YueYue Wang — Should women be killed?

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with The Wise Wang, a Zillennial azn broad from Canadia who writes at The Wise Wang mostly about gender issues.
Make sure to read these articles from her:
Topics include:
Why Instagram banned YueYue for child abuse
Her memories of life in Cathay
Walt argues that white peepo value human life too much
Do Russians count as white?
Comparing Japanese vs. Koreans vs. Chinese
Japan and Europe as sclerotic museum societies
The Zillennial limbo between Millennial and Zoomer culture
Asian presence in Vancouver
Jungle Asians vs. Fancy Asians
West Coast Asians vs. East Coast Asians in Canada and the US
What does YueYue find most annoying about Millennials vs. Zoomers?
Does anyone take women seriously?
Walt complains about Millennial boomerism
Is YueYue a Pick Me?
Does she have a deliberate growth strategy?
How mean should one be to their readers?
Why you need to flirt with / bully women instead of arguing with them
Intrasexual competition on Substack
Is YueYue autistic?
Do Asian girls clap their hands when they laugh?
YueYue’s piece Men kill women for a good reason
Walt argues the most important part of sex is epistemic
Is YueYue bisexual?
Context-independent propositional truth doesn’t really exist for young neurotypical women
Why does everyone think Walt is a 45 year-old man?
Zoomers compete with each other in a feminine way
The Millennial tendency to essentialize other men’s status in a feminine way
Why does Walt put his astrological signs in his bio?
Walt argues it’s gay to treat housing as an investment
YueYue’s piece Women can’t speak English
Walt argues that men constantly lie to womyn
Read The Ways Men Lie
Walt argues thinking about your “ideal woman” is gay
Why YueYue is definitely an INTJ
Does isolation make you more or less yourself?
Walt rails against Millennial statusniggers
The need to outsource judgment to institutions and peers
All cognition is Cope
How does YueYue define Trvth?
Why the Zoomer Oral Culture destroyed the importance of receipts
Conventional implicature and covert contracts
Good girls are the evilest when you fuck them
Women don’t understand their own natures
Why Walt believes in the sanctity of virginity
Why men constantly downplay to women how much they care
Has Walt ever soft raped a girl?
Why All Sex is Rape
The proliferation of Zoomette gossip networks
YueYue explains the telos behind Day’s posting style
Why everything is about status
Why women get more power by abrogating agency
Why Walt wants to help Zoomer Boys organize
read The Fuckboy Right
why Walt relates to Chairman Mao
YueYue asks Walt about his childhood
Why does Walter talk so fast?
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