The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
Interviewing a Teenage Girl
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Interviewing a Teenage Girl

Walt Right Perspectives #156
Walt Bismarck's avatar
cinnamon cyclone's avatar
Walt Bismarck and cinnamon cyclone
Jun 17, 2026

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with cinnamon cyclonemy first guest thus far to have been born after the iPhone was released.

Cinnamon is a longtime writer and recent high school graduate who is on track to study in NYC this coming fall. She only just started out on Substack about a month ago, but has already put out a number of interesting pieces about generational dynamics, politics, and her personal hero Napoleon Bonaparte.

Check out these pieces from her:

Topics discussed include:

  • What it was like growing up in a mature digital oral culture

  • Obligate nonchalance and performative authenticity in Gen Z

  • Does Cinnamon feel closer to High Zoomers or Gen Alpha?

  • Do older Zoomers still seem young to her or quasi-middle aged?

  • Millennial subcultures vs. Gen Z microcultures

  • “Pick Me” and its impact on unusual women

  • Political valence of basicness vs. weirdness for older vs. younger Zoomers

  • Are Zoomettes becoming right wing just to be mean to fat people?

  • Why Zoomettes are far more willing to own their cruelty than Millennielles

  • Is Anorexia Faustian? Is it the female version of transgenderism?

  • Do Zoomers care about life’s big questions?

  • Why Zoomettes develop separate personalities for different relationships

  • Do daughters have a special ability to humiliate fathers?

  • Cinnamon’s struggle to find a guy who can live up her father’s masculine ideal

  • Zoomer Boy anti-institutionalism and Stealth Archer values

  • How economic instability and other forms of liminality broaden your perspective

  • Is Cinnamon neurodivergent?

  • Female ontological liquidity and trend-following

  • Millennial female bewilderment with Zoomette inconsistency

  • Cinnamon’s piece Glove, where she speaks to wanting to write a male character who is “both herself and her groom”

  • Women’s erotica has grown more schlocky and goonish

  • Could the average woman be attracted to Napoleon given his life’s humiliations?

  • How Napoleon aped Caesar in being able to proactively narrate his own myth

  • Womanly attraction to extravagant male passion / conquest / ruin vs. nonchalance

  • The struggle as a man of trying to live up to a hyper-masculine father

  • What does femininity mean to Cinnamon?

  • Why Cinnamon writes so intensely about male interiority but doesn’t write a lot about womanhood

  • Cinnamon’s thoughts on Schopenhauer’s On Women and Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex

  • Can Zoomettes even relate to analog-age women given their unprecedented relative power as compared to men?

  • Are women ontologically subordinate to men?

  • Are pretty high-status Zoomettes driven to ennui from post-scarcity?

  • Is animosity between men and women in Zoomers more just an online thing? Is it less acute in Late Zoomers than Early Zoomers?

  • Why Zoomettes are more likely to be mudsharks

  • What is Cinnamon’s impression of Gen X and Millennials?

  • The impact of premature digital sexualization on Zoomette psychology

  • The intensity of Zoomette intrasexual competition

  • Do Zoomettes feel like they’re not in a secure position in life?

  • Why Cinnamon hasn’t ever written a female protagonist

  • Why she’s planning to go to college in NYC

  • Was Camille Paglia a proto-Zoomette?

  • Do Gen X mothers understand their daughters?

  • How Zoomette sluttiness is different from Gen X and Millennial sluttiness

  • Why Zoomettes instinctively compartmentalize their sexuality

  • Can Zoomettes matriculate into a mature motherly femininity?

  • How will Zoomers handle turning 30?

  • Can women write male violence without moralizing or eroticizing it?

  • Does JKR idealize men?

  • Were Harry and Ginny a stupid match?

  • Do normie Zoomers hate Harry Potter and Millennial culture?

  • Do young women have any sympathy for male pain?

  • Can women objectively assess male looks?

  • What are the most and least womanly things about her?

  • Cinnamon’s piece Poor Mitch about a humiliated Gen Alpha boy

  • Are people more sexually open these days?

  • Does she feel any resentment from Millennial women?

  • Why Millennial men often seek out asymmetry dating Zoomettes

  • What type of Zoomer Boy will succeed and what type will get left behind?

  • How did covid impact Cinnamon?

  • Why Zoomer boys still feel betrayed over covid

  • Gen X girldad contempt for struggling young men

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