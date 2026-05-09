Danny Li- Gen Z vs Millennials and The Red Pill

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I reunite with Danny Li—a discerning young writer who bought me a salad on New Year’s Day in exchange for my ideas on morality, status, and protecting virgins (read his account of our date here).
A High Zoomer originally from the Midwest with lineage from Far Cathay, Danny started out on Substack as a softboi aesthete writing primarily for womyn, but ever since getting Canceled for defending WBE in an altercation with some lad named Donald has branched out more into heterodox and centrist spaces.
In this pod we discuss the following pieces of his, all of which I recommend:
Topics Include:
Daniel’s origins on Substack
Red Scare / enduring reverberations in our community
Girlies like each other’s content far more consistently than spergs
How Daniel’s upbringing with a single mom and early figure skating career led to him adopting a more feminine cognitive style
Is someone born in 1998 closer to someone born in 1993 or 2003?
The Late Millennial vs. Early Zoomer relationship with social media
Why Danny identifies more with younger Zoomers than Late Millennials
Danny’s early success on YouTube making videos on music neuroscience
Why writers are prone to being kind of an asshole
The failure modes of using AI extensively as a writer
Danny’s earlier and more normie-coded “Red Pill”
The nigahiga song Nice Guys
Do men enjoy treating women poorly or resent them for liking jerks?
The tendency of ascended incels to punish women after getting successful
How covid isolation led to him suffering from paranoia / hallucinations
How Danny’s covid-era dry spell differed from typical incel narratives
Should we have empathy for incels?
Is inceldom or dying in a war more dignified?
Incels as a Girardian scapegoat
Should we ban Tinder?
Differences in how Millennial MILFs vs. Zoomettes narrate their attraction
Danny’s position as a liminal figure between aesthetes and spergs
Are propositionalized “Red Pill” heuristics ackshully useful or do guys just need to watch older and higher status guys flirting with girls?
Growing up around women made it harder for Danny to connect with guys
Daniel explains to Walter what it means to “dap someone up”
Differences in Asian guy vs. White guy socialization
Did differences in Chinese vs. European geography impact culture?
Why Asians are coo now
Danny’s thoughts on human biodiversity
Walt argues the actuarial profession is ontologically Chinese
Do Asians have a higher attention span?
How much of cultural differences are biological?
Walt starts to get autistic about HBD and scare the hoes
Is Daniel fluent in Mandarin?
What it was like going to high school in China
How being an international student made Danny more socially liquid
Trait neuroticism and being a man of high highs and low lows
How Danny suffered reputationally for defending WBE
Did Danny ever fuck his students as an MCAT teacher?
Walter’s experience grooming his pupils at the writing center
How puritanical Zoomer sensibilities around sex were shaped by #MeToo and onerous campus consent seminars
Is literally all self-narration cope?
The Zoomer Oral Culture has made all explanation land as cringe
Zoomer vs. Millennial attitudes on delusional self-confidence
Walt glazes Danny
Why Zoomers metabolize inceldom better than Millennials
Zoomer Stealth Archer ideals vs. institutional Millennial masculinity
see also The Fuckboy Right
How the Millennial vs. Zoomer dynamic echoes Boomers vs. Gen X
Millennial guys benefited at the expense of Zoomers during Covid
Zoomette social power
Is it bad for society that among Zoomers women now outearn men?
Millennial idealism vs. Zoomer pragmatism
How modernity made Zoomers distrust institutions
Why Walter talks on double speed
Do Zoomers secretly want the right to be cringe?
Walt’s predictions for Gen Alpha
Was Danny just signaling in his Red Pill essay?
Is the steelman version of the Red Pill more straussian or promethean?
Is there still value in being an honorable man?
Read Walter’s essays The Orange Pill and The Thirty Eight Theses Of Walter
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