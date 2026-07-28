Obsession, Pixie Cuts, and the Autistic Sense of Justice

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I sit down with everyone’s favorite Elder Millennial auntie and six-time podcast alumna Lirpa Strike (be sure to listen to our last two episodes from last year about the Gender War and dating teenage girls) to discuss several recent articles of hers:
We also litigate whether Bear from Obsession is a rapist and / or queermo as well as whether sentience was a mistake and we should be gorillas.
Topics include:
Lirpa’s thoughts on Substack’s new AI policy
Has AI made people averse to contrastive negation in their own writing?
The AI ick
Lirpa’s article Attractive But Not Attracted
The more protean nature of female attraction to men
Is heterosexual attraction inherently adversarial?
Honesty of male game vs. female makeup vs. holding in farts
Lirpa’s article Those blasted neurotypicals are at it again
Is there really an “autistic sense of justice?” Is there a right wing version?
Left wing sperg consternation at the world lack of equality
Are other minds the enemy? Is life a war of all against all?
The existential hopelessness / loneliness of non-solipsism
Female vs. male renarration of past relationships
Why every man has a BPD ex and every girl has a narc ex
Is metacognition maladaptive?
Why Lirpa’s ex from high school still hates her
Lirpa’s article Short hair and its discontents
What men vs. women find attractive in women
Watch Walt’s pod with Georgi Boorman Is Zendaya Attractive?
Are all rich women functionally “orthorexic?”
Modesty as a leveling mechanism from older Tradwives
Can you ever really disaggregate protectiveness and prosocial sentiment from status jealousy and sour grapes?
Encouraging one’s girlfriend to get tattoos or short hair as a mate protection strategy?
Lirpa’s thoughts on the BPD Art Hoe discourse
Read Walter’s The BPD Girl Question
“BPD Art Hoe” as a modern Manic Pixie Dream Girl archetype
Walt and Lirpa discuss Obsession
Why Lirpa is pro-Bear and Walt thinks Bear is a faggot
Ian as the Zoomer ideal of masculinity
The solipsism that arises from algo-optimized feedbrain
Is it easier to get along with people of a different neurotype?
Do bisexual men exist?
Performative chungishness in Millennial couples
The collapse of Millennial feminism over the last decade
How Millennielles vs. Zoomettes think of male status
You can’t approach any topic from a scarcity mindset
The decline of Millennial receipts culture under the instant feed
Should we just be gorillas?
Watch Lirpa’s recent pod with Ancient Problemz on Fatal Attraction and be sure to tune into her marijuana livestreams
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