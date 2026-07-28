The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
Obsession, Pixie Cuts, and the Autistic Sense of Justice
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Obsession, Pixie Cuts, and the Autistic Sense of Justice

Walt Right Perspectives #162
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Lirpa Strike's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Lirpa Strike

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I sit down with everyone’s favorite Elder Millennial auntie and six-time podcast alumna Lirpa Strike (be sure to listen to our last two episodes from last year about the Gender War and dating teenage girls) to discuss several recent articles of hers:

We also litigate whether Bear from Obsession is a rapist and / or queermo as well as whether sentience was a mistake and we should be gorillas.

Topics include:

  • Lirpa’s thoughts on Substack’s new AI policy

  • Has AI made people averse to contrastive negation in their own writing?

  • The AI ick

  • Lirpa’s article Attractive But Not Attracted

  • The more protean nature of female attraction to men

  • Is heterosexual attraction inherently adversarial?

  • Honesty of male game vs. female makeup vs. holding in farts

  • Lirpa’s article Those blasted neurotypicals are at it again

  • Is there really an “autistic sense of justice?” Is there a right wing version?

  • Left wing sperg consternation at the world lack of equality

  • Are other minds the enemy? Is life a war of all against all?

  • The existential hopelessness / loneliness of non-solipsism

  • Female vs. male renarration of past relationships

  • Why every man has a BPD ex and every girl has a narc ex

  • Is metacognition maladaptive?

  • Why Lirpa’s ex from high school still hates her

  • Lirpa’s article Short hair and its discontents

  • What men vs. women find attractive in women

  • Are all rich women functionally “orthorexic?”

  • Modesty as a leveling mechanism from older Tradwives

  • Can you ever really disaggregate protectiveness and prosocial sentiment from status jealousy and sour grapes?

  • Encouraging one’s girlfriend to get tattoos or short hair as a mate protection strategy?

  • Lirpa’s thoughts on the BPD Art Hoe discourse

  • “BPD Art Hoe” as a modern Manic Pixie Dream Girl archetype

  • Walt and Lirpa discuss Obsession

  • Why Lirpa is pro-Bear and Walt thinks Bear is a faggot

  • Ian as the Zoomer ideal of masculinity

  • The solipsism that arises from algo-optimized feedbrain

  • Is it easier to get along with people of a different neurotype?

  • Do bisexual men exist?

  • Performative chungishness in Millennial couples

  • The collapse of Millennial feminism over the last decade

  • How Millennielles vs. Zoomettes think of male status

  • You can’t approach any topic from a scarcity mindset

  • The decline of Millennial receipts culture under the instant feed

  • Should we just be gorillas?

  • Watch Lirpa’s recent pod with Ancient Problemz on Fatal Attraction and be sure to tune into her marijuana livestreams

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