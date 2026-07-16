The Nationalist Perspective

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I catch up with my friend Norman Eckart—a three-time podcast alumnus and one of my old kameraden from the Alt Right era, who has since become one of the more interesting figures in American Nationalism.

Norm is the creator of the Nationalist Media Conference, an annual event that aims to feature eclectic and higher openness voices in the nationalist scene with a focus on networking, artistic development, and practical education.

He is also the founder of the American Heritage Preservation Foundation—a 501(c)(3) established to provide tax-deductible grants to nationalist creatives.

Be sure to check out his writings here on Substack over at The Norme.

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