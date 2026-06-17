Interviewing a Teenage Girl

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with cinnamon cyclone—my first guest thus far to have been born after the iPhone was released.
Cinnamon is a longtime writer and recent high school graduate who is on track to study in NYC this coming fall. She only just started out on Substack about a month ago, but has already put out a number of interesting pieces about generational dynamics, politics, and her personal hero Napoleon Bonaparte.
Check out these pieces from her:
Topics discussed include:
What it was like growing up in a mature digital oral culture
Obligate nonchalance and performative authenticity in Gen Z
Does Cinnamon feel closer to High Zoomers or Gen Alpha?
Do older Zoomers still seem young to her or quasi-middle aged?
Millennial subcultures vs. Gen Z microcultures
“Pick Me” and its impact on unusual women
Political valence of basicness vs. weirdness for older vs. younger Zoomers
Are Zoomettes becoming right wing just to be mean to fat people?
Why Zoomettes are far more willing to own their cruelty than Millennielles
Is Anorexia Faustian? Is it the female version of transgenderism?
Do Zoomers care about life’s big questions?
Why Zoomettes develop separate personalities for different relationships
Do daughters have a special ability to humiliate fathers?
Cinnamon’s struggle to find a guy who can live up her father’s masculine ideal
Zoomer Boy anti-institutionalism and Stealth Archer values
How economic instability and other forms of liminality broaden your perspective
Is Cinnamon neurodivergent?
Female ontological liquidity and trend-following
Millennial female bewilderment with Zoomette inconsistency
Cinnamon’s piece Glove, where she speaks to wanting to write a male character who is “both herself and her groom”
Women’s erotica has grown more schlocky and goonish
Could the average woman be attracted to Napoleon given his life’s humiliations?
How Napoleon aped Caesar in being able to proactively narrate his own myth
Womanly attraction to extravagant male passion / conquest / ruin vs. nonchalance
The struggle as a man of trying to live up to a hyper-masculine father
What does femininity mean to Cinnamon?
Why Cinnamon writes so intensely about male interiority but doesn’t write a lot about womanhood
Cinnamon’s thoughts on Schopenhauer’s On Women and Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex
Can Zoomettes even relate to analog-age women given their unprecedented relative power as compared to men?
Are women ontologically subordinate to men?
Are pretty high-status Zoomettes driven to ennui from post-scarcity?
Is animosity between men and women in Zoomers more just an online thing? Is it less acute in Late Zoomers than Early Zoomers?
Why Zoomettes are more likely to be mudsharks
What is Cinnamon’s impression of Gen X and Millennials?
The impact of premature digital sexualization on Zoomette psychology
The intensity of Zoomette intrasexual competition
Do Zoomettes feel like they’re not in a secure position in life?
Why Cinnamon hasn’t ever written a female protagonist
Why she’s planning to go to college in NYC
Was Camille Paglia a proto-Zoomette?
Do Gen X mothers understand their daughters?
How Zoomette sluttiness is different from Gen X and Millennial sluttiness
Why Zoomettes instinctively compartmentalize their sexuality
Can Zoomettes matriculate into a mature motherly femininity?
How will Zoomers handle turning 30?
Can women write male violence without moralizing or eroticizing it?
Does JKR idealize men?
Were Harry and Ginny a stupid match?
Do normie Zoomers hate Harry Potter and Millennial culture?
Do young women have any sympathy for male pain?
Can women objectively assess male looks?
What are the most and least womanly things about her?
Cinnamon’s piece Poor Mitch about a humiliated Gen Alpha boy
Are people more sexually open these days?
Does she feel any resentment from Millennial women?
Why Millennial men often seek out asymmetry dating Zoomettes
What type of Zoomer Boy will succeed and what type will get left behind?
How did covid impact Cinnamon?
Why Zoomer boys still feel betrayed over covid
Gen X girldad contempt for struggling young men
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