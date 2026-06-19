Talking Gender with Katie O'Connor

A few weeks back on WRP I had a splendid conversation with Katie O'Connor about contemporary gender issues a lot of you found enlightening / useful / inspirational in a way one seldom observes in more typical Gender Wars content; after the podcast dropped I received numerous DMs from men and women both praising how effectively we were able to translate the most pressing issues of the day between masculine and feminine grammars.

Over the past few weeks Katie and I have spoken extensively, and it’s become clear to us that further conversations in that vein have a lot of promise as a recurring show. Today we say down to record the pilot episode.

**IMPORTANT** —

Comment below with topics you’d like us to discuss in future installments.

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Also: if you have any creative recommendations for a pod name lmk.

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