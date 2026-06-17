Interviewing a Teenage Girl

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with cinnamon cyclone—my first guest thus far to have been born after the iPhone was released.

Cinnamon is a longtime writer and recent high school graduate who is on track to study in NYC this coming fall. She only just started out on Substack about a month ago, but has already put out a number of interesting pieces about generational dynamics, politics, and her personal hero Napoleon Bonaparte.

Check out these pieces from her:

Topics discussed include: