Talking Gender with Katie O'Connor

A few weeks back on WRP I had a splendid conversation with Katie O'Connor about contemporary gender issues a lot of you found enlightening / useful / inspirational in a way one seldom observes in more typical Gender Wars content; after the podcast dropped I received numerous DMs from men and women both praising how effectively we were able to translate the most pressing issues of the day between masculine and feminine grammars.
Over the past few weeks Katie and I have spoken extensively, and it’s become clear to us that further conversations in that vein have a lot of promise as a recurring show. Today we say down to record the pilot episode.
**IMPORTANT** —
Comment below with topics you’d like us to discuss in future installments.
Also: if you have any creative recommendations for a pod name lmk.
Topics include:
Lots of opposite-sex communication breakdowns are a skill issue
Male causal mechanization vs. womanly tendency to narrate life as fated
How men and women narrate their lives differently
Phenomenological differences in male vs. female agency
How women derive power from abrogating agency
The role men play in incentivizing female unaccountability
The need for women to launder their self-image going into a new dyad with a man by renarrating past relationships as abusive / neglectful / etc.
How the Zoomer Oral Culture decreased the importance of receipts and made Zoomer social dynamics less truth-apt and diachronically binding
Walt and Katie debate what counts as Transhumanism
How language and writing alter cognition (read Meghan Bell on this)
Why women are more tribal / embodied and men more civilizational / abstract
Too much male intellectual talent is getting routed into abstractions like LLMs and increasingly hyperreal porn / dick pill ads
Read Tom Swift on this
Read The Great Rebinding
Male obsolescence in late modernity
Why masculine dignity depends on ascension narratives women tend to distrust or disdain due to their role as genetic selectors
How male ascension narratives differ from woman-friendly narratives of “discovering” an underpriced man a la Sk8er Boi / Aladdin / Beauty in the Beast
Why money / muscles / etc. need to be laundered through higher order containers to be erotically legible status markers to pre-Zoomer women
Arrested development in Zoomette sexuality
How the liquidity of the Zoomer Oral Culture has given Zoomettes a deeply compartmentalized relationship with identity and felt truth
The quasi-pagan nature of Zoomette femininity
Zoomette disembodiment and struggle having vaginal orgasms
Katie reacts to Walt’s recent conversation with Walt’s Intern about Clavicular and Looksmaxxing
Tinder’s ontological homosexuality and metadiscursive status barriers to getting women to realize how swipe apps run counter to their interests
All modern sexual incentive structures drive men towards Fuckboyism
Read Walt’s manifesto from last year The Fuckboy Right
Women precognitively parse low-status male desire as predatory
Why don’t Zoomettes intellectually engage with Millennielles in the same way Zoomer Boys do with Millennial Men?
Late Millennielle / Zoomette feminism is less about workplace equity than wanting access to men who aren’t porn-addicted scrubs
Zoomettes can simultaneously be a tradgirl / prostitute / lesbian / radfem and don’t experience this internally as a contradiction
Millennials who got married early in the 2010s tend to act like Obama-era redditors and are out of touch with how bad gender issues have gotten
Covid strongly benefited weird and liminal Millennials, arrested the development of Zoomettes, and overall just shredded Zoomer boys
Why Walter yearns for another plandemic
Zoomer Boys have mostly experienced Millennielles as fat blue haired SJW teachers and corporate DEI functionaries
The recent drift of Millennielles into appreciating sexed asymmetry
Were Millennielles exploited by Gen X men in their youth?
How mediation and individuation make transactionality feel less hookery
The relational / affectively porous nature of female sexuality
Why Millennielles are uncomfortable with sugaring compared to Zoomettes but often covertly fetishize the idea of prostituting themselves
Millennielle sexual formalism vs. Zoomette blended registers
Men can transmogrify / alchemize feminine disgust and hatred into lust, but you can’t really do anything with feminine indifference
Millennielles lack scripts for aestheticizing cruelty and tend to have poorly integrated shadows / Dark Feminine energies
Why affectively plastic and sexually volatile men adore crazy bitches
Why Zoomer Boys are dropping out of society
The logic behind Looksmaxxing—everyone judges a book by its cover now
Millennials need to act as stewards of the pre-digital textual culture in which stable diachronic truth ackshully mattered
Why Walter wants to ban short-form video content for kids