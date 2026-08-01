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Debating Dmitry on biofoundationalism + if trees exist
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Debating Dmitry on biofoundationalism + if trees exist

Walt Right Perspectives #163
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Walt Bismarck and Dmitry

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I talk turkey with the venerable Dmitry—a prominent writer and theorist in our circles who publishes at the dosage makes it so and last appeared on the pod March 2025 to explain his worldview of biofoundationalism.

He primarily writes about psychology, evolutionary theory, systems analysis, as well as the occasional finance topic.

Be sure to check out these articles from him:

Topics include:

  • Dmitry’s history on Twitter and thoughts on Elon’s administration

  • Most fruitful subscriber funnels for growing one’s Substack

  • Horizontal vs. vertical platform growth

  • Does Dmitry have a deliberate poasting strategy?

  • Are Dmitry’s models deterministic or stochastic?

  • Immediacy of correlation as demarcation line between a soft vs. hard science

  • Overdetermination and confounding variables as impetus for narrativization

  • Moral opposition to hereditarianism in psychology

  • The role of adaptive fiction in biofoundationalism

  • Is Dmitry a nominalist?

  • Forms / universals as intersubjective functionalist constructs

  • Does sensory perception proceed from aprioristic abstractions?

  • Are the methodological frameworks undergirding empirical observation e.g. the scientific method or control group analysis rationalistic?

  • LLMs are purely verbal cognition

  • How rationalism vs. empiricism map to diachronic vs. synchronic

  • Who’s more abstract usually versus bodily: men or women?

  • How the system accounts for post-hoc feminine renarration

  • Feminine cognition as more holistic and tied to subconscious

  • Why Dmitry maintains a mechanistic non=phenomenological grammar

  • Dmitry argues that AI needs a body for consciousness, whereas Walter opines that consciousness is a spook

  • Can trees as we understand them persist as unified objects absent ongoing human perception?

  • The evolutionary chronology of human language use

  • What explains mankind’s tendency for 50/50 coalition formation

  • Morality as an operating system governing tradeoff logic

  • Science can now predict someone’s political ideology based on neurological structure with uncanny precision

  • Ecologies need both temperamental liberals and conservatives

  • Does prosperity make people more temperamentally liberal?

  • Walt defends astrology as an affective grammar

  • The female ick around nuclear power and epistemics undergirding it

  • Precognitive status judgments as unconscious eugenic assessments

  • How quantum physics turned Dmitry into a deist

  • How the feminization of society creates Clavicular

  • Is good faith propositional discourse even possible?

  • Impact of American polarization on SCOTUS and the Fed

  • Does the average educated person know about moral foundations?

  • Does Biofoundationalism end in Straussianism or neurotype Schmittianism?

  • Does society need a certain amount of peepo of specific neurotypes?

  • The somatic markers of disgust responses

  • Should the average person know about biofoundationalism?

  • How group selection works

  • How wheat vs. rice plays into the HBD of whites vs. asians

  • Right wing art as a coordination technology

  • The greater temperamental variation of whites

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