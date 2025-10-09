The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
Russia, Parenting, and Beating Bad Men
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Russia, Parenting, and Beating Bad Men

With Drunk Wisconsin (WRP #130)
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Drunk Wisconsin's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Drunk Wisconsin
Oct 09, 2025

On today’s installment of Walt Right Perspectives I shoot the shit with Drunk Wisconsin—a 33yo Russian American father in the Midwest who’s made quite the name for himself in our circles over the past few months.

Articles by DW discussed in this episode:

Topics Include:

  • Why Russians are treated like an acceptable target for ethnic bigotry

  • Lots of American Jews viscerally hate Russians a lot more than Germans

  • DW’s take on the Russo-Ukrainian War

  • The Russian government as a quasi-feudal entity governing a polity that resembles an empire far more than a nation state

  • The recent war precipitated a Ukrainian ethnogenesis

  • Whether Ukraine will end up remembered as its own country or a region of Russia is kind of just contingent on historical circumstance

  • Why opinion polling in Russia is unreliable

  • Most Russians are functionally apolitical

  • The game theoretics of the Ukrainian negotiating position

  • If Putin wins the war will he go down as one of the great leaders of Russia?

  • DW argues the Russian state is systemically incompetent

  • Russian state engagement with the Dissident Right

  • Russian “traditionalism” is deeply inauthentic

  • Putin’s pro-Muslim stance

  • DW argues the modern Russian Orthodox Church is a zombie LARP

  • Where did the old Southern aristocracy go?

  • DW’s thoughts on American Orthobros

  • “Scratch a Russian and find a Tartar”—compared to other Europeans are Russians temperamentally orientalist

  • Walt makes the case for the importance of HBD in explaining differences in national outcomes

  • Emmanuel Todd’s analysis of European family systems and the cultural differences downstream of this

  • Cultural similarities between Russians and Americans

  • Yeltsin, Putin, and Russia in the 90s

  • Who would DW have sided with in the Russian Civil War?

  • DW discusses his article Non-Parents Think Having Kids Is Harder Than It Is

  • The infantilization of modern young adults

  • Lots of Millennials don’t want to accept they’re middle-aged

  • DW explains his piece Marry the First Person You Date

  • Should men wait to get married for their SMV to max out?

  • Walt pushes back on DW’s piece In Defense of Beating Bad Men

  • Learning too much about the other sex’s mind makes you go a bit insane

  • Women hate it when you see them in too granular a register

  • The need to communicate with women non-propositionally

  • Walt explains female Sexual Straussianism

  • Walt tries to convince DW to go on steroids

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