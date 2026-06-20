The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
YueYue Wang — Should women be killed?
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YueYue Wang — Should women be killed?

Walt's Right Perspectives #158
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Walt Bismarck and The Wise Wang
Jun 20, 2026
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On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with The Wise Wang, a Zillennial azn broad from Canadia who writes at The Wise Wang mostly about gender issues.

Make sure to read these articles from her:

Topics include:

  • Why Instagram banned YueYue for child abuse

  • Her memories of life in Cathay

  • Walt argues that white peepo value human life too much

  • Do Russians count as white?

  • Comparing Japanese vs. Koreans vs. Chinese

  • Japan and Europe as sclerotic museum societies

  • The Zillennial limbo between Millennial and Zoomer culture

  • Asian presence in Vancouver

  • Jungle Asians vs. Fancy Asians

  • West Coast Asians vs. East Coast Asians in Canada and the US

  • What does YueYue find most annoying about Millennials vs. Zoomers?

  • Does anyone take women seriously?

  • Walt complains about Millennial boomerism

  • Is YueYue a Pick Me?

  • Does she have a deliberate growth strategy?

  • How mean should one be to their readers?

  • Why you need to flirt with / bully women instead of arguing with them

  • Intrasexual competition on Substack

  • Is YueYue autistic?

  • Do Asian girls clap their hands when they laugh?

  • YueYue’s piece Men kill women for a good reason

  • Walt argues the most important part of sex is epistemic

  • Is YueYue bisexual?

  • Context-independent propositional truth doesn’t really exist for young neurotypical women

  • Why does everyone think Walt is a 45 year-old man?

  • Zoomers compete with each other in a feminine way

  • The Millennial tendency to essentialize other men’s status in a feminine way

  • Why does Walt put his astrological signs in his bio?

  • Walt argues it’s gay to treat housing as an investment

  • YueYue’s piece Women can’t speak English

  • Walt argues that men constantly lie to womyn

  • Walt argues thinking about your “ideal woman” is gay

  • Why YueYue is definitely an INTJ

  • Does isolation make you more or less yourself?

  • Walt rails against Millennial statusniggers

  • The need to outsource judgment to institutions and peers

  • All cognition is Cope

  • How does YueYue define Trvth?

  • Why the Zoomer Oral Culture destroyed the importance of receipts

  • Conventional implicature and covert contracts

  • Good girls are the evilest when you fuck them

  • Women don’t understand their own natures

  • YueYue’s post comparing and contrasting Day and WBE

  • Why Walt believes in the sanctity of virginity

  • Why men constantly downplay to women how much they care

  • Has Walt ever soft raped a girl?

  • Why All Sex is Rape

  • The proliferation of Zoomette gossip networks

  • YueYue explains the telos behind Day’s posting style

  • Why everything is about status

  • How Feminine Power Works

  • Why women get more power by abrogating agency

  • Why Walt wants to help Zoomer Boys organize

  • why Walt relates to Chairman Mao

  • YueYue asks Walt about his childhood

  • Why does Walter talk so fast?

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