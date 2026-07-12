Periods, Peter Pan, and Lesbians

On today’s episode of Prometheus and Pandora Katie O'Connor teaches the lads about how each of the various moonblood phases impacts a chick’s moods.

Then like good Millennials we then discuss the sexual archetypes embedded in various Disney movies: Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Lion King, Aladdin, and Peter Pan, outlining how each mythically compresses a deep primal sex-story and what it says about courtship, masculine competition, and female mate choice.

We then circle back toward period sex and lesbians.

Topics include:

Is Katherine presently entertaining Aunt Flo?

Why did kt get her period on 9/11?

Does stress expedite female puberty or push it back?

Millennial gender flattening repressed knowledge of women’s cycles

In the aughts / early 2010s they were giving the pill out for anything

How birth control impacts female mate choice and thus civilization

kt explains the four menstrual moonphases

Do polyamorous women get one dude for each phase?

Women on the pill go for similarity vs. complementary

Are women retaining girlish tastes in men longer and longer?

The decrease in pubescent age over the 20th century and its role in causing female sexual trauma and therefore transgenderism

Women make much harsher eugenic assessments during the luteal phase

Is getting offended at period jokes Gen X coded?

How much should men tell themselves “that’s the period talking?”

Walt explains diachronic vs. synchronic agency and how it ties to sex

Men can police defection among themselves in a way they can’t police women

Walter explains why it feels like women don’t have agency

Modern women aren’t in touch with their own cycle and can’t map it or game around it with promises/diachronically coherent life strategies

How a traumatic experience around a middle school love triangle made kt unusually sensitive to not leading guys on

Millennial scripts around sex were cloyingly moralistic

How Aladdin and BatB are different spins on the sk8er boi narratives

Why women love Little Mermaid and what Prince Eric represents

Prince Ali and Whole New World as the wrong and rightway to display status