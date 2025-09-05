The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
Sep 5, 2025Edited

Thank you for writing about the world I live in.

The primary value of your work could be informing inexperienced homeschool alumni of the more unsavory aspects of modernity.

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Ellie is Based in Paris's avatar
Ellie is Based in Paris
Sep 5, 2025

Omaha is nice. Every time I go there, I’m amazed at how cute the young women are when I go to my workout classes.

The people are nice, there are fun things to do, and there are good restaurants.

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