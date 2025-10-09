Russia, Parenting, and Beating Bad Men

On today’s installment of Walt Right Perspectives I shoot the shit with Drunk Wisconsin—a 33yo Russian American father in the Midwest who’s made quite the name for himself in our circles over the past few months.
Articles by DW discussed in this episode:
Topics Include:
Why Russians are treated like an acceptable target for ethnic bigotry
Lots of American Jews viscerally hate Russians a lot more than Germans
DW’s take on the Russo-Ukrainian War
The Russian government as a quasi-feudal entity governing a polity that resembles an empire far more than a nation state
The recent war precipitated a Ukrainian ethnogenesis
Whether Ukraine will end up remembered as its own country or a region of Russia is kind of just contingent on historical circumstance
Why opinion polling in Russia is unreliable
Most Russians are functionally apolitical
The game theoretics of the Ukrainian negotiating position
If Putin wins the war will he go down as one of the great leaders of Russia?
DW argues the Russian state is systemically incompetent
Russian state engagement with the Dissident Right
Russian “traditionalism” is deeply inauthentic
Putin’s pro-Muslim stance
DW argues the modern Russian Orthodox Church is a zombie LARP
Where did the old Southern aristocracy go?
DW’s thoughts on American Orthobros
“Scratch a Russian and find a Tartar”—compared to other Europeans are Russians temperamentally orientalist
Walt makes the case for the importance of HBD in explaining differences in national outcomes
Emmanuel Todd’s analysis of European family systems and the cultural differences downstream of this
Cultural similarities between Russians and Americans
Yeltsin, Putin, and Russia in the 90s
Who would DW have sided with in the Russian Civil War?
DW discusses his article Non-Parents Think Having Kids Is Harder Than It Is
The infantilization of modern young adults
Lots of Millennials don’t want to accept they’re middle-aged
DW explains his piece Marry the First Person You Date
Should men wait to get married for their SMV to max out?
Walt pushes back on DW’s piece In Defense of Beating Bad Men
Learning too much about the other sex’s mind makes you go a bit insane
Women hate it when you see them in too granular a register
The need to communicate with women non-propositionally
Walt explains female Sexual Straussianism
Walt tries to convince DW to go on steroids