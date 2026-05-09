Danny Li- Gen Z vs Millennials and The Red Pill

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I reunite with Danny Li—a discerning young writer who bought me a salad on New Year’s Day in exchange for my ideas on morality, status, and protecting virgins (read his account of our date here).

A High Zoomer originally from the Midwest with lineage from Far Cathay, Danny started out on Substack as a softboi aesthete writing primarily for womyn, but ever since getting Canceled for defending WBE in an altercation with some lad named Donald has branched out more into heterodox and centrist spaces.

In this pod we discuss the following pieces of his, all of which I recommend:

Topics Include:

Daniel’s origins on Substack

Red Scare / enduring reverberations in our community

Girlies like each other’s content far more consistently than spergs

How Daniel’s upbringing with a single mom and early figure skating career led to him adopting a more feminine cognitive style

Is someone born in 1998 closer to someone born in 1993 or 2003?

The Late Millennial vs. Early Zoomer relationship with social media

Why Danny identifies more with younger Zoomers than Late Millennials

Danny’s early success on YouTube making videos on music neuroscience

Why writers are prone to being kind of an asshole

The failure modes of using AI extensively as a writer

Danny’s earlier and more normie-coded “Red Pill”

The nigahiga song Nice Guys