowledge” seekers
Prometheus as Apollonian and Pandora as Dionysian
Knowing too much about the other sex drives you mad
AI psychosis
Arguing with ChatGPT lets you create a verbal “bubble reality”
Does Prometheus stem from ancestral memory of mastering fire?
Prometheus as a trickster figure
Is Walter’s sampling of other generations representative?
Zoomettes are more aware of their sexual power than Millennielles
Each generation the polarity between men and women decreases which increases the need for fetishized relationships e.g. age gaps and BDSM
Why Miss O’Connor enjoys 48 year-old men
Differences in the Millennielle vs. Millennial Man experience
The boyishness of Millennial Men
Different challenges faced by Millennielles from rightist vs. leftist families
How Katie’s childhood bestie married her sugar daddy
In 2010 it was weird for women to want a provider
How men and women experience forbidden knowledge differently
How Pandora’s Box ties to female sexual darkness
How women exercise their evil through men
The role of women in sex trafficking
There are multiple guys worse than Epstein in every city
Epstein as a scapegoat to siphon off anxiety over more banal abuse
The Stepdad Question
Womyn have no idea how widespread fake snuff porn is
The Motherless rape academy
The desensitization of Zoomers to extreme gore videos
Creepy dad behavior
Is sexuality to some extent just inherently evil?
What triggers feminine vindictiveness?
Often women need to believe a man is contemptible to successfully cut off the branch when she enters into a new dyad
Can women feel empathy toward men?
The thin line between working class women preparing their daughters for hypergamy and low-level sex trafficking
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