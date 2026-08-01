Debating Dmitry on biofoundationalism + if trees exist

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I talk turkey with the venerable Dmitry—a prominent writer and theorist in our circles who publishes at the dosage makes it so and last appeared on the pod March 2025 to explain his worldview of biofoundationalism.
He primarily writes about psychology, evolutionary theory, systems analysis, as well as the occasional finance topic.
Be sure to check out these articles from him:
The Cathedral & the Ceiling: Coordination Technologies & Conservative Art
Topics include:
Dmitry’s history on Twitter and thoughts on Elon’s administration
Most fruitful subscriber funnels for growing one’s Substack
Horizontal vs. vertical platform growth
Does Dmitry have a deliberate poasting strategy?
Are Dmitry’s models deterministic or stochastic?
Immediacy of correlation as demarcation line between a soft vs. hard science
Overdetermination and confounding variables as impetus for narrativization
Moral opposition to hereditarianism in psychology
The role of adaptive fiction in biofoundationalism
Is Dmitry a nominalist?
Forms / universals as intersubjective functionalist constructs
Does sensory perception proceed from aprioristic abstractions?
Are the methodological frameworks undergirding empirical observation e.g. the scientific method or control group analysis rationalistic?
LLMs are purely verbal cognition
How rationalism vs. empiricism map to diachronic vs. synchronic
Who’s more abstract usually versus bodily: men or women?
How the system accounts for post-hoc feminine renarration
Feminine cognition as more holistic and tied to subconscious
Why Dmitry maintains a mechanistic non=phenomenological grammar
Dmitry argues that AI needs a body for consciousness, whereas Walter opines that consciousness is a spook
Can trees as we understand them persist as unified objects absent ongoing human perception?
The evolutionary chronology of human language use
What explains mankind’s tendency for 50/50 coalition formation
Morality as an operating system governing tradeoff logic
Science can now predict someone’s political ideology based on neurological structure with uncanny precision
Ecologies need both temperamental liberals and conservatives
Does prosperity make people more temperamentally liberal?
Walt defends astrology as an affective grammar
The female ick around nuclear power and epistemics undergirding it
Precognitive status judgments as unconscious eugenic assessments
How quantum physics turned Dmitry into a deist
How the feminization of society creates Clavicular
Is good faith propositional discourse even possible?
Impact of American polarization on SCOTUS and the Fed
Does the average educated person know about moral foundations?
Does Biofoundationalism end in Straussianism or neurotype Schmittianism?
Does society need a certain amount of peepo of specific neurotypes?
The somatic markers of disgust responses
Should the average person know about biofoundationalism?
How group selection works
How wheat vs. rice plays into the HBD of whites vs. asians
Right wing art as a coordination technology
The greater temperamental variation of whites
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