Can women give men advice?

On today’s episode of Prometheus & Pandora Katie O'Connor and I return to where it all began and hash out the validity of A Voice For Men’s catalogue of anti-male shaming tactics, before pivoting to the general question of whether women can give men useful advice when it comes to dating and relationships, as well as whether the fairer sex can even comprehend their own desire.

This is a tight and juicy one that gets straight to all the most important epistemic and phenomenological gaps between the sexes, so def give it a listen.

Topics include:

How Walt originally got Katie to come on his pod

Why MRA epistemics break down and AVFM’s catalogue of shaming tactics doesn’t work as well as Walter’s General Theory for the Gender Wars