Is Zendaya Attractive?

On this last-minute episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with Georgi Boorman—a sci-fi thriller author and conservative Christian Millennial homeschool mom of four who also writes on gender issues (read her pieces So You Don’t Believe in Marriage, Throw Her Phone Away, and 5 Reasons Your Bedroom Might be Dying).

Earlier today I invited her on the pod to discuss a controversial take she dropped last night on Notes about Zendaya that elicited a furious backlash from men:

What followed was an immensely bracing conversation that both longtime Waltheads and normie women / old peepo are sure to enjoy.

Topics include:

Is Georgi Trad?

Georgi’s controversial note about Zendaya and Walter’s response: