Obsession, Pixie Cuts, and the Autistic Sense of Justice

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I sit down with everyone’s favorite Elder Millennial auntie and six-time podcast alumna Lirpa Strike (be sure to listen to our last two episodes from last year about the Gender War and dating teenage girls) to discuss several recent articles of hers:

We also litigate whether Bear from Obsession is a rapist and / or queermo as well as whether sentience was a mistake and we should be gorillas.

Topics include: