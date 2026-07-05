Can women give men advice?

On today’s episode of Prometheus & Pandora Katie O'Connor and I return to where it all began and hash out the validity of A Voice For Men’s catalogue of anti-male shaming tactics, before pivoting to the general question of whether women can give men useful advice when it comes to dating and relationships, as well as whether the fairer sex can even comprehend their own desire.
This is a tight and juicy one that gets straight to all the most important epistemic and phenomenological gaps between the sexes, so def give it a listen.
Topics include:
How Walt originally got Katie to come on his pod
Why MRA epistemics break down and AVFM’s catalogue of shaming tactics doesn’t work as well as Walter’s General Theory for the Gender Wars
Shape rotators are discriminated against by the universe because they can’t verbally outfox womyn a la wordcels like Walt Bismarck
Men overindex on signal and women overindex on noise
Can gals like Katie, Lana Li, Eurydice give men useful dating advice?
Girls who want you to fuck them / you’ve fucked give you good advice but girls who don’t see you as sexually viable will basically always sabotage you
The proximate vs. ultimate causes of female desire—women tend to narrate the former in terms of the latter
Katie’s insight that “women want dick pics when women want dick pics”
Contractualism in relationships kills eros
Women seldom approach dating in the prospective strategic manner men do; rather they let men act upon them and narrativize post hoc in mostly relational terms her dyad with whichever man who produces the right somatic reaction
Men experience life in terms of tradeoffs whereas women want to narrate their dyads as fated and their man as objectively “the best” in some way
Why men need to affect a certain contempt for men atop other status hierarchies to develop optimal swagger around women
Why Walt bullied Katherine a year ago
The plausible deniability of feminine Pinterestfugue
Why opening with super sexual lines on dating apps works
“Take her seriously but not literally”
Does talking about one’s desire in a propositional container even make sense?
Most men don’t know if they really like the girl until they fuck her
The Red Pill pushes men toward coarse-grain heuristics to make incels less outcome-dependent but is bad at giving experienced men more individuated heuristics for establishing a stable dyad
See Walter’s Orange Pill and Thirty-Eight Theses