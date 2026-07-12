The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Periods, Peter Pan, and Lesbians

Prometheus & Pandora: Episode IV
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Katie O'Connor's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Katie O'Connor
Jul 12, 2026
∙ Paid

On today’s episode of Prometheus and Pandora Katie O'Connor teaches the lads about how each of the various moonblood phases impacts a chick’s moods.

Then like good Millennials we then discuss the sexual archetypes embedded in various Disney movies: Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Lion King, Aladdin, and Peter Pan, outlining how each mythically compresses a deep primal sex-story and what it says about courtship, masculine competition, and female mate choice.

We then circle back toward period sex and lesbians.

Topics include:

  • Is Katherine presently entertaining Aunt Flo?

  • Why did kt get her period on 9/11?

  • Does stress expedite female puberty or push it back?

  • Millennial gender flattening repressed knowledge of women’s cycles

  • In the aughts / early 2010s they were giving the pill out for anything

  • How birth control impacts female mate choice and thus civilization

  • kt explains the four menstrual moonphases

  • Do polyamorous women get one dude for each phase?

  • Women on the pill go for similarity vs. complementary

  • Are women retaining girlish tastes in men longer and longer?

  • The decrease in pubescent age over the 20th century and its role in causing female sexual trauma and therefore transgenderism

  • Women make much harsher eugenic assessments during the luteal phase

  • Is getting offended at period jokes Gen X coded?

  • How much should men tell themselves “that’s the period talking?”

  • Walt explains diachronic vs. synchronic agency and how it ties to sex

  • Men can police defection among themselves in a way they can’t police women

  • Walter explains why it feels like women don’t have agency

  • Modern women aren’t in touch with their own cycle and can’t map it or game around it with promises/diachronically coherent life strategies

  • How a traumatic experience around a middle school love triangle made kt unusually sensitive to not leading guys on

  • Millennial scripts around sex were cloyingly moralistic

  • How Aladdin and BatB are different spins on the sk8er boi narratives

  • Why women love Little Mermaid and what Prince Eric represents

  • Prince Ali and Whole New World as the wrong and rightway to display status

  • The relationship between femininity and normativity

  • Why kt doesn’t like framing female intrasexual behavior via “status”

  • Do women get durable power from vulnerability?

  • How Lion King shows the inspirational force of female vulnerability

  • How arrested development masculinity can be erotically compelling in the moment but insufficient long term

  • Why Peter Pan always goes back to Tinkerbell

  • Is Tinkerbell the real villain of Peter Pan?

  • Is Lesbianism inherently chthonic?

  • Walt explains Andrea Dworkin to kt

  • Lesbianism as a response in low sociosexual women to pornographized or fetishistic male sexuality

  • Can women be fair bosses to men during their luteal phase?

  • Does Katherine get horny on her period?

  • Why period sex is girlfriend coded

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