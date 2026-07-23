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Is Zendaya Attractive?

With Georgi Boorman (WRP #161)
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Georgi Boorman's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Georgi Boorman

On this last-minute episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with Georgi Boorman—a sci-fi thriller author and conservative Christian Millennial homeschool mom of four who also writes on gender issues (read her pieces So You Don’t Believe in Marriage, Throw Her Phone Away, and 5 Reasons Your Bedroom Might be Dying).

Earlier today I invited her on the pod to discuss a controversial take she dropped last night on Notes about Zendaya that elicited a furious backlash from men:

What followed was an immensely bracing conversation that both longtime Waltheads and normie women / old peepo are sure to enjoy.

Topics include:

  • Is Georgi Trad?

  • Georgi’s controversial note about Zendaya and Walter’s response:

  • What straight men vs. women and gay men find attractive in women

  • Performative mid-shaming in men

  • Why skinny and physiognomically angular chicks enjoy an especially pronounced advantage in an app-mediated digital ecology

  • Why men like girls who look a little retarded

  • Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney as rival icons of High Zoomette femininity

  • Taylor Swift vs. Lana Del Rey—the queen vs. mistress archetype, their political valence switch, and pure female interiority vs. aestheticization of the male gaze

  • Taylor vs. Lana’s taste in men

  • How Georgi feels about Taylor, Lana, and Lena Dunham

  • The role of Lena Dunham in the shift from sterile propositionally consistent Millennielle feminism to affective “Team Girl” Zoomette feminism

  • Why Ross Douthat loves HBO Girls

  • Photonegative status games and the role of headpats from high status white women—is public admiration of female beauty is ever socially innocent?

  • Why cognitively feminine women earnestly experience friends / admired figures as pretty and rivals or social threats as genuinely ugly

  • High status men often perform attraction to female celebrities designated as valid targets by high status women and popular culture

  • Why Millennielles feel an intense need to moralize their sexuality

  • Cooperative vs. competitive intrasexual social strategies in women and how they manifest differently in Millennielles vs. Zoomettes

  • While Latchkey Broads / Millennielles / Zoomettes are mutually illegible and this obstructs intergenerational mentoring and discourse

  • The sort of nudes women like to send vs. the nudes men enjoy receiving

  • The role of Tinder / swipe apps / short-form video content in destroying local status hierarchies / diagonal arbitrage strategies and obviating the early 2010s Subcultural Chad and need to systematically remove them from society

  • Why a shrinking minority of erotically viable men monopolize female attention in same-age Zoomer dating markets—midstatus men hardly exist anymore

  • These days young men want commitment more than young women

  • COVID gave high-status Millennial men access to isolated Zoomettes while massively derailing Zoomer boy social / sexual development

  • Why immediately legible / fungible male status metrics like muscles and money are becoming more sexually salient than reputational capital

  • The collective action problem inherent in vocalizing male grievance

  • The institutional foreclosure of Zoomer boys makes fuckboy masculinity and Looksmaxxing equilibrium male strategies

  • Marriage as sacred romance vs. transactional bargain vs. portable mythology capable of surviving changing affective states

  • Moral suasion vs. incentive design: can people be persuaded volitionally into healthier relationships, or must the ecology be changed first?

  • Phone-free schools, dating-app restrictions, pornography prohibition, and the case for authoritarian intervention in addictive technologies

  • Why all cognition is cope

  • Millennial moms need to make Zoomer boy alienation socially legible

  • Be sure to read her pieces So You Don’t Believe in Marriage and 5 Reasons Your Bedroom Might be Dying

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