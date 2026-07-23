Is Zendaya Attractive?

On this last-minute episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with Georgi Boorman—a sci-fi thriller author and conservative Christian Millennial homeschool mom of four who also writes on gender issues (read her pieces So You Don’t Believe in Marriage, Throw Her Phone Away, and 5 Reasons Your Bedroom Might be Dying).
Earlier today I invited her on the pod to discuss a controversial take she dropped last night on Notes about Zendaya that elicited a furious backlash from men:
What followed was an immensely bracing conversation that both longtime Waltheads and normie women / old peepo are sure to enjoy.
Topics include:
Is Georgi Trad?
Georgi’s controversial note about Zendaya and Walter’s response:
What straight men vs. women and gay men find attractive in women
Performative mid-shaming in men
Why skinny and physiognomically angular chicks enjoy an especially pronounced advantage in an app-mediated digital ecology
Why men like girls who look a little retarded
Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney as rival icons of High Zoomette femininity
Taylor Swift vs. Lana Del Rey—the queen vs. mistress archetype, their political valence switch, and pure female interiority vs. aestheticization of the male gaze
Taylor vs. Lana’s taste in men
How Georgi feels about Taylor, Lana, and Lena Dunham
The role of Lena Dunham in the shift from sterile propositionally consistent Millennielle feminism to affective “Team Girl” Zoomette feminism
Why Ross Douthat loves HBO Girls
Photonegative status games and the role of headpats from high status white women—is public admiration of female beauty is ever socially innocent?
Why cognitively feminine women earnestly experience friends / admired figures as pretty and rivals or social threats as genuinely ugly
High status men often perform attraction to female celebrities designated as valid targets by high status women and popular culture
Why Millennielles feel an intense need to moralize their sexuality
Cooperative vs. competitive intrasexual social strategies in women and how they manifest differently in Millennielles vs. Zoomettes
While Latchkey Broads / Millennielles / Zoomettes are mutually illegible and this obstructs intergenerational mentoring and discourse
The sort of nudes women like to send vs. the nudes men enjoy receiving
The role of Tinder / swipe apps / short-form video content in destroying local status hierarchies / diagonal arbitrage strategies and obviating the early 2010s Subcultural Chad and need to systematically remove them from society
Why a shrinking minority of erotically viable men monopolize female attention in same-age Zoomer dating markets—midstatus men hardly exist anymore
These days young men want commitment more than young women
COVID gave high-status Millennial men access to isolated Zoomettes while massively derailing Zoomer boy social / sexual development
Why immediately legible / fungible male status metrics like muscles and money are becoming more sexually salient than reputational capital
The collective action problem inherent in vocalizing male grievance
The institutional foreclosure of Zoomer boys makes fuckboy masculinity and Looksmaxxing equilibrium male strategies
Marriage as sacred romance vs. transactional bargain vs. portable mythology capable of surviving changing affective states
Moral suasion vs. incentive design: can people be persuaded volitionally into healthier relationships, or must the ecology be changed first?
Phone-free schools, dating-app restrictions, pornography prohibition, and the case for authoritarian intervention in addictive technologies
Millennial moms need to make Zoomer boy alienation socially legible
Be sure to read her pieces So You Don’t Believe in Marriage and 5 Reasons Your Bedroom Might be Dying
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