The Nationalist Perspective

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I catch up with my friend Norman Eckart—a three-time podcast alumnus and one of my old kameraden from the Alt Right era, who has since become one of the more interesting figures in American Nationalism.
Norm is the creator of the Nationalist Media Conference, an annual event that aims to feature eclectic and higher openness voices in the nationalist scene with a focus on networking, artistic development, and practical education.
He is also the founder of the American Heritage Preservation Foundation—a 501(c)(3) established to provide tax-deductible grants to nationalist creatives.
Be sure to check out his writings here on Substack over at The Norme.
Topics include:
Norm’s Nationalist Media Conference and how it compares to AmRen / NPI
The Dissident Right vs. Post Alt Right
Are video games as bad as crack cocaine?
Walt and Norm discuss Charlie Kirk’s legacy
Read Walt’s Charlie and Me and Norm’s Charlie Kirk is Dead
Charlie Kirk as one of the last offramps from full-bore nationalism
Comparing Charlie Kirk to Nick Fuentes
The Groyper War of 2019 as a consolidation of Alt Right metapolitical success
Norm’s remake of the campy Moonman game Black Lives Splatter
Walt and Norm give a history of Moonman memes on YTMND
The legacy of Charlottesville and Heather Heyer
How Hillary’s “Basket of Deplorables” moment served as a reverse motte and bailey that destroyed her campaign
The 2020 BLM riots were dozens of times more “deadly” than Cville
The Left never takes responsibility for its transgressions e.g. wokeism, DEI, “trans kids,” 1970s-era pro-pedophilia activism
Libtards have teenage girl epistemics
How the Alt Right dulled the libtard “racism” blade
The instinctive Rightist opposition to masking and how it hurt the Alt Right in the wake of Charlottesville
How Charlottesville created a generational displacement in American WN and the Bad Times of 2018-2023 discursively empowered Zoomers
Mount and Blade as a right-wing video game capturing the visceral masculine urge to take part in a cavalry charge
How BLM turned old peepo racist temporarily
The importance of a coherent organizational framework for any demanding long-term task to preserve momentum through obstacles
Attention as the scarcest resource in a world full of algorithmically optimized skinner boxes designed to titillate you with hyperreal stimuli
Aesthetic decay as epigenetic contagion
Walt defends musical theater as Jewish art
When it comes to art do right wingers just want kitsch?
Dissident Right Zoomers as puritanical entryists
Walter and Norman reminisce about Walter’s controversial appearance on Millenniyule 2024
Were the 2017 retard rallies a bad idea?
You can’t escape status games
Global algorithmic status hierarchies create Sigma LARPing
Beta Males are the backbone of civilization
Zoomer Betas become fake Sigmas so Zoomer Alphas just get their assholes licked by Omega Males preventing effective institutionalism
Sexual integration destroys natural masculine stratification
The purpose of monogamy isn’t to give incels wives so much as to facilitate cooperation between high status men
The importance of cultivating an effective officer corps
Copernican’s presentation on Social and Cultural Organization
Golf as an aristocratic social technology for assessing character
The Ben Franklin Effect and social debt
How leaders can develop a trustworthy officer corps
The curse of prosperity and how to keep it at bay
Sacrifice as a social technology
Christianity as a socio-technologically optimal religion
The syncretic history of Christianity
Protestantism as a purge of pagan elements from Christianity
Why American Protestantism specifically is so Jew-worshipping
How Walt’s 9th grade classmate accidentally reinvented Arianism
Christian vs. Pagan debates as a distraction in WN
Walt and Norm discuss the failure modes of AI
Emily Youcis and the Will Stancil Show
Walt and Norm reminisce about the Daily Shoah
Did brown people and libtards ruin antisemitism?
Norm explains the AHPF
Read Norm’s piece Refuting DeepLeftAnalysis On Replacement Immigration