Periods, Peter Pan, and Lesbians

On today’s episode of Prometheus and Pandora Katie O'Connor teaches the lads about how each of the various moonblood phases impacts a chick’s moods.
Then like good Millennials we then discuss the sexual archetypes embedded in various Disney movies: Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Lion King, Aladdin, and Peter Pan, outlining how each mythically compresses a deep primal sex-story and what it says about courtship, masculine competition, and female mate choice.
We then circle back toward period sex and lesbians.
Topics include:
Is Katherine presently entertaining Aunt Flo?
Why did kt get her period on 9/11?
Does stress expedite female puberty or push it back?
Millennial gender flattening repressed knowledge of women’s cycles
In the aughts / early 2010s they were giving the pill out for anything
How birth control impacts female mate choice and thus civilization
kt explains the four menstrual moonphases
Do polyamorous women get one dude for each phase?
Women on the pill go for similarity vs. complementary
Are women retaining girlish tastes in men longer and longer?
The decrease in pubescent age over the 20th century and its role in causing female sexual trauma and therefore transgenderism
Women make much harsher eugenic assessments during the luteal phase
Is getting offended at period jokes Gen X coded?
How much should men tell themselves “that’s the period talking?”
Walt explains diachronic vs. synchronic agency and how it ties to sex
Men can police defection among themselves in a way they can’t police women
Walter explains why it feels like women don’t have agency
Modern women aren’t in touch with their own cycle and can’t map it or game around it with promises/diachronically coherent life strategies
How a traumatic experience around a middle school love triangle made kt unusually sensitive to not leading guys on
Millennial scripts around sex were cloyingly moralistic
How Aladdin and BatB are different spins on the sk8er boi narratives
Why women love Little Mermaid and what Prince Eric represents
Prince Ali and Whole New World as the wrong and rightway to display status
The relationship between femininity and normativity
Why kt doesn’t like framing female intrasexual behavior via “status”
Do women get durable power from vulnerability?
How Lion King shows the inspirational force of female vulnerability
How arrested development masculinity can be erotically compelling in the moment but insufficient long term
Why Peter Pan always goes back to Tinkerbell
Is Tinkerbell the real villain of Peter Pan?
Is Lesbianism inherently chthonic?
Walt explains Andrea Dworkin to kt
Lesbianism as a response in low sociosexual women to pornographized or fetishistic male sexuality
Can women be fair bosses to men during their luteal phase?
Does Katherine get horny on her period?
Why period sex is girlfriend coded