The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
The Nationalist Perspective
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The Nationalist Perspective

with Norman Eckart (WRP #160)
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Norman Eckart's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Norman Eckart
Jul 16, 2026

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I catch up with my friend Norman Eckart—a three-time podcast alumnus and one of my old kameraden from the Alt Right era, who has since become one of the more interesting figures in American Nationalism.

Norm is the creator of the Nationalist Media Conference, an annual event that aims to feature eclectic and higher openness voices in the nationalist scene with a focus on networking, artistic development, and practical education.

He is also the founder of the American Heritage Preservation Foundationa 501(c)(3) established to provide tax-deductible grants to nationalist creatives.

Be sure to check out his writings here on Substack over at The Norme.

Topics include:

  • Norm’s Nationalist Media Conference and how it compares to AmRen / NPI

  • The Dissident Right vs. Post Alt Right

  • Are video games as bad as crack cocaine?

  • Walt and Norm discuss Charlie Kirk’s legacy

  • Charlie Kirk as one of the last offramps from full-bore nationalism

  • Comparing Charlie Kirk to Nick Fuentes

  • The Groyper War of 2019 as a consolidation of Alt Right metapolitical success

  • Norm’s remake of the campy Moonman game Black Lives Splatter

  • Walt and Norm give a history of Moonman memes on YTMND

  • The legacy of Charlottesville and Heather Heyer

  • How Hillary’s “Basket of Deplorables” moment served as a reverse motte and bailey that destroyed her campaign

  • The 2020 BLM riots were dozens of times more “deadly” than Cville

  • The Left never takes responsibility for its transgressions e.g. wokeism, DEI, “trans kids,” 1970s-era pro-pedophilia activism

  • Libtards have teenage girl epistemics

  • How the Alt Right dulled the libtard “racism” blade

  • The instinctive Rightist opposition to masking and how it hurt the Alt Right in the wake of Charlottesville

  • How Charlottesville created a generational displacement in American WN and the Bad Times of 2018-2023 discursively empowered Zoomers

  • Mount and Blade as a right-wing video game capturing the visceral masculine urge to take part in a cavalry charge

  • How BLM turned old peepo racist temporarily

  • The importance of a coherent organizational framework for any demanding long-term task to preserve momentum through obstacles

  • Attention as the scarcest resource in a world full of algorithmically optimized skinner boxes designed to titillate you with hyperreal stimuli

  • Aesthetic decay as epigenetic contagion

  • Walt defends musical theater as Jewish art

  • When it comes to art do right wingers just want kitsch?

  • Dissident Right Zoomers as puritanical entryists

  • Walter and Norman reminisce about Walter’s controversial appearance on Millenniyule 2024

  • Were the 2017 retard rallies a bad idea?

  • You can’t escape status games

  • Global algorithmic status hierarchies create Sigma LARPing

  • Beta Males are the backbone of civilization

  • Zoomer Betas become fake Sigmas so Zoomer Alphas just get their assholes licked by Omega Males preventing effective institutionalism

  • Sexual integration destroys natural masculine stratification

  • The purpose of monogamy isn’t to give incels wives so much as to facilitate cooperation between high status men

  • The importance of cultivating an effective officer corps

  • Copernican’s presentation on Social and Cultural Organization

  • Golf as an aristocratic social technology for assessing character

  • The Ben Franklin Effect and social debt

  • How leaders can develop a trustworthy officer corps

  • The curse of prosperity and how to keep it at bay

  • Sacrifice as a social technology

  • Christianity as a socio-technologically optimal religion

  • The syncretic history of Christianity

  • Protestantism as a purge of pagan elements from Christianity

  • Why American Protestantism specifically is so Jew-worshipping

  • How Walt’s 9th grade classmate accidentally reinvented Arianism

  • Christian vs. Pagan debates as a distraction in WN

  • Walt and Norm discuss the failure modes of AI

  • Emily Youcis and the Will Stancil Show

  • Walt and Norm reminisce about the Daily Shoah

  • Did brown people and libtards ruin antisemitism?

  • Norm explains the AHPF

  • Read Norm’s piece Refuting DeepLeftAnalysis On Replacement Immigration

Discussion about this episode

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